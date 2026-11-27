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Need to know how to find your Wi-Fi password? If any phone or computer in your home has joined the network before, the password is almost always saved on it, and you can see it in a few taps. This guide shows exactly where to look on iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Mac and Chromebook, plus how to get it from your router when no device remembers it.

The steps below use only the settings built into each device. You don’t need any extra app, and you should never need a “Wi-Fi password hacker” tool.

Quick answer

iPhone/iPad: Settings > Wi-Fi > tap the info (i) button next to the network > tap Password (iOS 16 or later).

Settings > Wi-Fi > tap the info (i) button next to the network > tap Password (iOS 16 or later). Android (Pixel and most phones): Settings > Network & internet > Internet > gear icon next to the network > Share. The password shows under the QR code.

Settings > Network & internet > Internet > gear icon next to the network > Share. The password shows under the QR code. Windows 11: Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi > Manage known networks > pick the network > Show next to the Wi-Fi network password.

Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi > Manage known networks > pick the network > Show next to the Wi-Fi network password. Mac: Open the Passwords app > Wi-Fi > pick the network, or System Settings > Wi-Fi > Advanced > More (…) > Copy Password.

Open the Passwords app > Wi-Fi > pick the network, or System Settings > Wi-Fi > Advanced > More (…) > Copy Password. Chromebook: ChromeOS has no setting that shows a saved password. Use the router label, the router’s admin page, or another device.

ChromeOS has no setting that shows a saved password. Use the router label, the router’s admin page, or another device. No device has it? Check the sticker on your router, or sign in to the router’s app or admin page.

Before you start: which Wi-Fi password do you need?

There are two different passwords on most home routers, and people often mix them up:

The Wi-Fi password (also called the network key, security key, WPA key or passphrase) is what you type on a phone or laptop to join the network. This is the one this guide finds.

(also called the network key, security key, WPA key or passphrase) is what you type on a phone or laptop to join the network. This is the one this guide finds. The router admin password is what you type to open the router’s settings page. It is usually different and is printed separately on the router label.

Wi-Fi passwords are case-sensitive, so Home123 and home123 are not the same. When you read the password from one of the screens below, copy it exactly.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on iPhone or iPad

Apple added a way to show saved Wi-Fi passwords in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.1. Apple’s own help page, Find your saved Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone or iPad (external site, opens in new tab), lists three ways.

Method 1: The network you are connected to now

Open Settings and tap Wi-Fi. Tap the info (i) button next to the network you are connected to. Tap the Password field. Unlock with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. The password appears, and you can tap Copy.

Method 2: A network you joined before (not connected now)

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap Edit in the top-right corner. Unlock with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode to see your list of known networks. Tap the info (i) button next to the network, then tap Password.

Method 3: The Passwords app (iOS 18 and later)

Open the Passwords app and unlock it. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap the network, then tap the Password field to reveal it.

On an older iPhone that can’t update to iOS 16, there is no screen that shows the password. You can still share it to a nearby Apple device: bring the two devices close together while the other one tries to join, and tap Share Password when the prompt appears.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on Android

Android shows saved Wi-Fi passwords through its Wi-Fi sharing screen. Menu names vary a little between phone makers, so here are the two most common versions.

Google Pixel and phones with standard Android

Open Settings and tap Network & internet. Tap Internet. Tap the gear icon next to the network you are connected to. Tap Share and confirm with your fingerprint, face or PIN. A QR code appears, with the Wi-Fi password written in plain text below it.

Samsung Galaxy

Open Settings and tap Connections > Wi-Fi. Tap the gear icon next to the connected network. Tap QR code at the bottom of the screen.

Depending on your One UI version, the Samsung screen may show only the QR code and not the password text. The QR code holds the network name and password, so another phone can scan it with its camera and join without typing anything. If you need the password itself (for a printer or smart TV), use the router methods further down.

Tip: On most Android phones you can only share a network you are connected to right now. If you need the password for a network you are not on, connect to it first, or check another device.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on Windows 11 and Windows 10

Windows keeps every Wi-Fi network you have joined. Microsoft’s help page Find your Wi-Fi network password in Windows (external site, opens in new tab) covers the Settings method.

Windows 11: Settings app

Open Settings (press Windows + I ). Go to Network & internet > Wi-Fi. For the network you are on now, open its Properties. For any saved network, choose Manage known networks and select it. Next to Wi-Fi network password, select Show.

If you don’t see the Show option, your Windows 11 needs the latest updates. Use one of the two methods below instead.

Windows 10 and 11: Control Panel

Open Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center. Next to Connections, click your Wi-Fi network name. Click Wireless Properties and open the Security tab. Tick Show characters. The password appears in the Network security key box.

This shows the password only for the network you are connected to right now.

Any saved network: Command Prompt

Open Command Prompt or Terminal from the Start menu. Type netsh wlan show profiles and press Enter to list every saved network. Type netsh wlan show profile name="Network Name" key=clear , replacing Network Name with the exact name from the list, and press Enter. Look for Key Content under Security settings. That is the password.

This works even when you are not connected to the network, which makes it handy for finding the password of an old office or hotspot network.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on a Mac

Every Wi-Fi network your Mac has joined is saved in your keychain. How you open it depends on your macOS version.

macOS Sequoia and later: Passwords app

Open the Passwords app and unlock it with Touch ID or your login password. Click Wi-Fi in the sidebar. Select the network and hover over the dots next to Password to reveal it. Click the dots to copy it.

macOS Ventura and later: System Settings

Open System Settings > Wi-Fi (on some versions, Network > Wi-Fi). Click Advanced at the bottom. Click the More (…) button next to the network and choose Copy Password. Paste it into Notes or any text box to read it.

