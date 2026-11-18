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A WhatsApp wedding invitation is the fastest way to invite everyone, from close family to college friends, and WhatsApp’s own tools can also collect RSVPs. The trick is to send it personally (not as a noisy group blast), attach your video invite or e-card, and give guests one easy way to say yes or no.

Quick answer: Put guests into broadcast lists (up to 256 contacts each) so every guest gets the invite as a personal message. Send the video or card with a short message and an RSVP link, then track replies with a WhatsApp poll or Event in a family group, or with a Google Form that fills a Google Sheet. Never ask guests to download an app or APK file: that’s how fake wedding invite scams work.

Broadcast list vs group vs Community: which to use

Option How guests see it Best for Watch out for Broadcast list A normal one-to-one message from you Formal invitations to everyone Only contacts who saved your number receive it Group A shared chat everyone can see Close family, the wedding party, guests travelling together Can get noisy; members see each other’s numbers Community An announcement group plus smaller groups Big weddings with many functions and guest groups Takes a little setup; best with a few co-admins Personal chat A message just for them Elders, VIPs, anyone who expects a personal invite Takes time for a long list

How to send wedding invitations on WhatsApp (step by step)

Get the invite ready. Make a short video invite or e-card (see our list of the best digital wedding invitation makers in the Weddings section), and export it as an MP4, image or PDF. Clean up your guest list. Save every guest’s number in your phone with a clear name, for example “Sharma Uncle (Bride side)”. Broadcast messages only reach people who have also saved your number, so ask your parents or a sibling to send to guests who only know them. Create broadcast lists. Open WhatsApp’s menu, choose Broadcast lists (the exact spot differs slightly on Android and iPhone), pick up to 256 contacts and save. Make separate lists such as Bride’s family, Groom’s family, Friends and Office, so each group gets the right wording. Write the message first, then attach the invite. Send the media with a caption that includes the names, date, venue, a map link and the RSVP deadline. Use WhatsApp’s HD option for photos and videos, or send the invite as a document so it isn’t blurred. Add an RSVP link. Paste a Google Form, WhatsApp Event or e-invite RSVP link so guests can reply in one tap. Send personal invites to elders. Call them, send a personal message or a voice note (here’s how to send voice messages on WhatsApp) before or after the formal invite. Follow up once. A week before the RSVP deadline, send one polite reminder to people who haven’t replied, again through the broadcast list.

Sending a lot of messages? Use WhatsApp Web on your laptop to type and paste faster.

How to track RSVPs on WhatsApp

1. Polls in a group

For a family or friends group, create a poll: tap the attach icon in the chat, choose Poll, type a question such as “Will you join us for the wedding on Saturday?” and add options like “Yes, coming”, “Coming with family” and “Sorry, can’t make it”. Turn off Allow multiple answers so each guest picks one option. Results update live and you can see who voted for what.

Polls are great for quick questions: which functions guests will attend, who needs a hotel room, or who wants a pickup from the station.

2. WhatsApp Events

WhatsApp Events turn a group or community into a mini invite page. You add the event name, date, time and location, and guests respond from the chat. WhatsApp has also added an Events home where you can create invites, manage RSVPs, set custom reminders and allow a plus-one, and you can share an event link that even people without WhatsApp can open and RSVP to. Create one event for each function (mehndi, sangeet, wedding, reception) so the headcount stays clear.

3. A Google Form that fills a Google Sheet

For the most control, make an RSVP form in Google Forms (external site) with questions for name, phone, number of guests, which functions they will attend, food preference and travel needs. Link the form to a Google Sheet and every reply lands in one row, so you can total the headcount, share it with the caterer and filter by family side. Paste the short form link in your WhatsApp invite message.

4. Your e-invite’s own RSVP

If you send an e-invite from a platform with built-in RSVP tracking (such as Joy, Evite or Greetings Island), paste its link in the WhatsApp message and let the platform keep the list. Guests reply on the invite page and you see the total there.

Use WhatsApp Business as your wedding “control room”

If you’re managing a big wedding, the free WhatsApp Business (external site) app on a separate number keeps wedding chats away from your personal ones. Useful tools:

Quick replies: save ready answers to questions you get again and again, such as the venue map, dress code, parking and hotel details, and insert them with a shortcut.

save ready answers to questions you get again and again, such as the venue map, dress code, parking and hotel details, and insert them with a shortcut. Labels: tag chats as “Confirmed”, “Not coming”, “Need hotel” or “Pickup” so you can see each group at a glance.

tag chats as “Confirmed”, “Not coming”, “Need hotel” or “Pickup” so you can see each group at a glance. Greeting and away messages: send an automatic reply with the RSVP link when someone messages the wedding number.

send an automatic reply with the RSVP link when someone messages the wedding number. Business profile: add the wedding website link, venue address and contact hours.

Give one or two trusted cousins or friends the job of answering this number, so the couple isn’t stuck on the phone the week of the wedding.

AI phone-call RSVP services: how they work

A newer option is an RSVP service that calls guests for you with an automated AI voice. The idea is simple: you upload your guest list, the service phones each guest, asks whether they will attend, how many people are coming and which functions they will join, and records the answers in a dashboard or spreadsheet. Some also send a WhatsApp or text follow-up.

