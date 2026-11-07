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The best receipt scanner app depends on why you keep receipts. For personal or freelance expenses, Expensify and Zoho Expense scan and read receipts for free. If you run your books in Wave, its receipts add-on saves you typing. If you’d rather mail a shoebox of paper and let someone else do it, Shoeboxed does exactly that. And if you just want rewards for shopping receipts, Fetch is the popular choice. Here are 7 receipt scanner apps, free and paid, with the limits each official page states today.

Quick answer: Best free for individuals: Expensify (unlimited free SmartScans on personal accounts). Best free for a small team: Zoho Expense (up to 3 users, 20 scans each a month). Best for Wave users: Wave Receipts. Best done-for-you service: Shoeboxed. Best free PDF scanners: Adobe Scan and Google Drive. Best for rewards: Fetch.

This guide compares app features. It is not tax or accounting advice; ask a tax professional which records you need to keep and for how long.

Receipt scanner apps compared

App Best for Free plan Paid from Export Expensify Individuals, freelancers Unlimited SmartScans on personal accounts Paid workspaces for teams CSV / spreadsheet (web) Zoho Expense Small teams Up to 3 users, 20 receipt scans per user a month $3 per user a month (yearly) Reports, accounting integrations Wave Receipts Wave accounting users No (paid add-on) $8 a month or $72 a year Straight into Wave Shoeboxed Paper receipts, done for you No (30-day refundable trial) $9 a month Reports, integrations Adobe Scan Searchable PDF copies Yes Premium for Office export PDF, JPEG Google Drive Quick scans into Drive Yes – PDF, JPG Fetch Rewards for shopping receipts Yes – None (rewards app)

What makes a good receipt scanner app?

Any phone camera can take a picture of a receipt. A real receipt scanner app does more: it straightens and crops the photo, reads the merchant, date and total (OCR), sorts the expense into a category and lets you export everything to a spreadsheet or your accounting software. Look for:

Accurate scanning of crumpled and faded thermal receipts.

of crumpled and faded thermal receipts. Email forwarding for digital receipts, so online orders land in the same place.

for digital receipts, so online orders land in the same place. Export to CSV, Excel or your accounting app, so you are never locked in.

to CSV, Excel or your accounting app, so you are never locked in. Clear limits on free scans and storage.

on free scans and storage. Mileage tracking if you drive for work.

We checked each app’s official pricing or help page in November 2026. Prices and limits change, so confirm on the official page before you subscribe.

1. Expensify: best free receipt scanner for individuals

Expensify (external site) made “snap a receipt” famous with SmartScan, which reads the merchant, date and amount for you. According to Expensify’s help centre (external site), every personal account includes unlimited free SmartScans, and you can also forward email receipts to receipts@expensify.com to scan them automatically. Mileage tracking and manual expenses are free too, and you can export expenses as CSV or spreadsheet files on the web.

The catch: categories, tags, automatic reimbursement and accounting integrations need a paid workspace. CSV export is web only, not in the mobile app.

Pick it if: you are a freelancer or employee who just needs receipts captured and exported.

2. Zoho Expense: best free plan for small teams

Zoho Expense (external site) has one of the most generous free plans for small businesses: up to 3 users, 20 AI-powered receipt scans per user each month, expense reports, GPS mileage tracking, multi-currency expenses, accounting integrations and 5 GB of receipt storage. The Standard plan costs $4 per user a month, or $3 billed yearly.

The catch: 20 scans a month per person is fine for most freelancers but tight for heavy travellers.

Pick it if: you run a small team and want receipts, reports and approvals in one free app.

3. Wave Receipts: best if you already use Wave

Wave (external site) is popular free accounting software for small businesses, and its receipt scanning sends each scan straight into your books. It is no longer free: Wave’s help page (external site) lists a Receipts plan at $8 a month or $72 a year, and receipts are also included in the Wave Pro plan at $19 a month or $190 a year.

The catch: it only makes sense if Wave is your accounting software. Subscriptions are per business profile.

Pick it if: you keep your books in Wave and want receipts matched to transactions without typing.

4. Shoeboxed: best for a box of paper receipts

Shoeboxed (external site) scans receipts from your phone, but its unusual feature is the Magic Envelope: you stuff paper receipts into a prepaid envelope, mail it, and Shoeboxed scans and organizes them for you. Plans start with Starter at $9 a month ($97 a year) for 50 digital scans a month, 20 paper scans a year and one envelope a year. Pro costs $29 a month for 250 digital scans and one envelope a quarter, with bigger Plus and Paper Plus plans for heavy users.

