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Why is my printer offline when it is switched on and sitting right next to me? “Offline” only means your computer can’t reach the printer at that moment. Usually the cause is small: the printer dropped off Wi-Fi, its network address changed, a stuck print job is blocking the queue, or Windows has quietly set it to work offline. The 12 fixes below cover Windows 11, Mac and Wi-Fi printers from every major maker, starting with the quickest.

Quick answer: Turn the printer off, unplug it for 30 seconds, restart your router and computer, then make sure the printer and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network. If it still says offline: Windows 11: open the print queue, cancel all jobs and untick Use Printer Offline, then restart the Print Spooler service.

Mac: click Resume in the printer queue, or remove and re-add the printer in System Settings > Printers & Scanners.

Wi-Fi printer that keeps going offline: check whether its IP address changed and reserve one for it in your router.

Why is my printer offline? The usual causes

Your computer marks a printer offline when it sends a job and gets no answer. The most common reasons:

The printer lost its network connection after a router restart, a power cut, a new router or a changed Wi-Fi password.

after a router restart, a power cut, a new router or a changed Wi-Fi password. The printer and computer are on different networks , for example a guest network, a second router or a range extender with its own network name.

, for example a guest network, a second router or a range extender with its own network name. The printer’s IP address changed , but your computer still sends jobs to the old address.

, but your computer still sends jobs to the old address. A stuck job is blocking everything behind it in the print queue.

is blocking everything behind it in the print queue. “Use Printer Offline” or “Pause Printing” is switched on in the Windows print queue.

in the Windows print queue. The wrong printer copy is selected , such as an old “Copy 1” entry left over from an earlier setup.

, such as an old “Copy 1” entry left over from an earlier setup. The print service or driver is stuck or out of date on your computer.

Which fix to try first

What you see Try first Offline after a power cut or a router restart Fixes 2 and 3 Offline on Windows, but the printer shows it is connected Fixes 4, 5 and 8 Wi-Fi printer keeps going offline every few days Fixes 9 and 10 Printing to the wrong printer, or nothing happens Fix 6 Offline after a Windows or macOS update Fixes 11 and 12 USB printer offline Fixes 1, 2 and 11

12 fixes to get your printer back online

1. Check the printer itself

Look at the printer before touching your computer. Is it switched on? Does its screen or light show an error, a paper jam, an open cover, no paper or empty ink or toner? Clear any error first, because many printers report themselves offline while they wait for someone to fix a problem. For a USB printer, check that the cable is firmly plugged in at both ends and try another USB port.

A good test is to print something from the printer’s own control panel, such as a test page or a nozzle check pattern. If the printer can’t print on its own, the problem is the printer, not your computer or Wi-Fi.

2. Restart the printer, router and computer in the right order

A clean restart fixes more offline printers than anything else. HP and Microsoft both suggest it first:

Turn the printer off and unplug it from the power socket. Restart your Wi-Fi router and wait until the internet works again. Restart your computer (choose Restart, not Shut down). Plug the printer back in after at least 30 seconds and turn it on. Wait a minute for the printer to rejoin Wi-Fi, then print again.

The order matters: when the router is ready before the printer starts, the printer can rejoin the network and get a fresh address straight away.

3. Make sure the printer and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network

A wireless printer only shows as online when it is on the same network as the computer or phone you print from. Open the printer’s Wi-Fi or network menu (or print a network status or configuration page) and compare the network name with the one your computer uses. Watch for these mix-ups:

Your laptop is on the guest network or a neighbour’s network.

A range extender or mesh point broadcasts its own network name.

You changed the router or the Wi-Fi password, and the printer is still trying the old one.

If the printer isn’t connected, rejoin it to your Wi-Fi from its control panel or with the maker’s app. Some printers can’t join every Wi-Fi band, so if it won’t connect, check the printer’s manual for the bands it supports. If your whole Wi-Fi is unreliable, our guide to fixing slow Wi-Fi covers router placement and other fixes that also help printers stay connected.

