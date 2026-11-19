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An AI photo enhancer can turn a blurry phone snap, a tiny image from an old chat or a scanned family print into a sharper, larger picture in seconds. The catch is that “free” means very different things from one tool to the next: some are free forever, some give you a few images a day, and some only offer a trial. We checked each tool’s own site and list exactly what you get without paying.

If you want full photo editors (crop, filters, retouching), see our guide to the best free photo editing apps. This list is only about AI tools that sharpen, unblur and upscale.

Quick answer

Best completely free: Upscayl, a free open-source desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux that works on your own computer.

Upscayl, a free open-source desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux that works on your own computer. Best on your phone: the tools already built in, such as Photo Unblur in Google Photos on Pixel phones and Remaster picture in the Samsung Gallery app.

the tools already built in, such as Photo Unblur in Google Photos on Pixel phones and Remaster picture in the Samsung Gallery app. Best daily free allowance online: PicWish (5 free standard enhancements a day) and Krea (4 enhancer images a day).

PicWish (5 free standard enhancements a day) and Krea (4 enhancer images a day). Best free downloads without a watermark: Pixelcut’s image upscaler.

The best free AI photo enhancers compared

Tool Best for What is free Platforms Upscayl Unlimited upscaling, privacy Whole desktop app, free and open source Windows, Mac, Linux Phone built-in tools Quick fixes on photos already on your phone Included with the phone Pixel (Google Photos), Samsung Galaxy PicWish Everyday blurry photos 5 standard enhancements a day; output up to 4096px Web, Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android Pixelcut Clean HD downloads Free upscaling, no watermark Web, iPhone, Android Krea Creative, detailed upscales Free plan with 4 enhancer images a day Web Upscale.media One quick upscale without an account 1 image a day without signing up; free credits on sign-up Web VanceAI Trying several AI tools 10 free credits to try it Web Let’s Enhance Large prints Free trial credits; free results carry a watermark Web

What an AI photo enhancer can (and can’t) fix

These tools use AI models trained on millions of images to guess the detail a photo should have. In practice they are good at:

Upscaling: making a small image 2x, 4x or larger without the blocky look of normal resizing.

making a small image 2x, 4x or larger without the blocky look of normal resizing. Sharpening soft or slightly blurry shots, especially faces.

especially faces. Cleaning up noise and compression, such as grainy night photos or images saved from messaging apps.

such as grainy night photos or images saved from messaging apps. Old prints: once you scan or photograph an old print, an enhancer can make faces and edges clearer.

They can’t recover detail that was never captured. A badly out-of-focus photo or a face that is only a few pixels wide may come back looking smooth and “painted”, or with features that aren’t quite the real person. Always compare the result with the original before you share or print it, and keep the original file.

1. Upscayl: best completely free enhancer

Upscayl (external site, opens in new tab) is a free, open-source AI image upscaler for Windows, Mac and Linux. You download it once and use it as much as you like, with no credits, no daily limit and no watermark. It can upscale images up to 16x and process a whole folder in one batch.

Free limits: none on the desktop app. Upscayl also sells a separate cloud service, which you don’t need.

none on the desktop app. Upscayl also sells a separate cloud service, which you don’t need. Privacy: the desktop app runs on your own computer, so your photos are not uploaded anywhere.

the desktop app runs on your own computer, so your photos are not uploaded anywhere. Catch: it is a computer app, not a phone app, and very large upscales can take a while on older computers.

Best for: family archives, large batches and anyone who doesn’t want to upload personal photos.

2. Your phone’s built-in tools: best for quick fixes

Before you install anything, check what your phone already has.

Google Pixel: Google Photos has Photo Unblur on Pixel 4a and later phones. Open the photo in Google Photos, tap Edit , then find Unblur under Tools or Actions, and save. Google says it works on out-of-focus photos, both new and old. Pro models also get Zoom Enhance for sharpening a zoomed-in part of a photo. Google’s Pixel photo editing help (external site, opens in new tab) lists the steps.

Google Photos has on Pixel 4a and later phones. Open the photo in Google Photos, tap , then find under Tools or Actions, and save. Google says it works on out-of-focus photos, both new and old. Pro models also get Zoom Enhance for sharpening a zoomed-in part of a photo. Google’s Pixel photo editing help lists the steps. Samsung Galaxy: open the photo in the Gallery app, tap the three-dot menu, choose Remaster picture, compare before and after, and tap Save. Samsung notes it is available on selected models and software versions.

Best for: fixing a photo you just took, without uploading it to another service.

3. PicWish: best daily free allowance

PicWish (external site, opens in new tab) has an AI photo enhancer on the web and in its Windows, Mac, iPhone and Android apps. Its standard model sharpens blurry photos and upscales them toward 4K.

Free limits: PicWish says every user gets 5 free standard enhancements per day.

PicWish says every user gets 5 free standard enhancements per day. Size: output is capped at 4096 pixels; larger originals are resized to fit.

output is capped at 4096 pixels; larger originals are resized to fit. Paid: advanced models, higher resolutions and extra AI tools need its Pro plan.

Best for: fixing a few holiday or party photos every day without paying.

4. Pixelcut: best free download without a watermark

Pixelcut (external site, opens in new tab) offers an AI image upscaler in the browser on phone, tablet or computer, and in its iPhone and Android apps. Its upscaler page promises free HD downloads with no watermark.

Free limits: free upscaling and download, no watermark.

free upscaling and download, no watermark. Input: JPG, PNG and HEIC files up to 50MB and 6000 x 6000 pixels.