The catch: there is no free plan. The 30-day trial charges your card at sign-up and refunds you if you cancel in time, but not if you have already requested a Magic Envelope.

Pick it if: you have months of paper receipts and would rather pay than scan them yourself.

5. Adobe Scan: best free scanner for PDF copies

If you only need clean, searchable copies of receipts, a free document scanner is enough. Adobe Scan (external site) for Android and iPhone finds the edges of a receipt automatically, uses OCR to make the text searchable, and saves single or multi-page PDFs (or JPEGs). You can share by link or email, or upload to Adobe Document Cloud, Google Drive or OneDrive.

The catch: it doesn’t track totals or categories. Export to Word, Excel or PowerPoint, password protection and compression need a subscription.

Pick it if: you want free, tidy PDFs of receipts for warranties, returns or your accountant.

6. Google Drive: free scanner already on your phone

The Google Drive app can scan receipts, letters and bills into searchable PDFs. On Android, as Google’s help page (external site) explains, tap the camera button, point at the receipt (a blue outline shows the crop), take the photo, adjust colours or crop, then save as PDF or JPG into the folder you choose. You can add a Drive scan widget to your home screen that saves straight into a receipts folder. iPhone users can scan in the Drive app too, and the built-in Notes and Files apps on iPhone also have document scanners.

The catch: like Adobe Scan, it stores images, not expense data. Scans count towards your Google storage.

Pick it if: you want a free, no-new-app way to keep receipts in one folder.

7. Fetch: best receipt app for rewards

Many people searching for a receipt scanner app actually want Fetch (external site). It is free on iPhone and Android: you snap a picture of shopping receipts (groceries, meals, fuel and more) and earn points that you redeem for gift cards. There is also a Chrome extension for online shopping.

The catch: Fetch is a rewards app, not an expense tracker, so it won’t organize receipts for taxes or reimbursement. It does learn a lot about what you buy, so read its privacy details. For more ways to earn on purchases you already make, see our best cash back apps.

Which receipt scanner app should you choose?

Personal expenses or a side hustle: Expensify’s free personal account.

Expensify’s free personal account. Small team needing reports and approvals: Zoho Expense free plan.

Zoho Expense free plan. Your books are in Wave: Wave Receipts.

Wave Receipts. A drawer full of paper: Shoeboxed Magic Envelopes.

Shoeboxed Magic Envelopes. Just copies for warranties and returns: Adobe Scan or Google Drive.

Adobe Scan or Google Drive. Rewards on shopping: Fetch.

Want the full picture of your money, not just receipts? Pair your scanner with one of the best budgeting apps.

Tips for scanning receipts that stay readable

Scan the same day. Thermal receipts fade, sometimes within months. Use a dark, flat background so the app can find the edges, and good light without shadows. Check the total and date the app reads before you save; OCR still makes mistakes. Name files consistently, such as date, store and amount, if you use a plain scanner. Back up and export regularly to a spreadsheet or cloud folder you control. Ask your accountant whether digital copies are enough for your records before you throw paper away.

FAQ

What is the best free receipt scanner app?

For individuals, Expensify, because personal accounts include unlimited free SmartScans that read the merchant, date and amount. For a small team, Zoho Expense’s free plan covers up to 3 users with 20 scans each a month.

Can I scan receipts with my phone without an app?

Yes. On Android, the Google Drive app scans to PDF. On iPhone, the Notes and Files apps have a built-in document scanner. These save images or PDFs but don’t track expense totals.

Which receipt scanner app exports to Excel?

Expensify exports expenses as CSV or spreadsheet files on the web, which open in Excel or Google Sheets. Zoho Expense creates expense reports and connects to accounting software. Adobe Scan’s export to Excel is a premium feature.

Is there an app that pays you to scan receipts?

Yes. Fetch gives you points for scanning shopping receipts that you can redeem for gift cards. It is a rewards app, so use a separate scanner if you also need receipts for expenses.

Are scanned receipts accepted for taxes?

Rules depend on your country and situation. Many tax authorities accept clear digital copies, but check with a tax professional or your tax authority before relying only on scans.

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