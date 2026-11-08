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The best AI for coding depends on how you work. If you want help inside the editor you already use, GitHub Copilot is the safest start, with a free plan. If you want an AI that can plan and change a whole project for you, an agent like Claude Code, OpenAI Codex or Cursor is the step up. And if you are a beginner who just wants to build an app without setting anything up, Replit runs everything in your browser.

We checked every tool below on its official pricing or help page in November 2026. AI coding plans change often (several moved to credit-based billing this year), so treat prices as a guide and confirm on the official page before you pay.

Quick answer: Best free start: GitHub Copilot Free or Google Antigravity. Best AI code editor: Cursor. Best coding agents: Claude Code (with a paid Claude plan) and OpenAI Codex (in ChatGPT plans). Best for JetBrains users: JetBrains AI. Best for beginners building apps: Replit. Best spec-driven agent from AWS: Kiro.

AI coding tools compared

Tool Best for Free plan Paid from Works in GitHub Copilot Help in any popular editor Yes (2,000 completions a month) $10/month VS Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains, Xcode, Neovim, CLI Cursor An AI-first code editor Yes (limited) $8/month Cursor editor, CLI Claude Code Agent that edits whole projects No Claude Pro, $20/month Terminal, Claude desktop app, VS Code, JetBrains OpenAI Codex Agent for ChatGPT users Limited on ChatGPT Free ChatGPT paid plans Codex app (Mac, Windows), CLI, cloud Google Antigravity Free agentic coding from Google Yes (weekly limits) Google AI Pro Antigravity app, IDE extensions, CLI JetBrains AI IntelliJ, PyCharm and other JetBrains IDEs Yes (AI Free) $10/month JetBrains IDEs Kiro Spec-driven agent from AWS Yes (50 credits) $20/month Kiro IDE, CLI, web Replit Beginners building apps in a browser Yes (Starter) Core plan Web browser

Assistant, editor or agent: what’s the difference?

Coding assistants suggest the next line or block as you type and answer questions in a chat panel. You stay in control of every change. GitHub Copilot and JetBrains AI started here.

suggest the next line or block as you type and answer questions in a chat panel. You stay in control of every change. GitHub Copilot and JetBrains AI started here. AI code editors such as Cursor build the AI into the editor itself, so it can see your whole project and edit several files at once.

such as Cursor build the AI into the editor itself, so it can see your whole project and edit several files at once. Coding agents such as Claude Code, Codex, Antigravity and Kiro take a task (“add a login page”, “fix this failing test”), plan the steps, change the files, run commands and report back. They save the most time, but you must review their work.

If agents are new to you, our plain-English guide to what agentic AI is explains how they plan and act.

1. GitHub Copilot: best all-round AI coding assistant

GitHub Copilot (external site) works in more editors than anything else on this list: VS Code, Visual Studio, JetBrains IDEs, Xcode, Neovim, Eclipse and Zed, plus the Copilot CLI and github.com.

Free: 2,000 code completions a month, limited chat and agent use, and a choice of smaller models.

2,000 code completions a month, limited chat and agent use, and a choice of smaller models. Pro, $10 a month: unlimited completions and next edit suggestions, Copilot coding agent in the cloud, code review and model selection, including third-party agents such as Claude Code and Codex.

unlimited completions and next edit suggestions, Copilot coding agent in the cloud, code review and model selection, including third-party agents such as Claude Code and Codex. Pro+, $39 a month, and Max, $100 a month: premium models and much higher usage.

Good to know: chat, agent mode and code review now use GitHub AI credits (1 credit = $0.01), while ordinary completions don’t. Paid plans let you set a spending budget with alerts.

2. Cursor: best AI code editor

Cursor (external site) is a code editor built around AI, based on the same foundations as VS Code, so your extensions and shortcuts mostly carry over. Its agent can read your whole codebase, edit many files and run commands, and Tab predicts your next edit.

Free: limited agent and chat requests.

limited agent and chat requests. Paid: Cursor is now sold through the new X Subscription, with individual plans listed at $8 (Plus), $30 (Premium), $100 (Super) and $200 (Ultra) a month. The same plans also include Grok and X features. Existing Pro subscribers can keep their legacy plan.

Good to know: read the plan details carefully, as the pricing changed recently and usage limits differ by model.

3. Claude Code: best coding agent for big changes

Claude Code (external site) is Anthropic’s coding agent. You describe a task in plain English and it reads your project, edits files, runs tests and commands, and explains what it did. It runs in your terminal, in the Code tab of the Claude desktop app, and as an extension for VS Code, Cursor and JetBrains IDEs.

Price: included in every paid Claude plan. Claude’s pricing page (external site) lists Pro at $20 a month (about $17 a month billed yearly) and Max from $100 a month for heavier use. The free Claude plan doesn’t include Claude Code.

Good to know: Claude Code asks before running commands or changing files unless you allow it, which is a sensible default. New to Claude? Start with our guide on how to use Claude AI.

4. OpenAI Codex: best agent if you already pay for ChatGPT

Codex (external site) is OpenAI’s coding agent. You can use it in the Codex app for Mac and Windows, in the Codex CLI on your computer, or hand tasks to it in the cloud, where it works on your repository in its own environment.

