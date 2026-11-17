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The best gifts for gamers are the ones that fit the way they already play: an extra controller for the console they own, more storage for a full drive, a better headset, or a new handheld for gaming away from the TV. Below are 25 gift ideas for PC, console and mobile players, sorted from small gifts to big-ticket presents, so you can find something good whatever your budget.

Quick answer Small gift: a store gift card for their platform, a controller battery or charging station, or a microSD Express card for a Nintendo Switch 2.

a store gift card for their platform, a controller battery or charging station, or a microSD Express card for a Nintendo Switch 2. Mid-range gift: a second controller, a wireless headset such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2, or console storage.

a second controller, a wireless headset such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2, or console storage. Big-ticket gift: a Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, a handheld PC like the Steam Deck OLED or ROG Xbox Ally X, or a Meta Quest 3S headset.

a Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, a handheld PC like the Steam Deck OLED or ROG Xbox Ally X, or a Meta Quest 3S headset. Not sure what they play? A gift card or a platform subscription is the safest pick.

Before you buy: 3 quick checks

Which platform do they play on? Many accessories only work with one system. An Xbox controller battery won’t help a PS5 player, and a Switch 2 needs a different kind of memory card than other consoles. What do they already own? A second controller is a great gift if they play with friends or family, but a waste if they already have three. A quick look at their setup (or a chat with someone who lives with them) saves a return. Which model is it? Some consoles have several versions (PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S and X). Storage and accessories can differ between them, so check the exact model before buying.

Gifts for gamers at a glance

Small gifts and stocking stuffers

1. A store gift card or gaming subscription

If you don’t know which games they like, let them choose. Gift cards for the PlayStation Store, Xbox, Nintendo eShop and Steam can be spent on new games, add-ons or in-game currency. A membership such as Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online is another good option, because it unlocks online play and a rotating library of games.

Tip: buy a card for the right store and country. A gift card from one region usually can’t be redeemed on an account set to another.

A simple, light wireless gaming mouse that is an easy upgrade from an office mouse. It uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless through a small USB receiver and runs on a single AA battery, so there is nothing to charge. For more choices at every level, see our guide to the best gaming mouse picks.

Xbox Wireless Controllers run on AA batteries out of the box. This official rechargeable pack replaces them, and the USB-C cable lets the player charge the controller while they keep playing.

Sony’s charging dock holds two DualSense controllers and charges them without the console being on. It keeps controllers ready to grab and frees the console’s USB ports. A good add-on for any PS5 home with more than one player.

The Switch 2 uses microSD Express cards to add storage for games. A regular microSD card from an older Switch can’t be used to store Switch 2 games, which makes a microSD Express card one of the most useful small gifts for a new Switch 2 owner. Samsung makes Nintendo-licensed versions, and other brands sell microSD Express cards too; just check that the card says “microSD Express”.

An extra-large cloth mouse pad big enough for both the keyboard and the mouse. It gives low-sensitivity players plenty of room to swipe and makes a desk setup look tidier.

Mid-range gifts

The standard Xbox controller works with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and phones and tablets over Bluetooth. That makes it a safe second controller for an Xbox home and a good pad for PC or cloud gaming on a phone. It comes in many colours, so you can pick one they don’t already have.

The PS5 controller has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that push back in supported games. A second DualSense is the gift for couch co-op and family game nights, and it also works with PC games.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers are fine, but a full-size pad is more comfortable for long sessions on the TV. The Switch 2 Pro Controller adds two programmable rear buttons (GL and GR), a 3.5mm headphone jack and the C button for GameChat.

For someone who mostly games on their phone, a controller that the phone clips into is a big step up from touch controls. The USB-C Backbone One works with iPhone 15 and later and with Android phones that have a USB-C port. It plugs straight into the phone for low lag, has pass-through charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and its app gathers their games plus cloud and remote-play services in one place. Not sure which phone games are worth it? Our list of apps that pay you to play games covers a different angle of mobile gaming.

A premium wireless mouse for players who take shooters seriously. Instead of ordinary click switches it uses Logitech’s Superstrike system, which senses each click magnetically, lets the player set how deep a click must go to register, supports rapid trigger reset and adds a small haptic “click” feel. It is light and uses Lightspeed wireless.

A compact tenkeyless keyboard (no number pad) with adjustable switches: each key can be set to register with a light touch or a deeper press, and rapid trigger helps in fast games. A clear upgrade for a PC gamer still using a basic keyboard. Our guide to the best gaming keyboards has more options.

One wireless headset for several devices. Its small USB-C dongle works with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, handhelds and tablets, and it can connect to a phone over Bluetooth at the same time, so they can take a call or hear chat while gaming. SteelSeries says battery life is about 40% longer than the previous model. For an Xbox player, choose the Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gen 2 version instead.

Modern games are huge, and a full drive means deleting games to install new ones. This card slots into the back of an Xbox Series X or Series S and adds fast storage that can run Series X|S games directly, not just hold them. It comes in several sizes, up to 4TB.

The PS5 has a slot for an extra M.2 NVMe SSD, and the heatsink version of the WD_BLACK SN850X is made to fit it. It is also a fast drive for a gaming PC. Installing it in a PS5 means removing a cover and one screw, so it suits someone comfortable with a small DIY job.

A small panel of customisable LCD keys. Streamers use it to switch scenes, mute the mic or start a clip with one press, and anyone can set it up to launch apps, control music or run shortcuts. Great for a gamer who has started streaming or making videos.

An external capture card that records or streams gameplay from a PS5, Xbox or Switch through a computer. The console’s picture passes straight through to the TV in 4K60 HDR10 so there is no lag while playing, while the card captures up to 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30.

Smart light bars that sit behind a TV or monitor and wash the wall with colour. With a Hue Bridge and the Hue Sync app, the lights can follow what is happening on screen, which makes games and movies feel more immersive. A fun gift for someone building a nicer gaming corner.

Big-ticket gifts

Nintendo’s newest console works on the TV and as a handheld, with a 7.9-inch 1080p screen and up to 4K output when docked. The magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers can also work like a mouse in supported games, and GameChat lets friends talk and share screens. It is the easiest big gift for families and Nintendo fans.

20. PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition or PS5 Pro)

The PS5 is the home of Sony’s big exclusive games. The Digital Edition has no disc drive, so all games are downloaded. The PS5 Pro adds a more powerful graphics chip and AI upscaling for sharper, smoother games on a 4K TV, plus a 2TB drive. Neither the Digital Edition nor the Pro has a built-in disc drive; disc players can add Sony’s separate disc drive.

Microsoft’s most powerful console plays games in 4K and is a natural pair with an Xbox Game Pass membership, which adds a large library of games to download and play. If the budget is tighter and they play on a smaller TV, the smaller all-digital Xbox Series S plays the same games at lower resolution.

Valve’s handheld PC plays games from a Steam library on a bright HDR OLED screen, anywhere in the house or on a trip. It is sold through Steam rather than regular stores, so it’s the right pick for a PC gamer who already owns lots of Steam games.

A Windows gaming handheld made by ASUS with Xbox. It opens into a full-screen Xbox experience built for a controller, and plays PC games from Xbox, Steam and other PC stores. The Ally X has an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz screen. It is a premium gift for a PC gamer who wants their library on the go.

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld with an 8-inch 1080p screen and DualSense controls on both sides. It streams games from the player’s PS5 over Wi-Fi, so they can keep playing when someone else wants the TV. With a PlayStation Plus Premium membership it can also stream selected PS5 games from the cloud. It is a companion to a PS5, not a replacement.

A standalone VR and mixed reality headset that doesn’t need a PC or console: they put it on and play. It is a great first headset for rhythm games, fitness apps and party games, and a gift most gamers won’t buy for themselves.

Which gift should you pick?

You don’t know their platform: a gift card or a subscription for the store they use (ask a family member or friend which one).

a gift card or a subscription for the store they use (ask a family member or friend which one). They just got a new console: storage (a microSD Express card for Switch 2, an expansion card for Xbox, an NVMe SSD for PS5) or a second controller.

storage (a microSD Express card for Switch 2, an expansion card for Xbox, an NVMe SSD for PS5) or a second controller. They play on PC: a mouse, keyboard, mouse pad or headset; for a big gift, a Steam Deck OLED or ROG Xbox Ally X.

a mouse, keyboard, mouse pad or headset; for a big gift, a Steam Deck OLED or ROG Xbox Ally X. They game on their phone: a Backbone One or another clip-on phone controller.

a Backbone One or another clip-on phone controller. They stream or make videos: an Elgato Stream Deck or HD60 X capture card.

an Elgato Stream Deck or HD60 X capture card. A gift for the whole family: a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Meta Quest 3S.

Shopping for other people on your list too? Our guide to the best tech gifts for everyone covers earbuds, trackers, e-readers and more.

FAQ

What is a good gift for a gamer who has everything?

Go for something that improves their setup rather than another game: a better headset, extra storage, a charging station, smart light bars, or a gift card so they can pick the game they want. A VR headset is also something many gamers don’t own yet.

What do you get a gamer if you don’t know what they play?

A gift card for their platform’s store is the safest choice. Find out (or ask someone close to them) whether they play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or PC, and buy the card for that store in their country.

What are good cheap gifts for gamers?

Small gifts that are always useful include a controller battery pack or charging station, a large mouse pad, a microSD Express card for a Switch 2, or a store gift card in any amount.

Do accessories work across PS5, Xbox and Switch?

Often not. Controllers, storage and many headsets are made for one platform, and some headsets have separate Xbox versions. Always check the product page for the exact console they own before you buy.

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, QuickOnlineTips earns from qualifying purchases.

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