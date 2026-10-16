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Want to save a video call moment, show someone how an app works or capture a bug? Here is how to screen record on iPhone: open Control Center, tap the Screen Recording button (a dot inside a circle), wait for the three-second countdown, and the iPhone records everything on screen. Tap the red indicator at the top to stop, and the video is saved to the Photos app. No extra app is needed.

Quick answer: Swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Center > tap Screen Recording > wait 3 seconds. For your voice, touch and hold the button and turn on Microphone first. To stop, tap the red recording indicator at the top > Stop. Find the video in Photos. If the button is missing, open Control Center, tap + (top left) > Add a Control > Screen Recording.

Step 1: Add Screen Recording to Control Center

Most iPhones show the Screen Recording button in Control Center already. If you don’t see it, add it once and it stays there:

Open Control Center: swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen. On an iPhone with a Home button (such as iPhone SE), swipe up from the bottom edge. Tap the + in the top-left corner. Tap Add a Control at the bottom. Find and tap Screen Recording. It drops into the first free spot. Drag it where you want it, then tap an empty area to finish.

On older iOS versions, controls are added from Settings > Control Center instead, by tapping the green + next to Screen Recording. Apple’s guide to customizing Control Center covers both layouts.

Step 2: How to screen record on iPhone

Open the app or screen you want to record. Swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Center. Tap the grey Screen Recording button. Wait for the three-second countdown, then close Control Center. Everything on screen is now being recorded.

While it records, a red indicator shows at the top of the screen so you always know the recording is running.

How to screen record on iPhone with sound (your voice)

By default the microphone is off, so your voice isn’t recorded. To narrate a tutorial or capture what people around you say:

Open Control Center. Touch and hold the Screen Recording button. Tap Microphone to turn it on. Tap Start Recording and wait for the countdown.

The microphone setting is remembered, so turn it off the same way next time if you want a silent recording.

The same long-press menu also lets you choose where the recording goes. Photos is the default; some apps (such as video-calling or social apps) can appear in the list for broadcasting your screen live.

How to stop a screen recording

Use either method:

Tap the red recording indicator at the top of the screen, then tap Stop .

at the top of the screen, then tap . Or open Control Center and tap the red Screen Recording button.

A notice appears at the top saying the video was saved. Tap it to open the recording right away.

Where do iPhone screen recordings go?

Every recording is saved as a video in the Photos app, in your Library alongside your other photos and videos. If you use iCloud Photos, it syncs to your other Apple devices like any other video.

Trim the start and end

Recordings usually begin with you closing Control Center and end with you opening it again. To cut those bits off:

Open the recording in Photos and tap Edit. Drag the handles at either end of the timeline below the video to the points you want to keep. Tap Done, then choose Save Video (replace) or Save Video as New Clip (keep the original too).

Tips for a clean screen recording

Silence notifications first. Turn on a Focus such as Do Not Disturb from Control Center so messages don’t pop up in the middle of your video.

Turn on a Focus such as Do Not Disturb from Control Center so messages don’t pop up in the middle of your video. Check your storage. Screen recordings can be large, especially long ones. Keep an eye on free space, and see our guide to clearing the iPhone cache if space runs low.

Screen recordings can be large, especially long ones. Keep an eye on free space, and see our guide to clearing the iPhone cache if space runs low. Keep it short. Record several short clips instead of one long one; they are easier to trim and share.

Record several short clips instead of one long one; they are easier to trim and share. Use landscape for games and videos. Turn off Portrait Orientation Lock in Control Center before you start if you want a wide recording.

Why can’t I screen record on my iPhone?

The button isn’t in Control Center. Add it as shown in Step 1.

Add it as shown in Step 1. The app blocks recording. Apple notes that some apps don’t allow you to record audio or video. Streaming video apps commonly do this, and you’ll get a black or silent video.

Apple notes that some apps don’t allow you to record audio or video. Streaming video apps commonly do this, and you’ll get a black or silent video. Screen mirroring is on. You can’t record the screen and mirror it to a TV or Mac at the same time. Stop mirroring, then record.

You can’t record the screen and mirror it to a TV or Mac at the same time. Stop mirroring, then record. Not enough storage. Free up some space and try again.

Apple’s support page on recording the screen on your iPhone has the official steps.

Screen recording on other devices

Need the same thing on a computer? See our guides to screen recording on Windows 11 (free, with audio) and taking screenshots on a Chromebook. For still images on a PC, the Print Screen key guide for Windows 11 has every shortcut.

FAQ

Does iPhone screen recording record sound?

It records the sound playing from apps, as long as the app allows it. To record your voice as well, touch and hold the Screen Recording button and turn on the Microphone before you start.

Is there a time limit on iPhone screen recording?

Apple doesn’t list a fixed time limit. In practice a recording keeps going until you stop it, or until the iPhone runs low on storage or battery.

Where is the Screen Recording button on iPhone?

It’s in Control Center, which you open by swiping down from the top-right corner. If it isn’t there, tap + at the top left, then Add a Control and choose Screen Recording.

Photo by Amjith S on Unsplash

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