Older Macs: Keychain Access

Open Keychain Access (Applications > Utilities). Search for the Wi-Fi network name and double-click it. Tick Show password and enter your Mac login password when asked.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on a Chromebook

ChromeOS does not have a setting that shows the password of a saved Wi-Fi network. You can see which networks are saved (Settings > Network > Wi-Fi > Known networks) and forget them, but not reveal their passwords. These are the safe ways to get it:

Use another device. If an iPhone, Android phone, Windows PC or Mac in your home is on the same network, follow the steps for that device above.

If an iPhone, Android phone, Windows PC or Mac in your home is on the same network, follow the steps for that device above. Read the router label. If nobody changed the password after setup, it is printed on the router (see below).

If nobody changed the password after setup, it is printed on the router (see below). Open the router’s admin page in Chrome. While the Chromebook is connected, type the router address in Chrome and look in the wireless settings.

While the Chromebook is connected, type the router address in Chrome and look in the wireless settings. School or work Chromebooks usually join managed networks set up by an administrator. Ask your IT team; the password is often hidden on purpose.

You may find online guides that ask you to turn on Developer Mode or copy encrypted data from hidden Chrome pages into an online decoder. Skip them: Developer Mode wipes your Chromebook, and pasting network secrets into random websites is a bad idea.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on your router

If no device has the password saved, the router itself is the answer. Apple’s own Wi-Fi password help page gives the same advice.

1. Check the router label

Turn the router or modem over. Most have a sticker with the network name (SSID) and the default Wi-Fi password, often labelled Wi-Fi key, WPA key, Network key or Password. This works only if nobody changed the password after the router was set up. Your internet provider may also have left a setup card with the same details.

2. Use the router or provider app

Many routers and internet providers now have a phone app where you can see and change the Wi-Fi password. Mesh systems in particular are often managed only through their app. Sign in with the account used to set up the router.

3. Sign in to the router’s admin page

Connect a device to the router by Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. Open a browser and type the router’s address, often 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1. The exact address is usually on the router label. Sign in with the router admin username and password from the label. Open the Wireless, Wi-Fi or WLAN settings. The password is shown in a field such as Passphrase, Pre-shared key or Network key.

4. Reset the router (last resort)

If you can’t sign in to the router at all, a factory reset (holding the small reset button for several seconds) puts the Wi-Fi name and password back to what is printed on the label. Every device in your home will then need to reconnect, and any custom settings are lost, so try the other methods first.

How to share your Wi-Fi password without typing it

Once you have found the password, sharing it is easier than reading it out letter by letter:

iPhone to iPhone, iPad or Mac: keep your device unlocked and close to theirs when they tap your network; tap Share Password on the prompt.

keep your device unlocked and close to theirs when they tap your network; tap on the prompt. Android: the QR code on the Share screen lets any phone join by scanning it with the camera.

the QR code on the Share screen lets any phone join by scanning it with the camera. Guests who visit often: make a printable Wi-Fi QR code with our free QR code generator. Choose the Wi-Fi option, enter the network name and password, and stick the code on the fridge or in the guest room.

Wi-Fi password not working? Quick fixes

Check capitals and look-alike characters. 0 and O, 1 and l, and I and l are easy to confuse.

0 and O, 1 and l, and I and l are easy to confuse. Forget the network and join again. If someone changed the password, a device that remembers the old one keeps failing. Forget the network in Wi-Fi settings and enter the new password.

If someone changed the password, a device that remembers the old one keeps failing. Forget the network in Wi-Fi settings and enter the new password. Make sure you picked the right network. Many routers broadcast two names (for example, one ending in 5G). Neighbours may use similar names too.

Many routers broadcast two names (for example, one ending in 5G). Neighbours may use similar names too. Restart the router and the device if the password is right but the connection still fails.

if the password is right but the connection still fails. If you connect but everything crawls, see our guide on why your Wi-Fi is so slow.

Keep your Wi-Fi password safe

Change the default password printed on the router to a long passphrase only your household knows.

Use WPA2 or WPA3 security in the router’s wireless settings, never an open network or the old WEP option.

Put visitors on a guest network if your router offers one, so they never need your main password.

If you have given the password to too many people over the years, change it, then update your own devices.

FAQ

How can I see the Wi-Fi password I’m connected to?

On iPhone, tap the info button next to the network in Settings > Wi-Fi and tap Password. On Android, open the network’s settings and tap Share. On Windows 11, open the network’s Properties and select Show. On a Mac, use the Passwords app or Copy Password in Wi-Fi settings.

Can I find a Wi-Fi password without being connected?

Yes, if your device joined that network before. iPhone (Edit in Wi-Fi settings), the Mac Passwords app and the Windows netsh command all show passwords for saved networks you are not connected to now. You can’t see the password of a network your devices have never joined; ask the owner.

Where is the Wi-Fi password on my router?

Usually on a sticker on the back or bottom, labelled Wi-Fi key, WPA key, network key or password. If the password was changed after setup, sign in to the router’s app or admin page to see the current one.

Is the Wi-Fi password the same as the router password?

No. The Wi-Fi password lets devices join your network. The router (admin) password opens the router’s settings page. Both are often printed on the router label, but they are separate.

Why can’t I see my Wi-Fi password on a Chromebook?

ChromeOS stores saved Wi-Fi passwords but has no setting to display them. Use another device on the same network, the router label, or the router’s admin page instead.

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