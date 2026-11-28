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Want to know how to scan a QR code? On most phones you just open the Camera app, point it at the code and tap the link that pops up. You don’t need a separate scanner app. This guide covers every way to do it on iPhone, Android and Samsung Galaxy phones, on a Windows PC, and from a screenshot or saved photo, plus the quick safety checks that keep a fake QR code from sending you to a scam site.

Quick answer: iPhone: open Camera in Photo mode, frame the code, tap the link at the bottom of the screen. Or tap Scan Code in Control Center.

open Camera in Photo mode, frame the code, tap the link at the bottom of the screen. Or tap Scan Code in Control Center. Android: open the Camera app and point it at the code, or swipe down and tap the QR scanner tile, or use Google Lens.

open the Camera app and point it at the code, or swipe down and tap the QR scanner tile, or use Google Lens. Samsung Galaxy: swipe down with two fingers and tap Scan QR code, or use the Camera app in Photo mode.

swipe down with two fingers and tap Scan QR code, or use the Camera app in Photo mode. Screenshot or photo: use Circle to Search on Android, or Google Lens in the Google Photos app on Android and iPhone.

use Circle to Search on Android, or Google Lens in the Google Photos app on Android and iPhone. Windows PC: open the Camera app and select the barcode button.

open the Camera app and select the barcode button. Before you tap: read the web address the scanner shows. If it isn’t the site you expect, don’t open it.

QR code scanning methods at a glance

Device Built-in way to scan Works on a screenshot or saved photo? iPhone and iPad Camera app, Scan Code in Control Center, Camera Control on supported models Use Google Lens in the Google Photos app Android phones Camera app, Quick Settings QR scanner, Google Lens Yes: Circle to Search (select devices) or Google Lens in Google Photos Samsung Galaxy Scan QR code in Quick settings, Camera app in Photo mode Use Circle to Search (select devices) or Google Lens in Google Photos Windows 11 and 10 Camera app, barcode button No built-in option; send the image to your phone Mac No built-in scanner that Apple documents Use your iPhone or iPad

How to scan a QR code on iPhone

iPhone and iPad read QR codes with the built-in Camera app. Apple’s support page Scan a QR code with your iPhone or iPad (external site, opens in new tab) lists two ways.

With the Camera app

Open the Camera app from the Home Screen, Lock Screen or Control Center. On supported models you can also open it with the Camera Control button. Stay in Photo mode and hold the iPhone so the QR code appears inside the camera frame. Tap the link that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Nothing opens until you tap that link, so read it first. That one habit stops most QR code scams (more on that below).

With Code Scanner in Control Center

Open Control Center. Tap the Scan Code button, then hold the iPhone so the code appears on the screen.

If the button isn’t there, add it: in Control Center, touch and hold the background, tap Add a Control, then tap Scan Code in the controls gallery. In a dark restaurant or parking lot, tap the flashlight icon in the scanner to light up the code.

How to scan a QR code on Android

Android phones offer several ways to read a QR code, and the exact options depend on the maker and Android version. Google’s Android site describes them in How do you scan QR codes on Android (external site, opens in new tab).

With the Camera app

Open your camera app. Point it at the code on the poster, menu, screen or package. Wait a second for the app to detect the code, then tap the link or banner that appears.

With the Quick Settings QR scanner

On phones that include it, swipe down from the top of the screen, tap the QR scanner icon and point the camera at the code. It is the quickest way to scan a QR code at a payment counter because you don’t have to find the camera app first.

With Google Lens

Google Lens recognises QR codes too: point the Lens camera at the code and it shows the link or information inside it. Lens also comes in handy for codes that are already on your phone, as the screenshot section below explains.

How to scan a QR code on Samsung Galaxy

Samsung builds a scanner into One UI. Its support page Ways to scan a QR code on your Galaxy phone or tablet (external site, opens in new tab) gives two methods.

From Quick settings

Swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers to open Quick settings. Tap Scan QR code. Point the camera at the code. It scans automatically.

The scanner window also has a flashlight button for dim light.

From the Camera app

Open the Camera app and make sure PHOTO is selected at the bottom. Position the viewfinder over the code and tap the link that appears. If nothing happens, tap the Settings icon in the Camera app and turn on the switch next to Scan QR codes. On newer models such as the Galaxy S26, Samsung lists this switch under the camera’s Settings, then Scanning.

How to scan a QR code from a screenshot or photo

A QR code that is already on your phone (a screenshot of a ticket, a Wi-Fi code someone sent you, a payment code in a chat) can’t be pointed at with the same phone’s camera. These methods read the code straight from the image.

On Android: Circle to Search

Open the screenshot or photo so the QR code is on the screen. Press and hold the home button. With gesture navigation, long-press the navigation handle at the bottom instead. Circle the QR code with your finger. Circle to Search scans it and shows the result.

Circle to Search is available on select Android devices. If it doesn’t start, search your phone’s Settings for “Circle to Search” and turn it on.

On Android and iPhone: Google Lens in Google Photos

Open the Google Photos app and select the screenshot or photo with the QR code. Tap More, then Google Lens. Check the result and tap the link only if it looks right.

