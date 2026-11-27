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The quickest way to mirror your iPhone to a TV is AirPlay: open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring and pick your TV. That works with Apple TV, most newer Roku devices and many Samsung, LG and other smart TVs. If your TV has no AirPlay, or there is no Wi-Fi, a simple HDMI adapter or cable puts your iPhone screen on any TV with an HDMI port.

This guide covers every method in one place: AirPlay, Roku, Samsung and LG TVs, what you can (and can’t) do on Fire TV and Chromecast, the cable method, and fixes for when your TV doesn’t show up.

Quick answer Apple TV or an AirPlay TV/Roku: same Wi-Fi network, then Control Center > Screen Mirroring > choose the TV > enter the code shown on screen.

same Wi-Fi network, then Control Center > Screen Mirroring > choose the TV > enter the code shown on screen. Fire TV Stick or Chromecast: no built-in AirPlay mirroring. Use the Cast or AirPlay button inside apps that support it, or use a cable.

no built-in AirPlay mirroring. Use the Cast or AirPlay button inside apps that support it, or use a cable. No Wi-Fi: use a cable. Lightning iPhones need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter plus an HDMI cable; iPhone 15 and later (USB-C) can use a USB-C to HDMI cable or Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter.

use a cable. Lightning iPhones need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter plus an HDMI cable; iPhone 15 and later (USB-C) can use a USB-C to HDMI cable or Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. To stop: Control Center > Screen Mirroring > Stop Mirroring.

Which method should you use?

Your TV setup Method Wi-Fi needed? Best for Apple TV AirPlay screen mirroring Yes Smoothest wireless mirroring Roku (most 4K players and Roku TVs) AirPlay Yes Roku homes, no extra hardware Samsung (2018 and later), LG (2018 and later, most models) Built-in AirPlay Yes Smart TVs with nothing plugged in Fire TV Stick / Fire TV Cube App casting, cable, or a receiver app Depends Watching videos from supported apps Chromecast / Google TV Streamer Cast button inside supported apps Yes Videos from apps such as YouTube Any TV with an HDMI port Adapter or USB-C to HDMI cable No Hotels, travel, presentations, no Wi-Fi

Mirror your iPhone with AirPlay (Apple TV and AirPlay TVs)

AirPlay is built into every iPhone, so there is nothing to install. Your TV only needs AirPlay support: an Apple TV box, or a smart TV or Roku that lists AirPlay in its settings. These steps come from Apple’s AirPlay support page (external site, opens in new tab).

Connect your iPhone and the TV (or Apple TV) to the same Wi-Fi network. Open Control Center: on iPhone X and later, swipe down from the top-right corner; on iPhone 8 or earlier, swipe up from the bottom edge. Tap Screen Mirroring (the two overlapping rectangles). Pick your TV from the list. If a passcode appears on the TV, type it on your iPhone.

Your whole iPhone screen now shows on the TV, including sound. To stop, open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring, then tap Stop Mirroring. On an Apple TV you can also press the Menu (or Back) button on the remote.

Mirroring vs. streaming: if you only want to play one video, you don’t need to mirror the whole screen. Tap the AirPlay button inside the video or music app (sometimes under the Share button) and choose the TV. The TV then shows just the video, not your whole phone screen, and the picture usually fills the TV better than a mirrored phone screen.

How to mirror your iPhone to a Roku

Most current Roku streaming players and Roku TVs support AirPlay, so you can mirror an iPhone without any app. According to Roku’s AirPlay help page (external site, opens in new tab), supported models need Roku OS 9.4 or later (a few older models need Roku OS 10), and your iPhone needs iOS 12.3 or later.

On the Roku, check your model and software under Settings > System > About, and update if needed. Go to Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit and make sure AirPlay is On. Put the iPhone and the Roku on the same Wi-Fi network. On the iPhone, open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring and choose your Roku. Enter the code shown on the TV if asked.

If your Roku doesn’t appear at all, it may be an older model without AirPlay. In that case, use the cable method below, or check Roku’s list of supported devices on the same help page.