JPG, PNG and HEIC files up to 50MB and 6000 x 6000 pixels. Paid: bulk upscaling and video upscaling are part of Pixelcut Pro.

Best for: product photos, profile pictures and images you want to post or print cleanly.

5. Krea: best for creative, detailed upscales

Krea (external site, opens in new tab) is a web-based AI image and video studio with an Enhancer that upscales images and adds fine detail. It can produce striking results on artwork, AI images and landscapes, though it may add detail that wasn’t in the original, so it is less suited to faithful restoration of family photos.

Free limits: the free plan gives 100 compute units a day, refilled daily, and its usage table lists the Enhancer at 4 images a day on the free plan.

the free plan gives 100 compute units a day, refilled daily, and its usage table lists the Enhancer at 4 images a day on the free plan. Paid: paid plans give you more compute units for heavier use.

Best for: designers, AI art and photos where looking good matters more than being exact.

6. Upscale.media: best without an account

Upscale.media (external site, opens in new tab) is a simple browser tool: drop in an image and it returns a sharper, larger version.

Free limits: its FAQ says you can upscale one image per day for free without signing up, and you get 3 free credits when you create an account.

its FAQ says you can upscale one image per day for free without signing up, and you get 3 free credits when you create an account. Paid: paid plans for regular use.

Best for: a one-off fix when you don’t want to create yet another account.

7. VanceAI: best for trying several AI photo tools

VanceAI (external site, opens in new tab) bundles an image upscaler with other AI photo tools, all in the browser.

Free limits: you can try it free with 10 credits. Free jobs wait in a slower queue than paid ones.

you can try it free with 10 credits. Free jobs wait in a slower queue than paid ones. Paid: paid web plans add larger uploads and watermark-free downloads.

Best for: testing a few AI fixes on one tricky photo before choosing a tool.

8. Let’s Enhance: best for big prints

Let’s Enhance (external site, opens in new tab) focuses on upscaling for print and e-commerce, with output up to 256 megapixels on its personal plans.

Free limits: new users get a few free trial credits, but images enhanced on free credits carry a watermark until you buy a plan or credit bundle.

new users get a few free trial credits, but images enhanced on free credits carry a watermark until you buy a plan or credit bundle. Paid: subscriptions and one-time bundles remove the watermark, including on images you enhanced earlier.

Best for: checking how a photo will look as a large print before you pay to enlarge it.

How to fix a blurry or old photo, step by step

Start with the best original you have. Use the full-size file, not a screenshot or a copy saved from a chat app. For old prints, scan them, or photograph them flat in daylight without glare. Crop first. Remove borders and empty areas so the AI spends its effort on the faces and details that matter. Try your phone’s built-in tool or Upscayl first, since they are free and keep the photo on your device. Use a moderate upscale. 2x or 4x usually looks more natural than the maximum. Go bigger only if you need a large print. Compare at 100% zoom. Check eyes, teeth, hair and text for odd AI artefacts. Save as a new file and keep the original untouched. Finish in an editor for colour, brightness and cropping if needed.

Privacy: what happens to the photos you upload?

Online enhancers upload your photo to the company’s servers to process it. That is fine for a sunset, but think twice before uploading photos of children, ID documents or anything private.

Prefer tools that work on your device (Upscayl, your phone’s Gallery or Photos app) for personal photos.

Read the privacy policy of any online tool to see how long it keeps uploads and whether they are used to train its AI.

Delete your uploads or account from the service when you are done, if it lets you.

Avoid “unlocked” or modded APK versions of paid enhancer apps you may see in search results. They are a common way to spread malware.

If you want to create new portrait photos rather than fix old ones, see our comparison of free AI headshot generators. For a plain explanation of how these tools create detail, read what generative AI is.

Which AI photo enhancer should you pick?

Many photos, no limits, private: Upscayl on a computer.

Upscayl on a computer. A photo on your phone right now: Google Photos Unblur on a Pixel, or Remaster picture on a Samsung Galaxy.

Google Photos Unblur on a Pixel, or Remaster picture on a Samsung Galaxy. A few photos a day online: PicWish or Krea.

PicWish or Krea. One image, no sign-up: Upscale.media.

Upscale.media. A clean download with no watermark: Pixelcut.

Pixelcut. A big print: test with Let’s Enhance’s trial, then decide whether to pay.

FAQ

Is there a completely free AI photo enhancer?

Yes. Upscayl is free and open source for Windows, Mac and Linux, with no credits or watermark. Phone tools such as Google Photos Unblur on Pixel and Samsung’s Remaster picture are also free on the phones that support them. Most online enhancers give a small daily or trial allowance instead.

Can AI restore old photos?

AI enhancers can sharpen faces, reduce noise and enlarge scanned old prints, which often makes a big difference. They can’t fix missing detail perfectly, and they may smooth out faces or invent small features, so compare the result with the original.

Do free AI photo enhancers add a watermark?

Some do. Let’s Enhance adds a watermark to images enhanced on free credits, while Pixelcut says its free upscaler downloads have no watermark and Upscayl never adds one. Check each tool’s free plan before you rely on it.

Are AI photo enhancers safe to use?

The tools themselves are generally safe, but online ones upload your photos to their servers. Use on-device options for private photos, read the privacy policy, and download apps only from official app stores or the developer’s website.

Can I unblur a photo on my phone for free?

On a Pixel 4a or later, use Unblur in Google Photos. On supported Samsung Galaxy phones, use Remaster picture in the Gallery app. On other phones, try a free daily allowance in an app such as PicWish or Pixelcut.

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