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You can get free audiobooks legally from three kinds of places: your public library (through apps like Libby and Hoopla), public-domain sites where classics are recorded and shared for free, and a few subscriptions that include audiobook listening at no extra cost. This guide covers 11 of the best options, what is really free on each one, and which to pick for your situation.

Quick answer: For new bestsellers, get a free library card and use Libby or Hoopla. For classics with no sign-up at all, use LibriVox or Loyal Books. For kids, try Storynory and Lit2Go. If you already pay for Spotify Premium, check the audiobook hours included in your plan before buying anything.

Free audiobook sources compared

Service Best for What you need Platforms Libby New releases and bestsellers Library card iOS, Android, Fire tablets, web Hoopla Instant borrowing, no waiting lists Library card (participating library) iOS, Android, web Other library apps (cloudLibrary, BorrowBox) Libraries that don’t use Libby Library card iOS, Android Sora Students School account iOS, Android, web LibriVox Classic literature Nothing Web, any MP3 player, podcast apps Internet Archive Old recordings and huge variety Nothing (free account optional) Web Loyal Books Classics in a tidy catalogue Nothing Web, downloads Lit2Go Students and teachers Nothing Web, MP3 downloads Storynory Children’s stories Nothing Web, podcast apps Spotify Premium People who already pay for Spotify Premium plan All Spotify apps NLS BARD Readers with a print disability (US) Free NLS registration iOS, Android, web, NLS players

Library apps: the best way to get free audiobooks of new books

Public libraries buy digital licences for popular audiobooks and lend them out just like paper books. If you have a library card, this is the only legal way to listen to recent bestsellers for free. Many libraries let you sign up for a card online in a few minutes.

1. Libby

Libby (external site, opens in new tab), made by OverDrive, is the most widely used library reading app. You find your library, sign in with your card and borrow ebooks, audiobooks and magazines for free. The audiobook player has offline listening, playback speed up to 3x and a sleep timer, and Libby works with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sonos.

What is free: everything your library has licensed.

everything your library has licensed. The catch: popular titles often have a waiting list, because each licence can only be lent to one person at a time. Place a hold and Libby notifies you when it’s your turn.

popular titles often have a waiting list, because each licence can only be lent to one person at a time. Place a hold and Libby notifies you when it’s your turn. Tip: if you hold cards from more than one library (for example, your city and your county), add both to Libby to shorten waits.

2. Hoopla

Hoopla (external site, opens in new tab) works with many libraries in the US and Canada and takes a different approach: titles are available to borrow instantly, with no holds or waiting lists. Besides audiobooks it also lends ebooks, comics, movies and music.

What is free: a set number of borrows each month, decided by your library.

a set number of borrows each month, decided by your library. The catch: not every library offers Hoopla, and the monthly borrow limit can be low. Check your library’s website before you sign up.

3. cloudLibrary, BorrowBox and other library apps

Some libraries use a different lending platform instead of (or as well as) Libby. cloudLibrary is common in parts of the US, and BorrowBox is popular with libraries in the UK and Australia. They work the same way: sign in with your library card and borrow audiobooks for free. Your library’s “eBooks and eAudiobooks” page tells you which apps it supports.

4. Sora (for students)

Sora (external site, opens in new tab) is OverDrive’s reading app for schools. If your school has signed up, students sign in with their school account and borrow audiobooks from the school’s digital collection, and in many cases from the local public library too. Ask the school librarian if you’re not sure whether your school uses it.

Public-domain audiobook sites (no sign-up needed)

Books whose copyright has expired are in the public domain, so anyone can record and share them. These sites are perfect for classics such as Sherlock Holmes, Jane Austen or Mark Twain, and you don’t need a library card or an account. If you like reading the text too, our guide to downloading free ebooks from Project Gutenberg pairs well with these.

5. LibriVox

LibriVox (external site, opens in new tab) is a non-profit, ad-free project where volunteers record public-domain books chapter by chapter. All of its recordings are themselves released into the public domain, so you can listen, download and share them freely. The audio is hosted by the Internet Archive.

Best for: classic novels, poetry, history and philosophy, in many languages.

classic novels, poetry, history and philosophy, in many languages. The catch: narrators are volunteers, so quality varies. Some books have one reader; others switch readers each chapter. Many popular titles have several versions, so try a sample first.

6. Internet Archive

The Internet Archive’s audio collection (external site, opens in new tab) is a huge free library that includes LibriVox recordings, old-time radio dramas and many other spoken-word recordings. You can stream in the browser or download files. Search is less polished than a dedicated audiobook app, so filter by “Audio” and sort by popularity to find the good recordings faster.

7. Loyal Books

Loyal Books (external site, opens in new tab) offers more than 7,000 public-domain audiobooks and ebooks in a clean catalogue sorted by genre, with a Top 100 list that makes it easy to start. Downloads work on Android, iPhone and MP3 players, and there are titles in several languages.

8. Lit2Go

Lit2Go (external site, opens in new tab) is a free collection of stories and poems in MP3 format, run by the Florida Center for Instructional Technology at the University of South Florida. Each passage lists its playing time and word count, many have a related reading strategy, and you can print the text as a PDF to read along, which makes it handy for teachers and parents.

9. Storynory

Storynory (external site, opens in new tab) publishes free audio stories for children: fairy tales, myths, classic children’s books and original stories, more than 1,000 in all, read by skilled narrators. You can listen on the website or follow it in a podcast app. It is a good bedtime or car-trip option that doesn’t need an account.

Subscriptions and services that include free audiobooks

10. Spotify Premium

If you already pay for Spotify, you may have audiobook listening included at no extra cost. Spotify’s help page (external site, opens in new tab) says audiobook listening time is included with Premium Individual, Family and Duo in supported countries; in the US it is 15 hours a month. The amount varies by country.

Who gets it: only the plan manager on Family and Duo plans; Premium Student does not include it.

only the plan manager on Family and Duo plans; Premium Student does not include it. The catch: unused hours don’t roll over, time is counted at normal speed even if you listen at 2x, and re-listening uses hours again. You can buy extra hours if you run out.

11. NLS BARD (for readers with a print disability)

The Library of Congress runs the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS) (external site, opens in new tab), a free audiobook and braille library for US residents, and US citizens living abroad, who can’t read regular print because of a visual, physical, perceptual or reading disability. A doctor, librarian or other qualified person certifies eligibility on the application. Once registered, you can download books through the BARD Mobile app for iOS and Android.

What about free trials?

Paid services such as Audible often offer new members a free trial. These can be a good way to try a service, but the length and what you get change by country and promotion, so read the sign-up page carefully. Set a reminder to cancel before the trial ends if you don’t want to be charged. A trial is “free” only once; your library card is free for good.

Which free audiobook source should you pick?

You want a new bestseller: Libby first (place a hold), then Hoopla if your library offers it.

Libby first (place a hold), then Hoopla if your library offers it. You hate waiting lists: Hoopla, or a public-domain classic from LibriVox.

Hoopla, or a public-domain classic from LibriVox. You don’t have a library card: LibriVox, Loyal Books or the Internet Archive, or sign up for a card online on your library’s website.

LibriVox, Loyal Books or the Internet Archive, or sign up for a card online on your library’s website. Your kids want stories: Storynory for bedtime, Lit2Go for school reading.

Storynory for bedtime, Lit2Go for school reading. You already pay for Spotify Premium: use your included hours before buying audiobooks.

use your included hours before buying audiobooks. You or a family member has trouble reading print: apply for NLS.

If you read on a Kindle too, see our guide to downloading free Kindle books legally, and for more ebook sources, our list of the best sites to download free ebooks. Looking for something worth listening to? Browse my favourite books, sorted by genre.

How to stay legal (and safe)

Search results for free audiobooks are full of sites and video uploads that share copyrighted books without permission. Listening to them isn’t worth the risk: files can be bundled with malware, sites are packed with misleading download buttons, and the authors and narrators don’t get paid. A simple rule: if a recent bestseller is offered as a free download with no library or publisher involved, it is almost certainly pirated. Stick to libraries, public-domain projects and official apps.

FAQ

Can I really get free audiobooks with a library card?

Yes. Most public libraries lend digital audiobooks through apps such as Libby, Hoopla, cloudLibrary or BorrowBox. Borrowing is free; you just need a card from a library that offers the service.

How do I get free audiobooks without a library card?

Use public-domain sites such as LibriVox, Loyal Books, Lit2Go or the Internet Archive. They need no account, but they only have older books whose copyright has expired.

Are audiobooks free on Spotify?

Not on the free plan. Premium Individual, Family and Duo include a monthly allowance of audiobook listening time in supported countries (15 hours in the US); after that you can buy more hours.

What is the best free audiobook app?

For most people it is Libby, because it gives free access to your library’s collection of new and popular titles. Hoopla is the best choice if you want instant borrowing without waiting lists.

Is it legal to download free audiobooks from YouTube or random websites?

Only if the uploader has the rights, such as a public-domain recording or a publisher’s official channel. Full copies of recent books uploaded by strangers are usually pirated, so avoid them.

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