How to mirror your iPhone to a Samsung or LG TV

Many Samsung and LG smart TVs have AirPlay built in, so the TV itself shows up in your iPhone’s Screen Mirroring list. You just need to make sure AirPlay is switched on in the TV’s settings.

Samsung TVs

Samsung (external site, opens in new tab) says AirPlay works on its smart TVs from 2018 onward.

On the TV, go to Settings > All Settings > Connections > Apple AirPlay Settings and make sure AirPlay is on. (The menu names can differ a little on older models.) On your iPhone, open Control Center and tap Screen Mirroring. Choose your Samsung TV and enter the AirPlay code shown on the screen.

LG TVs

Most LG OLED, QNED, NANO and UHD TVs from 2018 onward support AirPlay 2; LG’s AirPlay help page (external site, opens in new tab) lists the exact series for each year.

Press the Input button on the remote and open Home Dashboard. Select AirPlay, then AirPlay and HomeKit settings, and set AirPlay to On. On your iPhone, open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring, choose the LG TV and enter the code if one appears.

Other brands: some Sony, Vizio, TCL, Hisense and other TVs (including some that run Google TV or Roku) also have AirPlay. The easiest test: open Screen Mirroring on your iPhone. If your TV shows up in the list, it supports AirPlay.

Can you mirror an iPhone to a Fire TV Stick?

Not with the iPhone’s built-in Screen Mirroring, in most cases. Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV Cube don’t include AirPlay, so they won’t appear in the Screen Mirroring list. Some Fire TV smart TVs, including some of Amazon’s own Fire TV models, do have AirPlay; if yours appears in the list, use the AirPlay steps above.

For a Fire TV Stick, you have three options:

Use the app’s own button: some video apps on iPhone can send what you are watching to the matching app on your Fire TV. Look for a cast or TV icon in the app.

some video apps on iPhone can send what you are watching to the matching app on your Fire TV. Look for a cast or TV icon in the app. Use a receiver app: third-party screen mirroring apps in the Amazon Appstore can make a Fire TV act like an AirPlay receiver. They vary a lot in quality, often show ads or charge for full use, so read recent reviews before you pay.

third-party screen mirroring apps in the Amazon Appstore can make a Fire TV act like an AirPlay receiver. They vary a lot in quality, often show ads or charge for full use, so read recent reviews before you pay. Use a cable: plug your iPhone into a spare HDMI port on the same TV (see below). It’s the most reliable option and needs no app.

Can you mirror an iPhone to Chromecast or Google TV?

Chromecast and the Google TV Streamer don’t support AirPlay, so you can’t mirror your whole iPhone screen to them with Control Center. What you can do is cast from apps that support Google Cast, such as YouTube. Google’s casting help page (external site, opens in new tab) lists these steps:

Connect your iPhone to the same Wi-Fi network as the Chromecast or Google TV. Open an app that supports Google Cast and tap the Cast button (a small screen with Wi-Fi waves). Choose your device. The Cast button turns solid when it’s connected. To stop, tap the Cast button and choose Disconnect.

If the Cast button never shows your TV, allow the app to find devices on your network: open Settings > Privacy & Security > Local Network on your iPhone and turn the app on. As with Fire TV, some TVs that run Google TV also include AirPlay; if yours shows up in Screen Mirroring, use AirPlay instead.

How to mirror an iPhone to a TV with a cable (HDMI)

A cable works with any TV that has an HDMI port, needs no Wi-Fi, has almost no lag and doesn’t need a code. Which cable you need depends on your iPhone’s port.

iPhones with a Lightning port

Get Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter and a standard HDMI cable. Plug the adapter into your iPhone, then connect the HDMI cable from the adapter to the TV. Use the TV remote to switch to that HDMI input. Your iPhone screen appears on the TV. Optional: plug your charger into the adapter’s spare Lightning port to keep the phone charged during a long movie.

iPhones with USB-C (iPhone 15 and later)

Apple says iPhone 15 models, iPhone 16 and 17 models (except the 16e and 17e) and newer Pro models can send video to a display over USB-C, at up to 4K and 60Hz.

Use a USB-C to HDMI cable (external site, opens in new tab) (one that supports HDMI 2.0 for 4K at 60Hz), or Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter (external site, opens in new tab) with a normal HDMI cable. The adapter also has a USB-C port for charging. Plug it into your iPhone and the TV’s HDMI port. Switch the TV to that HDMI input.

