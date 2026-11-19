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PS5 vs Xbox Series X: which console should you buy? For most people the answer comes down to the games you want to play and the subscription you will actually use, not raw power, because both consoles run the big multiplatform games at 4K and up to 120fps. With Grand Theft Auto VI out only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (Rockstar has announced no PC version), a lot of first-time buyers are asking this question right now.

This guide compares all four current models (PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) on games, subscriptions, storage, backward compatibility and everyday use, then tells you which one to pick. Specs come from Sony’s and Microsoft’s own product pages.

Quick answer: Buy a PS5 if you want Sony’s exclusive games (Astro Bot, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Yōtei and the like) and the DualSense controller. Buy an Xbox Series X if you want the best-value games subscription (Game Pass), Microsoft’s own games on day one and the widest backward compatibility. Buy an Xbox Series S if you want the cheapest, smallest current console and play mostly on a 1080p or 1440p screen. Pick a PS5 Pro only if you have a good 4K TV and want the sharpest image in supported PS5 games. For GTA VI, every one of these consoles is on the official platform list.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S at a glance

Prices change often and differ by country and retailer, so check the current price on the official stores or the shop links above before you buy.

The four models explained

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

The standard PlayStation 5 (external site, opens in new tab) comes in two versions. The disc model has a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive that plays PS5 and PS4 game discs and 4K UHD Blu-ray films. The Digital Edition drops the drive and, on Sony’s US page, has 825GB of storage; you buy every game as a download. Sony sells a separate disc drive that clips onto the Digital Edition later, so going digital first is not a dead end.

Both run games in 4K with HDR on a 4K TV, support high frame rates in compatible games and use ray tracing for lighting, shadows and reflections in select titles. They are the same console inside; only the drive and storage differ.

PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is Sony’s high-end model. Sony says it has 67% more compute units than the standard PS5 and 28% faster memory, for up to 45% faster rendering, and that it casts ray-traced light at double (sometimes triple) the speed. Its AI upscaler, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), produces a sharper 4K image. It comes with a 2TB SSD and Wi-Fi 7, but no disc drive: add Sony’s drive if you want discs.

The catch: the extra power only shows in games patched for it (Sony lists over 100 “PS5 Pro Enhanced” titles), and the gain varies by game. Older PS4 games can also get a boost through PS5 Pro Game Boost. If you play on a 1080p TV or a monitor, the Pro is money you will not see.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful console. Microsoft lists a 12 teraflop custom RDNA 2 GPU and an 8-core Zen 2 CPU, true 4K gaming and up to 120fps on supported games and displays. Standard models have a 1TB SSD and a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive; there is also an all-digital white model with 1TB and no drive, and a 2TB Galaxy Black special edition with a drive. Quick Resume lets you jump between several suspended games and pick up where you left off in seconds.

Xbox Series S

The Series S is the small, cheaper, digital-only Xbox. It plays the same current Xbox games as the Series X, but targets 1440p instead of 4K, with up to 120fps where supported. It comes with 512GB or 1TB of storage and cannot play discs at all. It streams 4K video from apps like Netflix, but games are not rendered in native 4K. On a 1080p TV, a bedroom monitor or a child’s setup, that difference barely matters; on a big 4K TV it does.

Games and exclusives: the deciding factor

Most big games come to both consoles: GTA VI, Call of Duty, EA Sports FC, Fortnite, Minecraft and most other third-party hits. If those are what you play, either console works and you can decide on price, controller or subscription.

The real difference is first-party games:

PlayStation: Sony’s own studios make games that launch only on PS5, such as Astro Bot, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Ghost of Yōtei. Some arrive on PC later, but not on Xbox. If any of these series is the reason you want a console, buy a PS5.

Sony’s own studios make games that launch only on PS5, such as Astro Bot, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Ghost of Yōtei. Some arrive on PC later, but not on Xbox. If any of these series is the reason you want a console, buy a PS5. Xbox: Microsoft now releases many of its own games on PS5 as well (Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are examples), so true Xbox exclusives are fewer than they used to be. Xbox’s edge is that its own games (Halo, Forza, Gears of War, Call of Duty from its Activision studios and more) arrive in Game Pass Ultimate on launch day at no extra cost.

Online play between the two consoles depends on each game. Many popular titles, such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Call of Duty, support crossplay, so friends on the other console can usually still play with you.

Subscriptions: PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass

On both consoles you need a paid subscription for online multiplayer in most games (free-to-play games like Fortnite are an exception). Both services come in three tiers.

Feature PlayStation Plus Xbox Game Pass Entry tier Essential: online multiplayer, monthly games, cloud saves Essential: online multiplayer, a starter library of games, some cloud play Middle tier Extra: adds the Game Catalog (hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games) Premium: a bigger library; Xbox-published games join within a year of launch Top tier Premium: adds the Classics Catalog and cloud streaming Ultimate: the full library, new Xbox games on day one, EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, the most cloud play time New first-party games included at launch? No, bought separately Yes, with Ultimate

If you would rather pay one monthly fee than buy many new games, Game Pass Ultimate is the stronger deal. If you buy a few big games a year and want Sony’s exclusives, PlayStation Plus Essential (or Extra for a back catalog) is enough. Check the current tier prices on the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass pages, since both change prices from time to time.