This can save hours for weddings with hundreds of guests, especially elders who don’t fill in forms. Before you pick one, check:

Privacy: how the service stores your guests’ phone numbers, and that it deletes them after the wedding.

how the service stores your guests’ phone numbers, and that it deletes them after the wedding. Caller ID: whether calls come from a number guests will recognise, so they don’t mistake it for a spam or scam call.

whether calls come from a number guests will recognise, so they don’t mistake it for a spam or scam call. Language: whether the voice can speak the languages your guests use.

whether the voice can speak the languages your guests use. Cost: the price per guest or per call, and whether repeat calls to people who didn’t pick up cost extra.

Tell guests in your WhatsApp invite that they may get an RSVP call, so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

WhatsApp wedding invitation messages you can copy

Change the names, dates and venue, then paste the message as the caption of your video or card.

Formal (from the family):

With great joy, the Sharma and Verma families invite you to the wedding of Priya and Rahul on Saturday, 12 December, at 7 PM at Green Gardens, Jaipur. Your blessings will make the day complete. Please confirm by 25 November: [RSVP link]. Venue map: [map link]

For friends:

It’s official, we’re getting married! Priya and Rahul would love to celebrate with you on 12 December in Jaipur. Sangeet on the 11th, wedding on the 12th. Tell us if you’re in by 25 November: [RSVP link]

For colleagues:

Dear team, I’m happy to share that I’m getting married on 12 December. The reception is on 13 December at 7:30 PM at Hotel Lotus, Pune, and I’d be delighted if you could join us. Please RSVP by 1 December: [RSVP link]

Hindi:

सादर आमंत्रण! हमारी बेटी प्रिया और राहुल के शुभ विवाह में आप सपरिवार आमंत्रित हैं। दिनांक: 12 दिसंबर, शाम 7 बजे, स्थान: ग्रीन गार्डन्स, जयपुर। कृपया 25 नवंबर तक अपनी उपस्थिति बताएं: [RSVP link]

Reminder:

Hi! A gentle reminder to RSVP for Priya and Rahul’s wedding on 12 December. It takes 30 seconds: [RSVP link]. We can’t wait to see you!

Add a one-tap “Save to calendar” link from our free add to calendar link generator so guests don’t forget the date.

Stay safe: fake wedding invitation scams on WhatsApp

Police cyber cells in several Indian states have warned about fake wedding invitations sent on WhatsApp as an APK file (an Android app) instead of a video, image or PDF. When someone installs it, the malware can read SMS messages and OTPs and take over the phone, which can lead to money being stolen from bank accounts.

A real invite is a video, image, PDF or website link. It never needs you to install an app. Don’t open any invitation that ends in .apk , even from a known number, because hacked accounts forward it too.

It never needs you to install an app. Don’t open any invitation that ends in , even from a known number, because hacked accounts forward it too. Check with the sender by calling them if an invite from someone you know looks odd.

by calling them if an invite from someone you know looks odd. Keep “Install unknown apps” switched off on Android, and keep Google Play Protect turned on.

on Android, and keep Google Play Protect turned on. Send your own invites the safe way: as a video, image or PDF, so guests learn what a real invite looks like.

as a video, image or PDF, so guests learn what a real invite looks like. If you lose money in India, call the 1930 cybercrime helpline or report at cybercrime.gov.in (external site) immediately. Our guide to reporting UPI fraud and trying to get your money back has the full steps.

Tips for a smooth WhatsApp invitation

Don’t add everyone to one giant group. Guests don’t like their numbers shared with strangers, and the chat fills with “congratulations” messages.

Guests don’t like their numbers shared with strangers, and the chat fills with “congratulations” messages. Send at a sensible hour. Late evening and early morning messages annoy people and get buried.

Late evening and early morning messages annoy people and get buried. Put the key details in text, not only inside the video, so guests can search the chat later.

not only inside the video, so guests can search the chat later. Use a QR code on printed cards that opens the RSVP form; make one with our QR code generator.

on printed cards that opens the RSVP form; make one with our QR code generator. Pin the event details in your family group so late joiners can find them.

Frequently asked questions

Is it OK to send wedding invitations on WhatsApp?

Yes. Sending invitations on WhatsApp is now normal, especially in India. Add a personal touch for elders and close family with a call, a voice note or a printed card.

How do I send a wedding invitation to many people on WhatsApp without a group?

Use broadcast lists. Each list holds up to 256 contacts, and each guest gets the invite as a personal message. Only contacts who have saved your number receive broadcast messages.

How do I write a wedding invitation message for WhatsApp?

Include the couple’s names, the date and time, the venue with a map link, the RSVP deadline and an RSVP link. Keep it short and warm, and use the samples above as a starting point.

Can I track RSVPs on WhatsApp?

Yes. Use a poll or an Event in a group or community, or add a Google Form link that collects answers in a Google Sheet. E-invite platforms with built-in RSVP tracking also work well with WhatsApp links.

Why didn’t some guests receive my broadcast message?

Broadcast messages only reach contacts who have saved your number in their phone. Ask those guests to save your number, or send them the invite in a personal chat.

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