Good to know: films, TV shows and some streaming apps need an HDCP-protected connection. Apple’s adapters support this, but cheap converters (and VGA adapters) may give you a black screen or an error in those apps. A few apps simply don’t support video output; check the app’s App Store page if one refuses to play.

How to mirror your iPhone to a TV without Wi-Fi

The cable method above is the dependable answer: an HDMI adapter or USB-C to HDMI cable needs no Wi-Fi or internet at all, which makes it ideal for hotels, holiday homes, classrooms and travel.

Wireless options all expect the iPhone and TV to be on the same network. If there’s no home Wi-Fi, carry a cable in your bag. That’s far less hassle than fighting a hotel network that blocks devices from seeing each other.

How to fill the TV screen when mirroring

Turn your phone sideways. A mirrored iPhone in portrait shows tall black bars on both sides. Rotate the phone (and turn off Portrait Orientation Lock in Control Center) so videos and photos fill more of the screen.

A mirrored iPhone in portrait shows tall black bars on both sides. Rotate the phone (and turn off Portrait Orientation Lock in Control Center) so videos and photos fill more of the screen. Stream instead of mirroring. For movies and shows, use the AirPlay or Cast button inside the app. The TV then plays the video at its own full size instead of copying your phone screen.

For movies and shows, use the AirPlay or Cast button inside the app. The TV then plays the video at its own full size instead of copying your phone screen. Check the TV’s picture size. If the edges are cut off, look for a picture size or aspect ratio setting (often called “Fit to screen” or “Just scan”) on the TV.

iPhone screen mirroring not working? Try these fixes

Same network: check the iPhone and TV are on the same Wi-Fi network, not a guest network and not one on 2.4GHz and the other on a separate network name. If your Wi-Fi is weak or slow, mirroring will stutter too; see our fixes for slow Wi-Fi. AirPlay switched on: on Roku, Samsung and LG TVs, AirPlay can be turned off in settings. Turn it back on using the menus above. Update everything: update iOS (Settings > General > Software Update) and the TV or streaming device’s software. Restart both: restart the iPhone and unplug the TV or streaming device for a minute. Wrong device type: a Fire TV Stick or Chromecast will never appear under Screen Mirroring. Use app casting or a cable instead. Black screen in a streaming app: stop mirroring and use the app’s own AirPlay or Cast button, or a proper HDCP-compatible adapter if you are using a cable. No sound: turn up the volume on both the iPhone and the TV, and check that the TV isn’t muted or sending audio to a speaker that’s switched off.

Want to record what’s on your screen instead of showing it live? Here’s how to screen record on iPhone with sound. Just bought a new phone? Our new iPhone setup checklist walks you through the rest.

FAQ

Is it free to mirror an iPhone to a TV?

Yes, if your TV or streaming device supports AirPlay: Screen Mirroring is built into iOS and costs nothing. You only pay if you need a cable or adapter, or choose a paid receiver app for a Fire TV Stick.

Can I mirror my iPhone to a TV without Wi-Fi?

Yes. Use Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter (Lightning iPhones) or a USB-C to HDMI cable (iPhone 15 and later) to connect straight to the TV’s HDMI port. No Wi-Fi or internet is needed.

Why doesn’t my TV show up in Screen Mirroring?

Either the TV doesn’t support AirPlay (for example, a Fire TV Stick or Chromecast), AirPlay is turned off in the TV’s settings, or the phone and TV are on different Wi-Fi networks. Fix the network first, then check the TV’s AirPlay setting.

Can I mirror an iPhone to a Roku TV?

Yes, on most current Roku TVs and Roku 4K players. Turn on AirPlay under Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit on the Roku, then pick it from Screen Mirroring on your iPhone.

Can I use my phone while mirroring?

When you mirror, the TV shows everything on your screen, including notifications. If you only want the video on the TV, stream it from the app’s AirPlay or Cast button instead of mirroring the whole screen, and turn on a Focus such as Do Not Disturb while mirroring so messages don’t pop up on the big screen.

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