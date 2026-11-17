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What is generative AI? It is a type of artificial intelligence that creates new content, such as text, images, video, music, speech or computer code, from a simple instruction you type or say. Instead of only sorting or predicting things, it produces something that did not exist a moment ago: an email draft, a picture of a cat in a spacesuit, a summary of a long PDF or a few lines of working code.

Quick answer: Generative AI is AI that makes new content. It learns patterns from huge amounts of examples (text, pictures, sounds), then uses those patterns to produce fresh text, images, video, audio or code when you give it a prompt. ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude are generative AI for text; image, video, music and voice tools work the same way for other media. It is fast and useful, but it can be confidently wrong, so check anything important.

Generative AI in one sentence (and why it feels new)

Older AI was mostly about recognising things: spotting spam, suggesting the next song, unlocking your phone with your face. Generative AI flips that around and creates things. You describe what you want in everyday language, and it answers with a draft you can use, edit or throw away.

That is why it suddenly feels everywhere. You don’t need to learn a programming language or special software; the “interface” is just a sentence. The same idea now sits inside chat apps, search engines, photo editors, email, office suites and phone keyboards.

How does generative AI work?

You don’t need maths to understand the basics. Think of it in three steps.

1. Training: learning patterns from examples

A generative AI model is trained on a very large collection of examples. A text model reads huge amounts of written text; an image model studies millions of pictures paired with descriptions. It doesn’t store these like a library. Instead, it adjusts billions of internal settings (called parameters) until it gets good at predicting patterns: which word tends to follow which, or what “a red bicycle at sunset” usually looks like.

2. The model: a compressed sense of “how things usually go”

The result of training is a model. Text tools use large language models (LLMs), which are very good at predicting the next word in a sentence, over and over, until a full answer appears. The “GPT” in ChatGPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer: generative because it creates, pre-trained on lots of text, and transformer being the type of design that made modern language models work so well. Many image and video tools use diffusion models, which start from random visual noise and clean it up step by step until it matches your description.

3. The prompt: you steer it

A prompt is your instruction: “Write a polite email asking my landlord to fix the heater” or “A watercolour of a lighthouse in a storm”. The model uses the patterns it learned to produce a likely, fitting response. Change the prompt (add the tone, length, audience or style) and you change the result. That is why clear, specific prompts get much better answers than vague ones.

One important point follows from this: generative AI produces what is likely, not what is verified. It has no built-in fact checker, which explains both its strengths and its biggest weakness (more on that below).

Generative AI vs traditional AI vs agentic AI

Type What it does Everyday example Traditional (predictive) AI Sorts, ranks, recognises or predicts Spam filter, face unlock, “you may also like” suggestions Generative AI Creates new text, images, audio, video or code from a prompt Chatbot answers, AI image generators, email draft suggestions Agentic AI Uses generative AI to plan and carry out multi-step tasks, often using other apps or websites An assistant that researches options and fills in a form for you

Agentic AI is the next step built on top of generative models: instead of only answering, it acts. We explain it separately in our plain-English guide to agentic AI.

Real examples of generative AI you can try

Text: chat, writing and summaries

Your everyday chatbot is the most common form of generative AI. ChatGPT (external site), Google Gemini (external site), Claude (external site) and Microsoft Copilot (external site) all answer questions, draft emails and essays, rewrite text in a different tone, summarise long documents, translate and brainstorm ideas. If you are deciding whether a paid plan is worth it, see our comparison of ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini plans.

Images: pictures from a description

Image generators turn a sentence into a picture, or edit an existing photo: remove an object, extend the background, change the style. Adobe Firefly (external site) is one well-known example, and the main chatbots can also create images. Phone photo apps increasingly use the same technology for “magic” edits.

Video: short clips from text or a photo

Video generators create short clips from a prompt or animate a still image. Runway (external site) is a popular creative tool in this space. Results can look impressive, but small details (hands, text, physics) still go wrong more often than in images.

Voice and music

Generative audio can read text aloud in a natural voice, dub a video into another language or compose a song from a description; Suno (external site) is one example of an AI music maker. The same voice technology is behind the cloned-voice phone scams covered in our guide to AI scams, so it is worth knowing it exists.

