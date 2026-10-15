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Here is how to screenshot on Chromebook in two seconds: press Ctrl + Show windows (the key with stacked rectangles, above the 6) to capture the whole screen, or Ctrl + Shift + Show windows to open the Screen capture tool and pick an area or a window. Your screenshot is saved to the Downloads folder and copied to the clipboard. Below are all six ways, including tablet mode, the stylus, external keyboards and where to find your screenshots afterwards.

Quick answer: Full screen: Ctrl + Show windows (or Ctrl + F5 on an external keyboard). Partial or window: Ctrl + Shift + Show windows, then choose Partial or Window. Newer Chromebooks also have a dedicated Screenshot key. In tablet mode press Power + Volume down. Screenshots go to Files > Downloads and are copied to the clipboard.

Method 1: Full-screen screenshot with the keyboard

The fastest shortcut works on every Chromebook keyboard:

Press and hold Ctrl. Press Show windows (the overview key, usually in the top row where F5 would be on a Windows laptop). A small preview pops up in the bottom-right corner. Click it to open the image, or ignore it and keep working.

The full screen is captured, including the shelf at the bottom.

Method 2: Partial or window screenshot (Screen capture tool)

For just part of the screen, open the built-in Screen capture toolbar:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Show windows. In the toolbar at the bottom, make sure the camera icon (Screenshot) is selected, not the video icon. Choose Full screen, Partial screen or Window. For a partial screenshot, drag over the area you want, then click Capture. For a window, click the window.

Keyboard tips from Google’s own help page: press the Space bar to switch between capture modes, and press Tab until a corner of your selection is highlighted, then use the arrow keys to resize it.

Method 3: The Screenshot key or Quick Settings

Many newer Chromebooks have a dedicated Screenshot key (a camera or a square with a dotted outline) in the top row. Press it to open the same Screen capture tool.

No shortcut handy? Use the mouse instead:

Click the time in the bottom-right corner to open Quick Settings. Click Screen capture. Pick Screenshot and the area you want, as in Method 2.

Method 4: Screenshot in tablet mode

On a convertible Chromebook folded into tablet mode, or a ChromeOS tablet, the keyboard is out of the way, so use the side buttons:

Press Power + Volume down at the same time for a full-screen screenshot. If nothing happens, hold both buttons for half a second and release.

at the same time for a full-screen screenshot. If nothing happens, hold both buttons for half a second and release. Or swipe up to open Quick Settings and tap Screen capture for partial and window captures.

Method 5: Screenshot with a stylus

Some Chromebooks with a stylus show a stylus tools button on the shelf when the pen is out.

Tap the stylus icon in the bottom-right corner. Choose Capture screen for the whole screen, or Capture region and draw a box around the area you want.

Method 6: External keyboard shortcuts

A Windows-style USB or Bluetooth keyboard has no Show windows key. Use these instead:

What you want Chromebook keyboard External keyboard Full-screen screenshot Ctrl + Show windows Ctrl + F5 Screen capture tool (partial, window, record) Ctrl + Shift + Show windows Ctrl + Shift + F5 Screenshot in tablet mode Power + Volume down n/a Stop a screen recording Search + Shift + X Search (Windows key) + Shift + X

Where do screenshots go on a Chromebook?

By default every screenshot is saved as a PNG in Files > Downloads (screen recordings save there too).

To save screenshots somewhere else, for example a Google Drive folder that syncs to your phone:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Show windows. Click the Settings (gear) icon in the toolbar. Choose Select folder and pick the folder you want.

If you often move screenshots into Drive, see our guide to saving images and screenshots to Google Drive.

How to copy, paste and edit a Chromebook screenshot

Paste it straight away: every screenshot is copied to the clipboard, so press Ctrl + V in Gmail, Google Docs or a chat window.

every screenshot is copied to the clipboard, so press in Gmail, Google Docs or a chat window. Paste an older one: press Search + V (Launcher + V) to open clipboard history and pick it.

press (Launcher + V) to open clipboard history and pick it. Crop, rotate or resize: open the file from Downloads in the Gallery app, click Edit and choose Crop & rotate or Rescale .

open the file from Downloads in the Gallery app, click and choose or . Copy or delete from the pop-up: the preview that appears after a capture has quick buttons to copy to the clipboard or delete.

Bonus: record your Chromebook screen

The same toolbar records video. Press Ctrl + Shift + Show windows, click the video icon (Screen record), choose full screen, partial or window, and click to start. In the toolbar’s Settings you can record the microphone, device audio or both, turn on the front camera, and show clicks and keys. Partial recordings can also be saved as a GIF. Stop with the button on the shelf or Search + Shift + X. Full details are on Google’s Chromebook screenshot and recording help page.

Switching between computers? Here is how to take screenshots on Windows 11 with the Print Screen key and how to screen record on Windows 11.

Chromebook screenshot not working? Quick fixes

School or work Chromebook: your administrator can turn off screenshots and screen recording. If the shortcuts do nothing on a managed device, that is usually why; ask your school IT team.

your administrator can turn off screenshots and screen recording. If the shortcuts do nothing on a managed device, that is usually why; ask your school IT team. Some apps and sites block capture: protected video (Netflix, Disney+) and some Android apps show a black image or refuse the screenshot.

protected video (Netflix, Disney+) and some Android apps show a black image or refuse the screenshot. Using an external keyboard: try Ctrl + F5 or Ctrl + Shift + F5 instead of the Show windows key.

try Ctrl + F5 or Ctrl + Shift + F5 instead of the Show windows key. Downloads looks empty: check the folder chosen in Screen capture Settings, or search Files for “Screenshot”.

check the folder chosen in Screen capture Settings, or search Files for “Screenshot”. Still stuck: restart the Chromebook and check for an update in Settings > About ChromeOS.

FAQ

What is the shortcut to screenshot on a Chromebook?

Ctrl + Show windows takes a full-screen screenshot. Ctrl + Shift + Show windows opens the Screen capture tool for a partial or window screenshot. On an external keyboard use Ctrl + F5 and Ctrl + Shift + F5.

Where is the Show windows key?

It is in the top row of the Chromebook keyboard, usually above the 6 key, and shows a rectangle with two lines beside it (stacked windows). On a Windows keyboard the F5 key takes its place.

How do I screenshot on a Chromebook without a keyboard?

In tablet mode press Power + Volume down, or open Quick Settings (tap the time) and choose Screen capture. With a stylus, tap the stylus icon and choose Capture screen.

Can I take a scrolling screenshot on a Chromebook?

ChromeOS has no built-in scrolling screenshot. For a full web page, open Chrome DevTools (Ctrl + Shift + I), press Ctrl + Shift + P, type “screenshot” and choose Capture full size screenshot.

Why can’t I take a screenshot on my school Chromebook?

Schools can disable screen capture through Google Admin settings. If none of the methods work on a managed Chromebook, the feature has been turned off for your account.

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash