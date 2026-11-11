Share WhatsApp X Telegram

You can run AI locally on your own computer or phone, for free, with an app that downloads an open model and chats with it entirely on your device. To run an LLM locally you need three things: a free app (Ollama, LM Studio or Jan on a PC or Mac; Google AI Edge Gallery or PocketPal AI on a phone), an open model sized for your memory, and a few minutes for the download. On-device AI is spreading fast; even Mercedes-Benz is putting conversational AI that runs inside the car, without the cloud, through a partnership with Liquid AI. This guide shows how to do the same on the devices you already own.

Quick answer: On Windows, Mac or Linux, install LM Studio (easiest window-based app) or Ollama (simple app plus command line), download a small model such as Gemma 4 E4B, and start chatting offline. On a phone, use Google AI Edge Gallery or PocketPal AI. Plan on 8 GB of RAM for small models and 16 GB or more for better ones. Local models are private and free, but slower and less capable than the big cloud chatbots.

What does it mean to run AI locally?

When you use a cloud chatbot, your prompt travels to a data centre, a huge model answers it there, and the reply comes back. Running AI locally (also called on-device AI or a local LLM) means the model file sits on your own computer or phone and does all the work there. Once the model is downloaded, it can answer with Wi-Fi switched off.

The models you run at home are “open” models that companies publish for anyone to download, such as Google’s Gemma family. They are smaller than the flagship models behind ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude, but good enough for drafting, summarising, brainstorming, simple coding help and questions about your own files.

Why run an LLM locally?

Privacy: your prompts and files stay on your device, which matters for work documents, health notes or anything personal.

your prompts and files stay on your device, which matters for work documents, health notes or anything personal. Works offline: on a flight, in a weak signal area or when a service is down.

on a flight, in a weak signal area or when a service is down. No subscription: the apps below are free and the models are free to download.

the apps below are free and the models are free to download. No usage limits: no message caps; the only limit is your hardware.

no message caps; the only limit is your hardware. Control: you choose the model and it doesn’t change under you.

The trade-offs are real: answers are slower on modest hardware, small models make more mistakes, and they don’t search the web unless you add tools. Treat a local model as a capable assistant, not an oracle.

What hardware do you need?

Memory (RAM, or GPU memory called VRAM) matters most, because the whole model has to fit in it. As a guide, Jan’s developers suggest:

Model size Suggested RAM Good for About 3B parameters 8 GB Quick chat, summaries, older laptops About 7B parameters 16 GB Everyday writing and coding help About 13B parameters 32 GB Better reasoning, longer documents

Download sizes give you a feel too: on Ollama, Gemma 4 E2B is about 4.6 to 7.5 GB, E4B about 6.6 to 9.5 GB, and the 26B and 31B versions about 16 to 20 GB. Leave free disk space for the models you try.

Macs with Apple silicon (M1 or later) are very good at this because the chip shares one big pool of memory. LM Studio needs Apple silicon and macOS 14 or newer; Intel Macs aren’t supported.

(M1 or later) are very good at this because the chip shares one big pool of memory. LM Studio needs Apple silicon and macOS 14 or newer; Intel Macs aren’t supported. Windows PCs run faster with a dedicated NVIDIA, AMD or Intel Arc graphics card. LM Studio recommends 16 GB of RAM and at least 4 GB of VRAM, and needs a CPU with AVX2 on x64 machines.

run faster with a dedicated NVIDIA, AMD or Intel Arc graphics card. LM Studio recommends 16 GB of RAM and at least 4 GB of VRAM, and needs a CPU with AVX2 on x64 machines. Phones: recent flagships work best. For Gemma 4 on iPhone, an iPhone 15 Pro or newer is recommended for smooth performance.

If you are thinking of upgrading, our explainer on why RAM is so expensive right now will help you decide when to buy.

The best free apps to run AI locally

App Platforms Best for Price LM Studio Windows, Mac (Apple silicon), Linux Beginners who want a point-and-click app Free for home and work Ollama Windows, Mac, Linux Simple setup, command line, connecting other apps Free, open source (MIT); optional paid cloud models Jan Windows, Mac, Linux An open-source ChatGPT-style app that runs offline Free, open source (Apache 2.0) Google AI Edge Gallery Android, iPhone Trying Google’s Gemma models on a phone Free to download PocketPal AI Android, iPhone, iPad Private phone chat with many models Free, open source (MIT); optional one-time Plus

LM Studio (Windows, Mac, Linux)

LM Studio (external site) is the friendliest way to start: you search for a model inside the app, download it and chat in a familiar window. It is free for use at home and at work; only enterprise extras such as single sign-on are paid. It runs on Apple silicon Macs (macOS 14+), Windows on x64 or Arm (Snapdragon X Elite) and Linux.

Ollama (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Ollama (external site) is a small, open-source program for running models, with a desktop app on Mac and Windows where you can chat and drag in text or PDF files. It also works from the command line, and other apps can connect to it. One thing to watch: Ollama also offers cloud models, whose names end in :cloud . Those run on Ollama’s servers, so pick a model without that tag if you want everything to stay on your machine.