Price: included in ChatGPT plans. OpenAI lists limited Codex access on Free and Go, expanded usage on Plus and the most tasks on Pro. Business and Enterprise plans are also covered.

Good to know: if you’re choosing between ChatGPT and Claude for coding, compare the whole subscription, not just the coding tool. Our ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini plans comparison lists what each $20 plan includes.

5. Google Antigravity: best free agentic coding

Google Antigravity (external site) is Google’s family of agentic coding tools: a desktop app, IDE extensions, a CLI and an SDK. Google moved users of the old Gemini Code Assist for individuals and Gemini CLI sign-in to Antigravity in June 2026.

Free: access to several agent models, unlimited Tab completions and command requests, with weekly rate limits.

access to several agent models, unlimited Tab completions and command requests, with weekly rate limits. Paid: a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription raises the limits and adds a credit pool.

Good to know: if you followed an older tutorial for Gemini Code Assist or Gemini CLI with a personal Google account, those sign-ins no longer work; follow Google’s migration guide to Antigravity.

6. JetBrains AI: best for IntelliJ, PyCharm and other JetBrains IDEs

If you live in IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm or another JetBrains IDE, JetBrains AI (external site) is built in: code completion, chat about your project and the Junie coding agent.

AI Free: a small monthly cloud credit allowance in recent IDE versions (not in Android Studio or the Community editions).

a small monthly cloud credit allowance in recent IDE versions (not in Android Studio or the Community editions). AI Pro and AI Ultimate: more credits, from $10 a month for AI Pro according to JetBrains’ licensing page (external site) . AI Pro is included free with the All Products Pack.

Good to know: each AI credit is worth $1, and the free tier runs out quickly with agent tasks, so it suits light use.

7. Kiro: best spec-driven agent from AWS

Kiro (external site) is an AI IDE and agent from AWS that works from a written spec: it turns your idea into requirements, a design and a task list before writing code, which helps keep bigger projects on track. It is available as an IDE, a CLI and on the web.

Free: 50 credits, with open-weight models and Claude Sonnet 4.5.

50 credits, with open-weight models and Claude Sonnet 4.5. Paid: Pro $20, Pro+ $40 and Pro Max $100 a month, with 1,000 to 5,000 credits.

Good to know: the spec-first approach feels slower for tiny fixes but pays off on new features.

8. Replit: best for beginners who want to build an app

Replit (external site) runs entirely in your web browser. Describe the app you want, and Replit Agent writes the code, sets up the database and publishes it, with nothing to install. It’s the gentlest way to go from idea to a working website or app.

Starter (free): a daily Agent allowance, limited monthly cloud credits and one published app.

a daily Agent allowance, limited monthly cloud credits and one published app. Paid: Core ($204 billed yearly) and Pro ($100 a month), according to Replit’s pricing docs (external site) .

Good to know: hosting and heavy Agent use cost credits, so keep an eye on usage once your app has real visitors.

Which AI coding tool should you pick?

Complete beginner: Replit to build something quickly, or GitHub Copilot Free in VS Code if you are learning to code properly.

Replit to build something quickly, or GitHub Copilot Free in VS Code if you are learning to code properly. Student or hobbyist on a budget: GitHub Copilot Free plus Google Antigravity’s free plan.

GitHub Copilot Free plus Google Antigravity’s free plan. Professional developer: GitHub Copilot Pro for everyday help, plus one agent (Claude Code, Codex or Cursor) for bigger tasks.

GitHub Copilot Pro for everyday help, plus one agent (Claude Code, Codex or Cursor) for bigger tasks. JetBrains user: JetBrains AI, or GitHub Copilot’s JetBrains plugin.

JetBrains AI, or GitHub Copilot’s JetBrains plugin. Already paying for ChatGPT or Claude: try Codex or Claude Code first, since they come with your plan.

Always review AI-written code

AI coding tools are fast, but they make confident mistakes: code that looks right but misses an edge case, uses an outdated library or opens a security hole. A few habits keep you safe:

Read every change before you accept it, especially anything touching passwords, payments or user data. Run your tests (and ask the AI to write tests if you have none). Use version control. Commit before letting an agent loose, so you can roll back. Never paste secrets such as API keys or passwords into a prompt. Check the tools and extensions you install. Fake extensions are a real risk; see our checklist on whether VS Code and Cursor extensions are safe.

FAQ

What is the best free AI for coding?

GitHub Copilot Free (2,000 completions a month in many editors) and Google Antigravity’s free plan are the most generous free options. JetBrains AI Free, Kiro Free and Replit Starter are good for trying those tools.

Is ChatGPT or Claude better for coding?

Both are strong. Claude Code and OpenAI Codex are each included in their company’s paid plans, so the best choice is often the one whose subscription you already have. Try both on a small task from your own project.

Can AI write a whole app for me?

For simple apps, yes: Replit Agent and coding agents like Claude Code can build a working app from a description. For anything people will rely on, you still need to review the code, test it and understand how it works.

Will AI replace programmers?

AI is changing how programmers work, taking over routine code and boilerplate, but someone still has to decide what to build, check the results and take responsibility. Our article on whether engineering is still a good career with AI looks at this in more depth.

Prices and free plans were checked on each official page in November 2026 and can change at any time.

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