4. Turn off “Use Printer Offline” and “Pause Printing” (Windows)

Windows can mark a printer to work offline, and then it holds every job even when the printer is fine. To check:

Open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners and select your printer. Select Open print queue. In the queue window, open the Printer menu and make sure Use Printer Offline and Pause Printing are not ticked.

Canon notes that on Windows 11 this older queue window can also be opened from the printer’s printing preferences (on its Maintenance tab for Canon printers, then View Printer Status and Display Print Queue). Epson gives the same advice: deselect Use Printer Offline in the Printer menu of the print queue.

5. Clear stuck print jobs

One failed job can block everything behind it and make the printer look offline. In Windows 11, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, select the printer, choose Open print queue, then select the three dots (…) and Cancel all. Turn the printer off and on again and send one small test page.

6. Set the right printer as default

Windows may send jobs to an old or duplicate copy of your printer (for example “Printer name (Copy 1)”) that really is offline. In Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, select the printer that works and choose Set as default. If you don’t see that button, turn off Let Windows manage my default printer first. Remove extra copies you no longer use, so apps can’t pick them by mistake.

7. Run the Windows printer troubleshooter

Microsoft’s printer troubleshooter checks the print service, the driver and the connection, and fixes many problems on its own. On Windows 11 it runs in the Get Help app: search for “printer troubleshooter” from Start or in Get Help and follow the steps. Microsoft’s page on troubleshooting offline printer problems in Windows (external site, opens in new tab) lists the same checks as this guide in Microsoft’s own words.

8. Restart the Print Spooler service

The Print Spooler is the Windows service that hands jobs to your printer. When it hangs, every printer can show offline or jobs sit in the queue forever. To restart it:

Search for services from the taskbar and open the Services app. Find Print Spooler in the list. Right-click it and select Restart.

Then print a test page. If the spooler keeps stopping, fix 11 (reinstalling the printer) usually sorts it out.

9. Check whether the printer’s IP address changed

This is the most common reason a Wi-Fi or network printer keeps going offline. Your router hands out network addresses, and after a restart it may give the printer a new one. If Windows is still set up to send jobs to the old address, the printer looks offline even though it is connected.

Print a network status or network configuration page from the printer’s control panel and note its IP address. In Windows 11, open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, select the printer and choose Printer properties > Ports. The port in use shows the address Windows prints to. If the two addresses differ, add a new port with the printer’s current address (Epson’s steps use Add Port in this same window), or simply remove and re-add the printer (fix 11) so Windows finds it at its new address.

To stop it happening again, give the printer a fixed address: most routers let you reserve an IP address for one device in their DHCP or LAN settings (often called “address reservation”). Our guide on how IP addresses work and how to change them explains the basics if this is new to you.

10. Use your printer maker’s repair tool

Printer makers have free tools that find and fix connection problems for their own printers, including a changed IP address:

HP: HP’s printer offline help page (external site, opens in new tab) suggests the HP app’s Diagnose & Fix. On Windows, select the wrench icon in the bottom left corner of the app; on a Mac, use the printer menu in the top menu bar, then follow the steps.

HP’s printer offline help page suggests the HP app’s Diagnose & Fix. On Windows, select the wrench icon in the bottom left corner of the app; on a Mac, use the printer menu in the top menu bar, then follow the steps. Canon: Canon’s manuals point to its Wi-Fi Connection Assistant tool to diagnose and repair network connections.

Canon’s manuals point to its Wi-Fi Connection Assistant tool to diagnose and repair network connections. Brother: the Network Connection Repair Tool in Brother Utilities (under Tools) can repair the connection and give the printer a working IP address. Brother notes it needs administrator rights and should not be used if someone set a static address on purpose.

the Network Connection Repair Tool in Brother Utilities (under Tools) can repair the connection and give the printer a working IP address. Brother notes it needs administrator rights and should not be used if someone set a static address on purpose. Epson: Epson’s help pages walk through comparing the address on the network status sheet with the port in Windows, as in fix 9.