Jan (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Jan (external site) is a free, open-source alternative to ChatGPT that runs 100% offline when you use local models. It works on Windows 10 or later, macOS 13.6 or later and most Linux versions, downloads models from Hugging Face, and can also offer an OpenAI-compatible server for other apps on your computer. Jan can connect to online models too, so check which one you are chatting with when privacy matters.

Google AI Edge Gallery (Android and iPhone)

Google’s AI Edge Gallery app, on Google Play and the App Store, runs Gemma models directly on your phone. You choose a mode (AI Chat, Ask Image, Audio Scribe or Agent Skills), download the faster E2B model or the more capable E4B model, and it then works without an internet connection.

PocketPal AI (Android, iPhone and iPad)

PocketPal AI (external site) is an open-source assistant that runs entirely on your phone. Chat, models and tools are free with no account needed; an optional one-time PocketPal Plus purchase adds hands-free voice. After a model is downloaded you can use it offline.

How to run AI locally on a Windows PC or Mac (step by step)

The quickest path for most people is LM Studio:

Download LM Studio from its official site and install it like any app. Find a model. Open the model search, type a family name such as Gemma, and pick a size that fits your RAM (see the table above). Start small; you can always add a bigger one. Download and load it. Wait for the download, then load the model. Chat. Type a prompt. Switch off Wi-Fi if you want to see that it really works offline.

Prefer Ollama? Install it from ollama.com/download (a normal installer on Mac and Windows), open the app and pick a model, or open Terminal or PowerShell and type ollama run gemma4 . The first run downloads the model; after that it starts in seconds.

How to run AI locally on Android or iPhone

Install Google AI Edge Gallery or PocketPal AI from Google Play or the App Store. Download a small model on Wi-Fi. In AI Edge Gallery, open the Models tab and pick E2B (faster) or E4B (smarter). In PocketPal, open the menu, go to Models and tap Download, then Load. Chat offline. Turn on airplane mode to confirm the model is working on the phone itself.

Phone models are small, so keep prompts short and expect simpler answers. They are handy for quick drafts, translations and summaries when you have no signal. If you want cloud assistants on your phone as well, see our list of the best AI apps for iPhone and Android.

Which should you pick?

Complete beginner on a PC or Mac: LM Studio.

LM Studio. Want something light that other apps can use: Ollama.

Ollama. Want fully open-source software: Jan (or Ollama).

Jan (or Ollama). Phone only: Google AI Edge Gallery for Gemma, PocketPal AI for more model choice.

Troubleshooting local AI

Very slow replies: the model is too big for your memory, so it spills onto the disk or CPU. Choose a smaller model or a more compressed version, and close other heavy apps.

the model is too big for your memory, so it spills onto the disk or CPU. Choose a smaller model or a more compressed version, and close other heavy apps. App crashes or “out of memory”: pick a smaller model or reduce the context length in settings; long documents need more memory.

pick a smaller model or reduce the context length in settings; long documents need more memory. LM Studio won’t install: check the requirements: Apple silicon and macOS 14+ on Mac, or an AVX2-capable CPU on Windows x64.

check the requirements: Apple silicon and macOS 14+ on Mac, or an AVX2-capable CPU on Windows x64. Answers are wrong or made up: small models guess. Double-check facts, and use a bigger model or a cloud chatbot for anything important.

small models guess. Double-check facts, and use a bigger model or a cloud chatbot for anything important. Not sure it is really local: switch off the internet and try again. In Ollama, avoid models ending in :cloud ; in Jan, make sure a local model is selected.

switch off the internet and try again. In Ollama, avoid models ending in ; in Jan, make sure a local model is selected. Phone gets hot or drains fast: that’s normal under heavy AI work; use short sessions and plug in for longer ones.

Staying safe with local models

Download apps only from their official sites or the official app stores, and models from well-known publishers. A local model can’t leak your chats to the cloud, but your computer’s normal security still matters, so keep the app and your system updated. Local AI is also a good answer if you have been reading about AI agents and want to experiment without sharing your data.

FAQ

Is running AI locally free?

Yes. LM Studio, Ollama, Jan, Google AI Edge Gallery and PocketPal AI are free to use, and the open models are free to download. Your only costs are the hardware and electricity.

Can I run an LLM locally without a GPU?

Yes, small models run on the CPU, just more slowly. Apple silicon Macs do well without a separate graphics card because of their shared memory.

How much RAM do I need to run AI locally?

About 8 GB for small (3B) models, 16 GB for 7B models and 32 GB for 13B models is a sensible guide.

Is a local LLM as good as ChatGPT?

Not for hard reasoning or up-to-date facts. For everyday drafting, summaries and private notes, a good small model is often enough, and it works offline.

Is running AI locally safe and private?

Your prompts stay on your device when you use a local model, which is more private than a cloud chatbot. Just install apps from official sources and make sure you haven’t picked a cloud model by mistake.

🎁

Stuck on a gift? Try our free Gift Idea Generator Ideas for anyone by age, job, interests and budget, with Amazon.com and Amazon.in links

Find gifts →

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram