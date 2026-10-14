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Switching to a new password manager, or just want a backup? This guide shows how to export passwords from Chrome on Windows, Mac, Android and iPhone using Google Password Manager, what the exported file contains, and how to delete it safely afterwards.

Quick answer: On a computer, open Chrome, go to the three-dot menu, then Passwords and autofill, then Google Password Manager, then Settings, and click Download file next to Export passwords. On Android or iPhone, open Chrome’s Settings, tap Password Manager, tap Settings, then Export passwords. Chrome asks for your device PIN, fingerprint, Face ID or Google password, then saves a CSV file. Import it where you need it and delete the CSV straight away, because it is not encrypted.

How to export passwords from Chrome on Windows and Mac

Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu at the top right. Choose Passwords and autofill, then Google Password Manager. (You can also type chrome://password-manager/settings in the address bar.) Click Settings in the left sidebar. Next to Export passwords, click Download file. Enter your Windows PIN, Mac password or Touch ID when asked. Choose where to save the file and click Save. Chrome names it something like “Chrome Passwords.csv”.

If you sync passwords to your Google Account, you can also export from the web at passwords.google.com: open Settings (the gear icon), then Export passwords.

How to export passwords from Chrome on Android

Open Chrome and tap the three-dot menu, then Settings. Tap Password Manager. Tap Settings (bottom right or gear icon). Tap Export passwords and confirm with your screen lock. Pick where to save or share the CSV file, for example your Downloads folder.

On many Android phones you can reach the same screen from the phone’s Settings app under Google, then Autofill, then Google Password Manager.

How to export passwords from Chrome on iPhone and iPad

Open Chrome and tap the three-dot menu (bottom right), then Settings. Tap Password Manager, then Settings. Tap Export passwords and confirm with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. In the share sheet, choose Save to Files so the CSV stays on your device rather than going out by email or message.

What’s in the exported CSV file

The file is a plain spreadsheet with one row per saved login: the name, website URL, username, password and any note. Anyone who opens it can read every password, so treat it like a printed list of your passwords.

Passkeys are not included. They stay in Google Password Manager and can’t be exported to a CSV file.

Import the file into another password manager

Most password managers import Chrome’s CSV directly. Look for an Import option and pick Chrome or “CSV” as the source:

Bitwarden : free, open source and works on every device.

: free, open source and works on every device. 1Password : paid, with strong family sharing.

: paid, with strong family sharing. Proton Pass : free plan with end-to-end encryption.

: free plan with end-to-end encryption. Firefox, Edge and Safari also import Chrome passwords from the CSV, or directly from Chrome on the same computer.

Moving away from LastPass instead? See how to export your LastPass passwords.

Delete the CSV file safely

Delete the file as soon as the import is done, then empty the Recycle Bin or Trash.

On a phone, delete it from Files or Downloads and from any “Recently deleted” folder.

Don’t email it to yourself or leave it in cloud storage such as Google Drive or iCloud Drive.

If you must keep a backup, store it in an encrypted container or password-protected archive, never as a plain file.

While you’re tidying up, make sure your Google Account itself is protected with 2-Step Verification, since it guards every password Chrome syncs.

Export passwords option missing?

Work or school Chrome: your administrator may have turned off password export.

your administrator may have turned off password export. Old Chrome version: update Chrome, as menu names changed in recent versions.

update Chrome, as menu names changed in recent versions. No saved passwords on this device: sign in to Chrome with your Google Account and turn on password sync, or export from passwords.google.com.

FAQ

Where do Chrome exported passwords go?

On a computer, the CSV file goes wherever you choose in the save dialog, usually Downloads. On Android and iPhone, you choose the location in the share or save sheet.

Can I export Chrome passwords without the Google password?

Usually yes. Chrome asks for your device lock (PIN, fingerprint, Face ID or computer password). The web version at passwords.google.com asks for your Google Account password.

Does exporting passwords delete them from Chrome?

No. Exporting only makes a copy. Your passwords stay in Google Password Manager until you delete them.

Can I import passwords back into Chrome?

Yes. In Google Password Manager, open Settings and use Import passwords to load a CSV file.

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