Code

Coding assistants suggest or write code, explain errors and convert code between languages. Developers use them inside their code editors; beginners use the chatbots to learn what a piece of code does.

Want ready-made apps for your phone? Our list of the best AI apps for iPhone and Android covers useful picks beyond the chatbots.

What people actually use generative AI for

Writing help: first drafts of emails, cover letters, social posts and reports, then edited by a human.

first drafts of emails, cover letters, social posts and reports, then edited by a human. Summaries: turning a long article, meeting transcript or PDF into key points.

turning a long article, meeting transcript or PDF into key points. Learning: explaining a topic “like I’m 12”, making practice questions, checking your understanding.

explaining a topic “like I’m 12”, making practice questions, checking your understanding. Brainstorming: gift ideas, names, trip plans, recipe ideas from what’s in the fridge.

gift ideas, names, trip plans, recipe ideas from what’s in the fridge. Images and design: quick illustrations, thumbnails, mock-ups and photo fixes.

quick illustrations, thumbnails, mock-ups and photo fixes. Work tasks: spreadsheet formulas, data clean-up, code snippets and translations.

spreadsheet formulas, data clean-up, code snippets and translations. Accessibility: reading text aloud, describing images and simplifying complex documents.

The limits: what generative AI gets wrong

Hallucinations (confident mistakes)

Because the model predicts likely words rather than looking up verified facts, it can invent things: a quote nobody said, a book that doesn’t exist, a wrong date or a made-up legal case, all written in a very convincing tone. These are called hallucinations. Treat answers as a draft and check facts, numbers, health, legal and money information with an official source.

Bias

A model learns from human-made content, so it can repeat the stereotypes and gaps in that content. Watch for one-sided answers and images that default to the same kind of person for a job or role.

Out-of-date or missing knowledge

Models are trained up to a certain point in time. Some tools add live web search, but not all do, and even then they can misread sources. If something is recent, check the date and the source.

Copyright and ownership questions

Who owns AI-generated content, and whether training on other people’s work is fair, are still being argued in courts and by regulators. In the US, the US Copyright Office (external site) has said that copyright protects human authorship, so material created purely by AI without meaningful human creative input is generally not protected. For anything commercial, read the tool’s terms of use and avoid prompts that copy a specific artist, brand or character.

Privacy

What you type into a chatbot may be stored and, depending on your settings, used to improve the service. Don’t paste passwords, ID numbers, bank details, private health information or confidential work documents into a public AI tool.

How to use generative AI safely and well

Be specific in your prompt. Say who it is for, the tone, the length and the format (“a 5-point checklist”, “under 100 words”). Give it context. Paste the text you want summarised or explain your situation; better input means better output. Ask follow-ups. Treat it as a conversation: “shorter”, “simpler words”, “give me three options”. Check the facts. Verify anything you will act on, publish or send, especially numbers and names. Keep private data out. Review the privacy settings of the tool you use and turn off chat history for training if you prefer. Add your own judgement. Edit the draft so it sounds like you and says what you actually mean. Be honest about AI use where it matters, such as school work or work rules that ask you to disclose it. Stay alert to fakes. Realistic AI voices, photos and videos make scams easier; verify unexpected urgent requests through another channel.

Is generative AI going to replace people?

It is changing how many jobs are done rather than simply removing them. Tasks that involve first drafts, routine writing, summaries and simple images are getting faster, and people who know how to direct and check AI output tend to get more done. The skills that matter more now are clear thinking, good questions, fact-checking and taste: knowing when the AI’s answer is right, wrong or simply bland.

FAQ

What is generative AI in simple words?

It is AI that creates new content, such as text, images, audio, video or code, when you describe what you want in plain language.

Is ChatGPT generative AI?

Yes. ChatGPT is a generative AI chatbot built on a large language model. Gemini, Claude and Copilot are other examples of the same kind of tool.

What is the difference between AI and generative AI?

AI is the broad field of computers doing tasks that need human-like intelligence. Generative AI is one part of it, focused on creating new content rather than only recognising or predicting.

What are examples of generative AI?

Chatbots that write and summarise, image generators that turn text into pictures, video generators, AI voices and music makers, and coding assistants.

Is generative AI safe to use?

It is generally safe for everyday tasks if you keep private information out of it, check important facts and remember it can make confident mistakes.

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