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WhatsApp hacked? Don’t panic and don’t reply to the hacker. In most cases you can take your account back in a few minutes by signing in again with your own phone number, and then lock it so it can’t happen again. Police in Spain recently warned that criminals are hijacking WhatsApp accounts on iPhones that skip software updates, then messaging friends and family for money, so this is a good moment to check your own settings.

Quick answer: Open WhatsApp on your own phone, enter your number and type the 6-digit code you get by SMS or call. That signs the other person out. If WhatsApp asks for a two-step verification PIN you never set, the hacker set it: use the email reset link if you added an email, or wait 7 days. Then warn your contacts, log out of unknown linked devices, and turn on two-step verification and a passkey.

Signs your WhatsApp has been hacked

A hijacked account usually shows at least one of these signs:

You were logged out and see a message that your phone number was registered with WhatsApp on a new device.

and see a message that your phone number was registered with WhatsApp on a new device. Friends ask about messages you never sent , often urgent money requests, payment links or “can you send me the code I just sent you by mistake”.

, often urgent money requests, payment links or “can you send me the code I just sent you by mistake”. Unknown linked devices appear in the Linked devices list (a computer or browser you don’t own).

appear in the Linked devices list (a computer or browser you don’t own). Your name, photo or About text changed , or you are suddenly in groups you never joined.

, or you are suddenly in groups you never joined. You received WhatsApp verification codes you didn’t request. Someone may be trying to register your number. Never share these codes.

Someone may be trying to register your number. Never share these codes. WhatsApp asks for a two-step verification PIN you never created. That means someone else turned it on.

If your whole phone is acting strangely (battery drain, unknown apps, pop-ups), also go through our checklist on how to tell if your phone is hacked.

How WhatsApp accounts get taken over

WhatsApp’s encryption is rarely the weak spot. Accounts are almost always lost through tricks around the sign-in code or the phone itself:

The verification code scam: a scammer starts registering your number on their phone, WhatsApp sends you a 6-digit code, and the scammer (often from a friend’s hacked account) asks you to forward it. Anyone who has that code can register your account.

a scammer starts registering your number on their phone, WhatsApp sends you a 6-digit code, and the scammer (often from a friend’s hacked account) asks you to forward it. Anyone who has that code can register your account. Fake “link device” requests: you are tricked into scanning a QR code or entering a pairing code, which links the scammer’s computer to your account as a linked device.

you are tricked into scanning a QR code or entering a pairing code, which links the scammer’s computer to your account as a linked device. A lost, stolen or swapped SIM: whoever controls your phone number can receive the code.

whoever controls your phone number can receive the code. An outdated phone: security flaws in old phone software are fixed only by updates, which is why the Spanish warning focused on iPhones that weren’t updated.

How to recover a hacked WhatsApp account (step by step)

1. Re-register WhatsApp with your phone number

This is the main fix and it works even if you are logged out:

Make sure your SIM is in your phone and can receive SMS or calls. Open WhatsApp. If it is still signed in but under someone else’s control, or shows that you were logged out, follow the prompts to verify your number. If needed, delete and reinstall the app first. Enter your phone number and the 6-digit code WhatsApp sends you by SMS or voice call.

Once you verify, the person using your account on another phone is signed out automatically, because your number can be registered as the main WhatsApp phone on only one phone at a time.

2. If WhatsApp asks for a two-step verification PIN you don’t know

Hackers often turn on two-step verification with their own PIN to lock you out. You have two ways back in:

Email reset: if you added a recovery email to your account earlier, tap Forgot PIN? and WhatsApp sends a reset link to that address.

if you added a recovery email to your account earlier, tap and WhatsApp sends a reset link to that address. Wait 7 days: without the PIN or a working email, you have to wait 7 days before you can register again without the PIN. Even then, entering your 6-digit SMS code still logs the other person out, so they can’t keep using your account while you wait.

This is why so many people search for “WhatsApp hacked 7 days”: the wait is normal, and it ends.

3. If your phone or SIM was lost or stolen

Call your mobile operator right away to block the SIM and get a replacement SIM with the same number. You need that number to receive the code, so recovery isn’t possible until the new SIM is active. Then re-register WhatsApp on your new or recovered phone as in step 1.

4. Contact WhatsApp support

If you still can’t get in, or you want WhatsApp to know the account was misused, contact support from the app: open Settings > Help (called Help and feedback on some versions) > Contact us and explain that your account was stolen. Use only the official WhatsApp Help Center (external site); ignore anyone on social media who offers to “recover” accounts for a fee.

5. Warn your contacts

While the hacker had your account, they may have messaged your contacts. Tell family and friends by SMS, a phone call, another app or social media: “My WhatsApp was hacked. Ignore any message asking for money or codes.” If someone already sent money, they should call their bank or payment app at once.