Storage: how much space you really get

Modern games are large, and a few big titles can fill a 512GB or 825GB drive quickly. Here is how each console expands:

PS5 and PS5 Pro: both have a slot for a standard M.2 NVMe SSD. Sony’s support page says it must be PCIe Gen4, 250GB to 8TB, with a heatsink or cooling structure (5,500MB/s read speed recommended). You can also keep PS5 games on a USB drive, but you have to copy them back to internal or M.2 storage to play them.

both have a slot for a standard M.2 NVMe SSD. Sony’s support page says it must be PCIe Gen4, 250GB to 8TB, with a heatsink or cooling structure (5,500MB/s read speed recommended). You can also keep PS5 games on a USB drive, but you have to copy them back to internal or M.2 storage to play them. Xbox Series X and Series S: use an official Storage Expansion Card, which plugs into the back and runs at the same speed as the internal SSD. A USB 3.1 hard drive also works, which is fine for storing games and for playing older Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles; games built for Series X|S need the internal SSD or an expansion card.

Tip: if you plan to keep many big games installed, the 2TB PS5 Pro or a 1TB+ model with room for expansion saves you a lot of deleting and re-downloading. A fast home connection helps too; if downloads crawl, our guide to fixing slow Wi-Fi covers the usual causes.

Backward compatibility

PS5: plays almost all PS4 games; Sony counts over 8,500, and a small number are not compatible. It does not play PS3, PS2 or PS1 discs. Some older PlayStation games are available through the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog instead.

plays almost all PS4 games; Sony counts over 8,500, and a small number are not compatible. It does not play PS3, PS2 or PS1 discs. Some older PlayStation games are available through the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog instead. Xbox Series X|S: plays thousands of Xbox One games plus a selected list of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, often with faster loading, higher resolution or steadier frame rates. Your Xbox One progress, achievements, friends and most accessories carry over.

If you already own a library of Xbox One or older Xbox games, Xbox is the clear winner here. If you are coming from a PS4, the PS5 keeps almost your whole collection playable.

Controllers, media and everyday use

Controller: the PS5’s DualSense has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that resist or click in supported games, plus a built-in rechargeable battery. The Xbox Wireless Controller has a more traditional feel that many PC players prefer, and it runs on AA batteries unless you add a rechargeable pack.

the PS5’s DualSense has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that resist or click in supported games, plus a built-in rechargeable battery. The Xbox Wireless Controller has a more traditional feel that many PC players prefer, and it runs on AA batteries unless you add a rechargeable pack. Films: the PS5 disc model and the Series X with a drive both play 4K UHD Blu-ray, which makes either one a capable film player. The Digital Edition, PS5 Pro (without the add-on drive) and Series S do not.

the PS5 disc model and the Series X with a drive both play 4K UHD Blu-ray, which makes either one a capable film player. The Digital Edition, PS5 Pro (without the add-on drive) and Series S do not. Your TV: to get 4K at 120fps you need a TV or monitor with HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz panel. Our HDMI 2.1 vs HDMI 2.0 guide explains what to look for. On an older 60Hz 4K TV, you still get 4K, just at 60fps.

to get 4K at 120fps you need a TV or monitor with HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz panel. Our HDMI 2.1 vs HDMI 2.0 guide explains what to look for. On an older 60Hz 4K TV, you still get 4K, just at 60fps. Families: both consoles have free parental controls for play time, spending and age ratings. See our guide to setting up parental controls on phones and computers; on Xbox the same Microsoft Family Safety app manages the console too, while PS5 uses family settings in your PlayStation account.

Which console should you buy?

You want Sony’s exclusive games or the DualSense: PS5. Choose the disc model if you buy used games, borrow discs or watch Blu-rays; otherwise the Digital Edition.

PS5. Choose the disc model if you buy used games, borrow discs or watch Blu-rays; otherwise the Digital Edition. You have a high-end 4K TV and want the best picture: PS5 Pro, as long as the games you play are on the PS5 Pro Enhanced list.

PS5 Pro, as long as the games you play are on the PS5 Pro Enhanced list. You want lots of games for one monthly fee: Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate. You own older Xbox games: Xbox Series X or S, thanks to backward compatibility across four generations.

Xbox Series X or S, thanks to backward compatibility across four generations. You are on a tight budget, buying for a child or playing on a 1080p screen: Xbox Series S. Just plan for extra storage.

Xbox Series S. Just plan for extra storage. You mainly want GTA VI, Call of Duty or sports games: any of them. Pick the one your friends use, so party chat and invites are easy.

If you are buying a console as a present, our list of the best tech gifts has other ideas for gamers and non-gamers alike.

FAQ

Is PS5 or Xbox Series X better for GTA 6?

Rockstar lists GTA VI for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and it has not published any differences between the versions. Both consoles will run it; the PS5 Pro may look sharper if the game gets PS5 Pro enhancements, and the Series S will run at a lower resolution than the Series X. Choose the console based on the other games and services you want.

Which is more powerful, PS5 or Xbox Series X?

On paper, the Xbox Series X has a little more GPU power than the standard PS5, but in most multiplatform games the two look and play very similar. The PS5 Pro is more powerful than both in games patched for it. The Series S is the least powerful of the four.

Can PS5 and Xbox players play together?

Yes, in games that support crossplay, such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Call of Duty. It depends on each game, so check the game’s own page before you buy.

Is the Xbox Series S worth it?

Yes, if you want the cheapest way into current-generation games and you play on a 1080p or 1440p screen. It plays the same games as the Series X at a lower resolution, but it has no disc drive and its storage fills up quickly.

Do I need a 4K TV for a PS5 or Xbox Series X?

No. Both work on a 1080p TV and still load games fast. A 4K TV, ideally with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz, is needed to see their full image quality and frame rates.

Compare current Xbox consoles on Xbox.com (external site, opens in new tab) and the PlayStation models on Sony’s site linked above before you buy, since editions and bundles change during the year.

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