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The safe way to do an e challan check is to type echallan.parivahan.gov.in into your browser yourself (or use the official mParivahan app) and search by your vehicle number, challan number or driving licence number. Never pay from a link in an SMS or WhatsApp message. Fake challan messages are now one of the most common scams in India: in one recent case reported from Vadodara, a woman clicked a “pending e-challan” link that installed an Android APK, and Rs 4.58 lakh was withdrawn from her bank accounts.

This guide shows how to check and pay a real traffic challan on the official Parivahan portal and app, how to tell a fake challan message, link or APK from a real one, and exactly what to do if you have already clicked.

Quick answer Check a challan: type echallan.parivahan.gov.in yourself, open Check Challan Status, enter your challan, vehicle or DL number, fill the captcha and tap Get Detail.

type echallan.parivahan.gov.in yourself, open Check Challan Status, enter your challan, vehicle or DL number, fill the captcha and tap Get Detail. Pay: tap Pay Now next to the challan on the official site or in the mParivahan app, then save the receipt.

tap Pay Now next to the challan on the official site or in the mParivahan app, then save the receipt. Fake sign: a link that is not on a .gov.in address, asks you to install an app or APK, or threatens licence suspension or court action “today”.

a link that is not on a .gov.in address, asks you to install an app or APK, or threatens licence suspension or court action “today”. Clicked a fake link? Uninstall any app it installed, call your bank, and call 1930 or report on cybercrime.gov.in at once.

What is an e-challan?

An e-challan is a digital traffic fine. When a traffic police officer with a handheld device or a traffic camera records a violation (no helmet, signal jump, over-speeding, wrong parking and so on), the challan is created in the national e-challan system run with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The owner usually gets an SMS on the mobile number linked to the vehicle registration, and the challan can be checked and paid on the official Parivahan e-challan portal, whose tagline is “One Nation One Challan”.

Because almost every vehicle owner in India expects such messages at some point, scammers copy them. That is why the first rule is simple: use the message only as a reminder, then check the challan yourself on the official site.

How to check an e-challan online on the Parivahan portal

Open a browser and type echallan.parivahan.gov.in (external site) yourself. Do not tap the link in the message, and do not pick a look-alike result from a search ad. Check the address bar: it must read exactly echallan.parivahan.gov.in. Open Check Challan Status (it sits under the portal’s online services menu). Choose how to search: Challan Number, Vehicle Number or DL Number. Enter the number. If you search by vehicle number, the portal may also ask for the last five digits of your chassis or engine number (printed on your RC). Type the captcha and select Get Detail. You will see pending and paid challans with the date, place, offence and fine. Camera challans often have a photo you can view as proof.

If nothing is pending, the portal says no challan was found. A message that claims a big fine the official portal does not show is a fake.

Delhi: the same portal has a separate Check Delhi Traffic Challan option and a Check Delhi Traffic Notice option for notices issued by Delhi Traffic Police. A few other cities and states also run their own traffic police payment pages; reach them from your state traffic police website, never from a message.

How to pay a real traffic challan online

On the challan details page of the official portal, select Pay Now next to the challan you want to pay. Confirm the challan number, vehicle number and amount match what you saw in the search. Pay with UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking on the payment gateway the portal opens. Download or screenshot the receipt and keep it until the status shows paid.

Payment failed but money was deducted? Use Check Pending Transaction or Check Failed Transaction on the same portal before you try to pay again, so you don’t pay twice.

How to check and pay a challan in the mParivahan app

mParivahan is the official app of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Install it only from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store (search for it inside the store, and skip look-alike apps with similar names or icons).

Open the app and sign in with your mobile number. Open the challan section and search by vehicle number or driving licence number. View the challan details and pay from inside the app.

The app can also keep your digital RC and driving licence. Private car apps and insurance apps show challans too, but they only pull the same data; when in doubt, confirm on the official portal before you pay.

How the fake e-challan scam works

The pattern is nearly always the same:

The hook: an SMS or WhatsApp message says you have an unpaid traffic challan, often with a real-looking challan number and a small amount like Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 so it feels believable. The pressure: it warns that your driving licence will be suspended or the case “has been forwarded to court” unless you pay now. The trap: the link opens either a fake payment page that copies the Parivahan look (and steals your card, net banking or UPI details), or it downloads an APK file such as “e-challan.apk” or “Parivahan.apk”. The theft: once installed, the APK can read your SMS, including bank OTPs. Scammers then register UPI on your account or move money out. Victims often notice only when an OTP for a UPI PIN they never asked for arrives.