6. Log out of every linked device

A linked computer can stay connected even after you re-register, so check this list straight away:

iPhone: Settings > Linked devices.

Settings > Linked devices. Android: tap the three-dot menu > Linked devices.

Tap any device you don’t recognize and choose Log out. If in doubt, log out of all of them and link your own computer again. Our guide to logging out of WhatsApp Web remotely shows the screens.

Lock down your WhatsApp so it doesn’t happen again

Turn on two-step verification (a 6-digit PIN)

Two-step verification adds a PIN that WhatsApp asks for whenever your number is registered on a new phone, so a stolen SMS code alone is not enough.

Open Settings > Account > Two-step verification. Tap Turn on (or Enable) and create a 6-digit PIN you will remember. Don’t use your birth year or 123456. Add an email address when asked. It is your way back in if you forget the PIN.

Create a passkey

A passkey lets you sign in to WhatsApp with your face, fingerprint or phone screen lock instead of an SMS code. Open Settings > Account > Passkeys > Create passkey and confirm with Face ID, Touch ID, your fingerprint or your passcode. A passkey is handy when SMS codes don’t arrive, but keep two-step verification on as well: the two protect different things.

Turn on security notifications

In Settings > Account > Security notifications, switch on alerts so WhatsApp tells you when a contact’s security code changes. It won’t stop a hijack, but it helps you spot odd changes in your chats.

Never share a WhatsApp code with anyone

WhatsApp will never ask you for your 6-digit registration code or your PIN by message, call or email. A friend who asks for “the code I sent you by mistake” has almost certainly been hacked already. The same trick runs through many other scams, from fake bank calls to the voice-clone calls in our list of AI scams and how to spot them.

Protect the phone and the SIM

Keep your phone updated. Install iOS and Android system updates soon after they arrive; they close the holes attackers use.

Install iOS and Android system updates soon after they arrive; they close the holes attackers use. Use a strong screen lock (a 6-digit passcode or longer, plus Face ID or a fingerprint).

(a 6-digit passcode or longer, plus Face ID or a fingerprint). Ask your operator about SIM protection, such as a SIM PIN or a port-out PIN, so nobody can move your number to another SIM.

such as a SIM PIN or a port-out PIN, so nobody can move your number to another SIM. Don’t scan QR codes or enter pairing codes that someone sends you to “verify” or “win” something.

The same habits keep your other accounts safe too. If Facebook or Instagram was hit at the same time, follow our guide on what to do when your Facebook is hacked.

Lost money? Report it quickly

If you or a contact sent money to the hacker, speed matters:

Call the bank or payment app first and ask them to block or dispute the payment.

and ask them to block or dispute the payment. India: call the cybercrime helpline 1930 and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (external site) .

call the cybercrime helpline and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal . US: report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov (external site) .

report the scam to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov . Elsewhere, contact your local police or national fraud reporting service.

Keep screenshots of the hacker’s messages and payment details; they help both the bank and the police.

WhatsApp hacked: recovery checklist

Step Where Why Re-register with your number Open WhatsApp, enter number + 6-digit code Signs the hacker out Unknown PIN Forgot PIN? email link, or wait 7 days Hacker set their own PIN Warn contacts SMS, call, other apps Stops money requests working Remove linked devices Settings or three-dot menu > Linked devices Closes hidden sessions Two-step verification Settings > Account > Two-step verification Blocks re-registration with a stolen code Passkey Settings > Account > Passkeys Sign in without SMS codes Update the phone Phone Settings > software update Fixes security holes

FAQ

Can the hacker read my old WhatsApp chats?

WhatsApp stores your messages on your own phone, so someone who registers your account on a different phone can’t read your past chats there. They can see new messages that arrive while they control the account. A linked device such as WhatsApp Web is different: while it stays linked, it can show your chats, which is why you should log out of unknown linked devices.

Why does WhatsApp say I have to wait 7 days?

Because two-step verification is on and you don’t have the PIN, usually because the hacker set it. If you added an email, use the reset link; otherwise you can register without the PIN after 7 days. Entering your SMS code still logs the hacker out in the meantime.

What should I do if my hacked WhatsApp is asking friends for money?

Re-register your number at once to sign the hacker out, then warn your contacts through another channel and ask anyone who paid to call their bank. In India, report it on 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

How do I check if someone else is using my WhatsApp?

Look at Linked devices for computers you don’t know, check your sent messages for anything you didn’t write, and watch for verification codes you didn’t request. If WhatsApp logs you out with a “registered on a new device” message, someone has registered your number elsewhere.

Is a passkey the same as two-step verification?

No. A passkey replaces the SMS code when you sign in, using your phone’s screen lock. Two-step verification adds a separate 6-digit PIN on top. Using both gives the strongest protection.

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