Download these tools only from the printer maker’s own website.

11. Update the driver, or remove and re-add the printer (Windows)

An old or damaged driver can keep a printer offline, especially after a big Windows update. Check the maker’s support site for the latest software for your model, or start fresh:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, select the printer, select Remove and confirm with Yes. Restart your computer. With the printer switched on and connected, select Add device next to “Add a printer or scanner” and pick your printer when it appears.

Windows finds the printer at its current address and usually installs a working driver on its own. Microsoft notes that on Windows on Arm PCs (such as many Copilot+ PCs) a maker’s installer may fail, and adding the printer with Add device is the way to go. Then restart the computer once more; Microsoft says this refreshes the services needed to talk to the printer.

12. Printer offline on Mac: resume, re-add or reset

On a Mac, an offline or paused printer usually comes back with one of these steps from Apple’s guide to solving printing problems on Mac (external site, opens in new tab):

Resume the queue: click the printer icon in the Dock (Print Center in recent macOS) to open its queue. If you see Resume, click it. If a job with an error is blocking the queue, select it and click Delete Job. Update the printer software: in System Settings > Printers & Scanners, click the printer to see its driver version, and install the latest software from the maker’s website. Use generic features: in Printers & Scanners, click the printer, then Options & Supplies, select Use Generic Printer Features and click OK. Add the printer again: click Add Printer, Scanner, or Fax, wait a minute or two for the printer to appear and add it. Once the new entry prints, delete the old one. Reset the printing system (last resort): in Printers & Scanners, Control-click the printers list and choose Reset Printing System. This removes all printers, finished jobs and printer presets, so you’ll need to add your printers again.

Apple also reminds you that a Mac and a network printer must be on the same network, and a printer shared from another Mac only works while that Mac is awake with sharing turned on.

Why does my printer keep going offline?

If the printer comes back after a restart but drops offline again a few days later, the cause is usually one of these:

A changing IP address: reserve an address for the printer in your router (fix 9), or let the maker’s tool fix the port (fix 10).

reserve an address for the printer in your router (fix 9), or let the maker’s tool fix the port (fix 10). Weak Wi-Fi where the printer sits: move the printer or router closer together, or connect the printer by Ethernet cable if it has a port.

move the printer or router closer together, or connect the printer by Ethernet cable if it has a port. Two networks in the house: keep the printer and every computer on the same network name.

keep the printer and every computer on the same network name. Old printer firmware or software: check the maker’s app or support site for updates for your model.

check the maker’s app or support site for updates for your model. Duplicate printer entries: remove old copies and keep one working entry as the default (fix 6).

If your printer connects over Bluetooth instead, our Bluetooth fixes help, and if the whole PC feels sluggish while printing, see why your computer is so slow.

When to contact the printer maker

If the printer can’t print a test page from its own control panel, shows an error you can’t clear, or still won’t connect after every fix above, contact the maker’s support. Have the model number and the network status page ready.

FAQ

How do I get my printer back online?

Restart the printer, router and computer, make sure the printer and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network, then clear the print queue. On Windows, also check that Use Printer Offline is not ticked in the print queue’s Printer menu.

Why does my printer say offline when it is connected to Wi-Fi?

Usually the computer is sending jobs to an old IP address, the printer is on a different network from the computer, or Windows has the printer set to Use Printer Offline. Fixes 3, 4 and 9 cover these.

How do I change my printer from offline to online in Windows 11?

Open Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners, select the printer, open the print queue, cancel all jobs and make sure Use Printer Offline is not ticked. If it stays offline, restart the Print Spooler service or remove and re-add the printer.

Why is my printer offline on my Mac?

The printer may be paused, on a different network, or using an old driver. Click Resume in the printer queue, check the network, update the printer software, or remove and re-add the printer in System Settings > Printers & Scanners.

Can a USB printer show as offline?

Yes. A loose cable, a faulty USB port, an error on the printer or a stuck print job can all make a USB printer show offline. Check the cable, try another port, clear the queue and reinstall the printer if needed.

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