The Parivahan e-challan portal itself carries a warning about a fake website with a similar address and the same look that collects payments for fake traffic cases, and PIB Fact Check has repeatedly warned people not to click challan links in SMS or WhatsApp messages and not to install APK files from them.

How to tell if an e-challan message is fake or real

Check Real challan Fake challan Where it shows up Also listed when you search on echallan.parivahan.gov.in or mParivahan Not found on the official portal, or the amount is different Website address Ends in .gov.in (echallan.parivahan.gov.in) Look-alike names on .com, .in, .org, .xyz, .top, short links or numbers App mParivahan from the official app stores An APK file sent in the chat or downloaded from the link Sender An SMS on the number linked to your vehicle A personal 10-digit number or a WhatsApp account, often with a police or government logo as the profile picture Tone States the offence and how to pay Threats: licence suspension, court, arrest, “pay within 24 hours” What it asks for Payment only on the official payment gateway Card number, CVV, OTP, UPI PIN or screen-sharing

One more check: a real challan always names a vehicle you own and a specific offence, date and place. If the message is vague or the vehicle number is wrong, treat it as a scam.

What to do if you clicked a fake challan link

Act in the first few minutes; the faster you report, the better the chance of stopping the money.

Stop. Don’t enter any more details, and don’t share any OTP that arrives. If an APK was installed: turn on airplane mode, then go to Settings > Apps, find the unknown app (often with a Parivahan, RTO or challan name) and uninstall it. If it won’t uninstall, check whether it has device admin or accessibility access, remove that, then uninstall. Our guide on how to tell if your phone is hacked covers the deeper checks. Call your bank using the number on your card or the bank’s official app, and block your debit and credit cards, net banking and UPI. Call 1930, the national cyber crime helpline, or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in (external site) . Keep the message, the link, the transaction IDs and screenshots ready. Change passwords for net banking, email and UPI apps from a different, clean device if you can. Watch your accounts for the next few days and report any new transaction at once.

How to report a fake e-challan message (even if you didn’t click)

Chakshu on Sanchar Saathi: report suspected fraud SMS, calls and WhatsApp messages on the Department of Telecommunications’ Sanchar Saathi (external site) portal or app, using its Chakshu option.

report suspected fraud SMS, calls and WhatsApp messages on the Department of Telecommunications’ Sanchar Saathi portal or app, using its Chakshu option. cybercrime.gov.in: report the fake website or number, even without money lost.

report the fake website or number, even without money lost. WhatsApp: open the chat, tap the contact name and choose Report and Block.

open the chat, tap the contact name and choose Report and Block. Tell your family: older parents are a common target. A one-line rule helps: “We only check challans on the government site, never from a message.”

Fake challans are one of many tricks in the same family; see our roundup of AI scams and fake UPI requests for the others.

Simple habits that stop challan scams

Bookmark echallan.parivahan.gov.in and open challans only from your bookmark or the mParivahan app.

Keep “Install unknown apps” switched off for WhatsApp, Messages and your browser on Android.

Never share an OTP or UPI PIN to pay a fine. Paying a challan never needs your UPI PIN on anything other than your own UPI app’s payment screen.

Keep the mobile number on your vehicle registration up to date, so real challan SMS reach you and you can compare.

Check your challans yourself every few months, so a surprise message is easy to verify.

FAQ

How can I check my e-challan by vehicle number?

Go to echallan.parivahan.gov.in, open Check Challan Status, choose Vehicle Number, enter it with the chassis or engine digits if asked, fill the captcha and select Get Detail. The mParivahan app also searches by vehicle number.

Is the e-challan SMS I received fake or real?

Don’t decide from the message. Search your vehicle number on the official portal. If the challan is listed there with the same number and amount, it is real and you can pay it on the portal. If it isn’t, the message is fake.

Does Parivahan send an APK file to pay a challan?

No. The official app is mParivahan on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Any challan “app” sent as an APK file in SMS or WhatsApp is malware.

Where do I report a fake traffic challan message?

Report it on Chakshu in Sanchar Saathi or on cybercrime.gov.in. If you lost money, call 1930 at once and also tell your bank.

Can I get my money back after an e-challan scam?

Sometimes, if you report quickly. Calling 1930 soon after the fraud lets the police and banks try to freeze the money before it moves on. Report to your bank as well and keep every transaction ID.

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