Google’s help page on using Lens on your photos (external site, opens in new tab) covers both Android and iPhone. On an iPhone this is the simplest way to read a QR code from a screenshot, because the Camera app only scans codes it can see through the lens. To find saved QR images fast, recent versions of Apple’s Photos app also group photos containing QR codes in Collections, under Utilities.

How to scan a QR code on a computer

Windows 11 and Windows 10

The Windows Camera app reads QR codes and barcodes with your laptop’s webcam or a plugged-in camera. Microsoft explains it on How to use the Windows Camera app (external site, opens in new tab):

Open the Camera app. Select the barcode button on the right side of the app. Hold the code in front of the camera until it is sharp. The app scans it automatically. For a QR code, a website link appears at the bottom of the app. Select it to open the site. For a barcode, select the text to copy it.

Mac

Apple doesn’t document a built-in QR scanner in macOS. The easy way is to scan the code with your iPhone or iPad and open the link there, or send the link to yourself.

A QR code on your computer screen

If the code is on your monitor (a sign-in code for WhatsApp Web, a payment page, an app download page), scan it with your phone’s camera exactly as you would a printed code. If you need to use a QR image that is saved on your PC, send it to your phone and use one of the screenshot methods above.

Why won’t my phone scan a QR code?

Wrong camera mode: stay in Photo mode. Google’s Camera help notes that QR codes can’t be scanned in portrait or video mode, and Apple and Samsung both give steps for Photo mode.

stay in Photo mode. Google’s Camera help notes that QR codes can’t be scanned in portrait or video mode, and Apple and Samsung both give steps for Photo mode. Scanning switched off: on Samsung, turn on Scan QR codes in the Camera settings.

on Samsung, turn on Scan QR codes in the Camera settings. Too close, too far or blurry: fit the whole code in the frame with a little margin around it and hold still for a second.

fit the whole code in the frame with a little margin around it and hold still for a second. Too dark: use the flashlight button in the iPhone or Samsung scanner.

use the flashlight button in the iPhone or Samsung scanner. Dirty lens or glare: wipe the camera lens and tilt the phone to remove reflections on glossy paper or screens.

wipe the camera lens and tilt the phone to remove reflections on glossy paper or screens. Damaged or tiny code: a torn, faded or very small printed code may not read at all. Ask for the link instead.

a torn, faded or very small printed code may not read at all. Ask for the link instead. The code is on your own screen: your camera can’t see it; use Circle to Search or Google Lens on a screenshot.

Is it safe to scan QR codes? How to spot a fake QR code

A QR code is just a link you can’t read with your eyes, which is why scammers like them. This trick is sometimes called quishing (QR phishing). The US Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers hide harmful links in QR codes (external site, opens in new tab): they stick their own codes over real ones on parking meters, and send codes by text or email about a missed package delivery, an account problem or “suspicious activity” that needs a password change.

Safety checks before you open a QR code

Read the link first. Your phone shows the web address before it opens anything. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (external site, opens in new tab) advises checking that the URL is the intended site, since fake addresses often have typos or swapped letters. Our guide on how to tell if a website is legit shows what to look for. Look at the code itself. On a parking meter, poster or restaurant table, check that it isn’t a sticker placed over the original. Don’t scan codes from unexpected emails or texts, especially ones that rush you. Contact the company through a phone number or website you already know is real. Don’t download apps from a QR code. Get apps from your phone’s official app store. Be careful with logins and payments. Avoid paying on a site you reached through a QR code; type the company’s known web address yourself instead. Don’t install a third-party QR scanner app. Your phone’s built-in camera already does the job, and the FBI warns that downloaded scanners add malware risk. Verify codes from people you know through a contact method you trust, in case their account was taken over. Keep your phone updated and protect your accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication, as the FTC recommends.

Payment QR codes deserve extra care. Scanning a code to receive money should never ask for your PIN; that request is a classic fraud sign. See our list of tricks scammers use, from deepfake calls to fake UPI requests, and if you already paid a fake code in India, follow our steps to report UPI fraud and try to get your money back.

Make your own QR code

Need a code for your Wi-Fi network, a menu, a business card or a link to your website? Our free QR Code Generator makes QR codes for links, Wi-Fi, email, phone numbers, SMS and contact cards right in your browser. Scan your new code once with your own phone before you print it.

FAQ

Do I need an app to scan a QR code?

No. iPhone, Android and Samsung phones scan QR codes with the built-in Camera app or a Quick Settings scanner, and Windows has the barcode button in its Camera app. The FBI advises against downloading separate scanner apps.

How do I scan a QR code that is on my phone screen?

Take a screenshot, then use Circle to Search on Android or Google Lens in the Google Photos app on Android and iPhone.

How do I scan a QR code with my laptop?

On Windows 11 or 10, open the Camera app, select the barcode button and hold the code in front of the webcam. On a Mac, scan it with your iPhone or iPad.

Can scanning a QR code hack my phone?

The danger is where the code sends you: a fake login or payment page, or an app download outside the app store. Read the link before you tap it, don’t enter passwords or card details on pages reached from a QR code, and only install apps from the official store.

Why does my iPhone camera not scan QR codes?

Make sure you’re in Photo mode, the whole code is in the frame and there is enough light (tap the flashlight in the Code Scanner). You can also try the Scan Code button in Control Center.

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