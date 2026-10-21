5 Apps That Pay You to Walk (and the Catch With Each)

Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Yes, there are apps that pay you to walk, but they pay in small rewards, not a paycheck. The 5 below are real and checked against their official pages or App Store listings: Sweatcoin, Evidation, StepBet, CashWalk and Charity Miles. Some give you gift cards or PayPal cash, one lets you bet on your own step goals, and one gives the money to charity. Here’s how each one pays and the catch you should know before you start.

Quick answer: For cash, Evidation (US, 18+) is the most direct: 10,000 points can be redeemed for $10 via PayPal, a prepaid Visa, a gift card or a bank deposit. Sweatcoin and CashWalk turn steps into in-app coins for products and gift cards. StepBet can pay more, but you risk your own bet. Expect small rewards, not an income.

Apps that pay you to walk: quick comparison

App Best for How you’re rewarded Free? Platforms Sweatcoin Anyone who walks a lot In-app coins for products, vouchers and subscriptions Yes iPhone, Android Evidation US adults who want PayPal cash Points: 10,000 = $10 Yes iPhone, Android StepBet People motivated by money on the line Winners split the pot Free app, you place a bet iPhone CashWalk Daily walkers who don’t mind ads Coins for gift cards Yes (with ads) iPhone, Android Charity Miles Walking for a good cause Money goes to your chosen charity See its site Phone app

This post explains how these apps work. It isn’t financial advice, and reward rules can change, so check each app’s own terms before you rely on it.

1. Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin counts your steps and converts them into sweatcoins, its own virtual currency. According to its help center, 1,000 steps earn 0.95 sweatcoins, because Sweatcoin keeps a 5% commission on each coin created. Steps are checked by a verification system.

What you get: You spend sweatcoins inside the app on products and services. Its site lists rewards such as gadgets, digital subscriptions, travel vouchers and crypto.

Who it’s for: People who already walk a lot and like browsing deals.

The catch: It’s not direct cash. Sweatcoins are spent on what the app offers, and you need a lot of steps to afford bigger items.

2. Evidation

Evidation rewards you with points for tracked health activities, such as steps. It says you can earn up to 100 points a day for tracked activities.

What you get: Once you have 10,000 points, you can redeem them for $10 by PayPal, a prepaid Visa card, a gift card or a bank deposit, or donate them to charity. Points don’t expire as long as your account stays active (at least one activity card completed in the last 12 months).

Who it’s for: US adults who want real cash and don’t mind sharing health data with the app.

The catch: It’s only for people over 18 who live in the United States. At up to 100 points a day, reaching $10 takes a while. Read its privacy policy before you connect your fitness data.

3. StepBet

StepBet works differently: you pay to join a step game, and the people who hit their goals split the pot. The app sets personal step goals from your activity history when you connect a step source such as Apple Health, Apple Watch, Fitbit or Garmin.

How a game works: In its Walk It Off game, each week you hit an Active goal on 4 days and a higher Power goal on 1 day, with 2 rest days, according to the game FAQ. Miss a weekly goal and you’re out.

Who it’s for: People who need money on the line to stay motivated.

The catch: You can lose your bet. Winners get their bet back plus a share of the pot, so the payout depends on how many people drop out. The App Store listing says you can cancel during the first week for a full refund, and it also sells optional memberships.

4. CashWalk

CashWalk is a step counter that gives you coins for walking, up to 10,000 steps a day, plus extra coins from daily lucky boxes, challenges and inviting friends.

What you get: Coins can be redeemed for gift cards from well-known brands.

Who it’s for: Daily walkers who are fine with ads in exchange for small rewards.

The catch: The app is free because it shows ads, and earning extra coins often means watching them. Some users in App Store reviews report support problems and paused accounts, so read recent reviews first.

5. Charity Miles

Charity Miles turns the miles you walk, run or bike into money for charity, funded through partnerships with brands.

What you get: Nothing for yourself. The money goes to the charity you choose.

Who it’s for: Anyone who’d rather their daily walk help a cause.

The catch: It doesn’t pay you. It’s on this list because people searching for walking apps that pay often want this option too.

How much can you really earn?

Not much, and that’s fine if you treat it as a bonus for something you already do. Evidation is the only app here that states a clear cash value (10,000 points for $10). Sweatcoin and CashWalk pay in coins whose value depends on what you redeem them for. StepBet can return more than you put in, but only if you win, and you can lose your stake. Be wary of any walking app that promises big money: it’s a red flag.

Tips to get more out of walking apps

FAQ

Which app pays you the most to walk?

None pays much. Evidation gives the clearest cash value (10,000 points for $10, US only). StepBet can pay more if you win a game, but you risk losing your bet.

Do walking apps pay real money?

Some do. Evidation pays by PayPal, prepaid Visa, gift card or bank deposit. Sweatcoin and CashWalk pay in coins you trade for products or gift cards.

Are apps that pay you to walk legit?

The five here are real apps with official sites or App Store listings. Still, read each app’s terms and privacy policy, and avoid any app that asks for an upfront fee with a promise of big earnings.

Do I need a smartwatch?

Not necessarily. Sweatcoin and CashWalk are step counters on your phone, and StepBet can use Apple Health or connect to an Apple Watch, Fitbit or Garmin.

Photo by atelierbyvineeth on Unsplash

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram