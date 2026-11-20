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Looking for the best budget earbuds that still sound good, last all day and don’t feel cheap? You no longer need to spend $200 for noise cancelling, multipoint pairing or long battery life. The seven picks below all list for under $100 on their makers’ own stores, and each one is chosen for a clear job: calls, the gym, iPhone, Android or blocking out noise.

Every spec here comes from the maker’s official product page. Prices change often around sales, so check the current price before you buy.

Quick answer: For noise cancelling on a budget, get the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC or the CMF Buds 2 Plus. For simple, great-sounding buds with no extras, the Sony WF-C510. For iPhone and Android one-touch pairing, the Beats Solo Buds. For the gym, the JLab Go Air Sport, and for a cheap everyday pair, the JLab Go Pop+. For the most features (LDAC, aptX, wireless charging), the EarFun Air Pro 4+.

Best budget earbuds compared

Earbuds Best for Noise cancelling Battery (buds / with case) Water rating Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Noise cancelling Yes, adaptive 10 h / 50 h (ANC off) IPX4 CMF Buds 2 Plus Battery life + Android Yes, up to 50 dB 14 h / 61.5 h (ANC off) IP55 EarFun Air Pro 4+ Most features Yes, adaptive, up to 50 dB 12 h / 54 h (ANC off) IP55 Sony WF-C510 Small, simple, Sony sound No (ambient sound mode) 11 h / 22 h Splash resistant Beats Solo Buds iPhone and Android pairing No 18 h / no case battery Not listed JLab Go Air Sport Gym and running No (Be Aware mode) 9 h / 35 h IP55 JLab Go Pop+ Cheap everyday pair No (Be Aware mode) 9 h / 35+ h IPX4

What to look for in cheap earbuds

Noise cancelling (ANC): worth it if you commute, fly or work in a noisy office. Without ANC, earbuds rely on a good ear-tip seal.

worth it if you commute, fly or work in a noisy office. Without ANC, earbuds rely on a good ear-tip seal. Battery life: look at the earbud time (one listening session) and the total with the case. ANC uses more battery, so makers list two numbers.

look at the earbud time (one listening session) and the total with the case. ANC uses more battery, so makers list two numbers. Multipoint: lets the buds stay connected to your phone and laptop at once, so calls switch over by themselves.

lets the buds stay connected to your phone and laptop at once, so calls switch over by themselves. Codecs: LDAC and aptX give higher-quality Bluetooth audio on many Android phones. iPhones use AAC, so these don’t matter there.

LDAC and aptX give higher-quality Bluetooth audio on many Android phones. iPhones use AAC, so these don’t matter there. Water rating: IPX4 handles sweat and rain; IP55 adds dust protection and a bit more water resistance for workouts.

IPX4 handles sweat and rain; IP55 adds dust protection and a bit more water resistance for workouts. App and EQ: a companion app lets you change the sound, controls and modes, and installs updates.

1. Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: best budget noise cancelling

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (external site, opens in new tab) from Anker’s audio brand Soundcore (external site, opens in new tab) is the pick if blocking noise matters most. Its Adaptive ANC 2.0 adjusts to your surroundings, and Soundcore rates it at up to 98.5% noise reduction.

Battery: 10 hours in the buds and 50 hours with the case; 8 and 40 hours with ANC or transparency on.

10 hours in the buds and 50 hours with the case; 8 and 40 hours with ANC or transparency on. Multipoint: connects to two devices at once.

connects to two devices at once. LDAC: supported on Android 8.0 and later. Turning on LDAC switches off multipoint.

supported on Android 8.0 and later. Turning on LDAC switches off multipoint. Extras: wireless charging case, IPX4 splash resistance, soundcore app for EQ and controls.

Skip it if: you want the smallest possible case or need more than IPX4 for heavy workouts.

2. CMF Buds 2 Plus: best battery life and value with ANC

The CMF Buds 2 Plus (external site, opens in new tab) come from CMF, the budget brand of Nothing (external site, opens in new tab). They pack hybrid noise cancelling rated up to 50 dB and the longest battery life in this list.

Battery (AAC): 14 hours in the buds and 61.5 hours with the case with ANC off; 7.5 and 33 hours with ANC on. LDAC playback runs shorter.

14 hours in the buds and 61.5 hours with the case with ANC off; 7.5 and 33 hours with ANC on. LDAC playback runs shorter. Sound: Hi-Res certified with LDAC, which you switch on in the Nothing X app (your phone must support LDAC).

Hi-Res certified with LDAC, which you switch on in the Nothing X app (your phone must support LDAC). Dual connection: pairs with two devices.

pairs with two devices. Extras: IP55 earbuds, Nothing X app with EQ, Find my earbuds and a low lag mode for games and video.

Skip it if: you use an iPhone and care about lossless-style codecs; LDAC needs an Android phone that supports it.

3. EarFun Air Pro 4+: most features under $100

The EarFun Air Pro 4+ from EarFun (external site, opens in new tab) squeezes in features usually found on far more expensive earbuds.

Noise cancelling: adaptive hybrid ANC up to 50 dB.

adaptive hybrid ANC up to 50 dB. Codecs: aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LDAC and LC3, so it suits a wide range of Android phones.

aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LDAC and LC3, so it suits a wide range of Android phones. Battery: 12 hours in the buds with ANC off (8 hours on), 54 hours total with the case (36 with ANC).

12 hours in the buds with ANC off (8 hours on), 54 hours total with the case (36 with ANC). Extras: multipoint, IP55 dust and water resistance, wireless charging case and the EarFun Audio app for iPhone and Android.

Skip it if: you want something simple; the feature list and app are more than a casual listener needs.

4. Sony WF-C510: best small and simple earbuds

The Sony WF-C510 (external site, opens in new tab) are Sony’s (external site, opens in new tab) entry-level true wireless earbuds: small, light and easy to live with. There’s no active noise cancelling, but you get Ambient Sound Mode to hear your surroundings and a Voice Focus feature for calls.

Battery: up to 11 hours in the buds and about 22 hours with the case. Five minutes of charging gives up to an hour of listening.

up to 11 hours in the buds and about 22 hours with the case. Five minutes of charging gives up to an hour of listening. Multipoint: connects to two Bluetooth devices at once.

connects to two Bluetooth devices at once. App: Sony Headphones Connect for custom EQ; Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick pairing.

Sony Headphones Connect for custom EQ; Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick pairing. Water: the earbuds resist splashes; the case is not water resistant.

Skip it if: you need noise cancelling for flights or a noisy commute.

5. Beats Solo Buds: best for switching between iPhone and Android

The Beats Solo Buds (external site, opens in new tab) from Beats (external site, opens in new tab) keep things minimal. The trick is the case: it has no battery of its own, which keeps it tiny, and all the battery is in the earbuds.

Battery: up to 18 hours of playback in the earbuds. A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge gives about an hour. Charge them in the case over USB-C, from a wall adapter, laptop or even your phone.

up to 18 hours of playback in the earbuds. A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge gives about an hour. Charge them in the case over USB-C, from a wall adapter, laptop or even your phone. Pairing: one-touch pairing on both iPhone and Android.

one-touch pairing on both iPhone and Android. Find your buds: works with Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device.

works with Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device. Fit: each bud weighs 5.7 g; noise is blocked only by the ear-tip seal (no ANC).

Skip it if: you often forget to charge; with no case battery, you need a cable to top up.

6. JLab Go Air Sport: best budget earbuds for the gym

The JLab Go Air Sport (external site, opens in new tab) from JLab (external site, opens in new tab) use flexible sport ear hooks, so they stay put through runs, lifts and jumps.

Battery: 9 hours per charge and 35 hours in total with the case.

9 hours per charge and 35 hours in total with the case. Sweat: IP55 sweat and splash resistance.

IP55 sweat and splash resistance. Sound: EQ3 sound presets and a custom EQ in the JLab app; Be Aware mode lets outside sound in so you can hear traffic.

EQ3 sound presets and a custom EQ in the JLab app; Be Aware mode lets outside sound in so you can hear traffic. Charging: the case has a built-in charging cable, so there is no cable to lose.

Skip it if: you want noise cancelling or a pocket-sized case; ear hooks make the case bigger.

7. JLab Go Pop+: best cheap everyday earbuds

The JLab Go Pop+ (external site, opens in new tab) are, with the Go Air Sport, the cheapest picks here, and a good choice for kids, travel spares or the gym bag.

Battery: up to 9 hours per bud and 35+ hours with the case; 10 minutes of charging gives about an hour.

up to 9 hours per bud and 35+ hours with the case; 10 minutes of charging gives about an hour. Sound: three EQ presets (JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost) in the JLab app, plus Be Aware mode.

three EQ presets (JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost) in the JLab app, plus Be Aware mode. Extras: IPX4 sweat resistance, Google Fast Pair on Android, and a case with a built-in USB-C cable.

IPX4 sweat resistance, Google Fast Pair on Android, and a case with a built-in USB-C cable. Dual Connect: use either bud on its own.

Skip it if: sound quality is your top priority; the more expensive picks above sound fuller.

Which budget earbuds should you buy?

Commute, flights or open office: Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, or CMF Buds 2 Plus if you want longer battery.

Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, or CMF Buds 2 Plus if you want longer battery. Android phone with LDAC or aptX: EarFun Air Pro 4+ or CMF Buds 2 Plus.

EarFun Air Pro 4+ or CMF Buds 2 Plus. iPhone: Beats Solo Buds for easy pairing and Find My; any pick here works over Bluetooth.

Beats Solo Buds for easy pairing and Find My; any pick here works over Bluetooth. Calls and a laptop too: a multipoint model (Liberty 4 NC, EarFun Air Pro 4+ or Sony WF-C510).

a multipoint model (Liberty 4 NC, EarFun Air Pro 4+ or Sony WF-C510). Workouts: JLab Go Air Sport.

JLab Go Air Sport. Tight budget or a spare pair: JLab Go Pop+ (or Go Air Sport if you want ear hooks).

Running outdoors and want to hear traffic all the time? Look at our guide to the best open-ear earbuds, which leave your ears open. Shopping for someone else? Earbuds also feature in our best tech gifts list, and a pair of gym buds pairs well with these free fitness apps.

Tips to get better sound from cheap earbuds

Try every ear-tip size. A good seal improves bass and noise blocking more than anything else.

A good seal improves bass and noise blocking more than anything else. Install the app and update the firmware; updates often fix connection and battery bugs.

and update the firmware; updates often fix connection and battery bugs. Use the EQ. A small bass or treble change can make budget buds sound much better.

A small bass or treble change can make budget buds sound much better. Turn off ANC when you don’t need it to stretch battery life.

to stretch battery life. Clean the mesh gently with a dry soft brush now and then; earwax build-up muffles sound.

FAQ

Are budget earbuds worth it?

Yes, for most people. Earbuds under $100 now offer noise cancelling, multipoint, app EQ and 20 to 60 hours of total battery. Pricier models mainly add better ANC, more refined sound and premium materials.

What are the best cheap earbuds with noise cancelling?

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, CMF Buds 2 Plus and EarFun Air Pro 4+ all have active noise cancelling and list for under $100.

Which budget earbuds work best with iPhone?

All Bluetooth earbuds work with an iPhone. The Beats Solo Buds add one-touch pairing and Find My support, which makes them the easiest fit for iPhone users.

Do cheap earbuds work for phone calls?

Yes. For lots of calls, pick a model with multipoint so it stays connected to your phone and laptop, such as the Sony WF-C510 or Soundcore Liberty 4 NC.

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