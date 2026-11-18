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The best AI video editor for most people is the one that does the boring parts for you: writing captions, cutting silences, cleaning up audio and turning a long video into short clips. The catch is in the free plans. Some add a watermark, some cap your export at 720p, and some limit how many minutes the AI will process. We compared 8 editors with real AI features and checked each free plan on its official site.

Quick answer: For free editing with no watermark, use Clipchamp on Windows or the web, or Adobe Premiere on iPhone. For talking-head videos and podcasts, Descript lets you edit by editing the transcript. To turn long videos into Shorts and Reels, try OpusClip. For pro-level editing at no cost, DaVinci Resolve is free, though most of its AI tools are in the paid Studio version.

AI video editors compared

Editor Best for Free plan catch Platforms Clipchamp Beginners on Windows No watermark, 1080p; 4K needs Premium Windows, web Adobe Premiere (iPhone) Editing on your phone No watermark; generative AI needs paid credits iPhone Descript Talking-head videos, podcasts Watermark, 720p, 60 media minutes a month Web, Mac, Windows Kapwing Quick social edits in a browser Watermark, 720p, 4-minute videos Web OpusClip Long video to short clips Watermark, 60 credits a month, clips expire Web Riverside Recording and clipping interviews Watermark, 720p Web Filmora Desktop editing with AI helpers Watermark; most AI tools use paid credits Windows, Mac, phone DaVinci Resolve Serious editing and color No watermark; main AI tools need Studio Windows, Mac, Linux

What AI actually does in a video editor

“AI” in video editing usually means a handful of time-savers:

Auto captions: speech is turned into subtitles you can restyle.

speech is turned into subtitles you can restyle. Silence and filler removal: pauses, “ums” and “uhs” are cut automatically.

pauses, “ums” and “uhs” are cut automatically. Text-based editing: you delete words in a transcript and the video cuts to match.

you delete words in a transcript and the video cuts to match. Audio cleanup: background noise is removed so a phone recording sounds closer to a studio.

background noise is removed so a phone recording sounds closer to a studio. Clipping and reframing: a long landscape video becomes several vertical clips with the speaker kept in frame.

a long landscape video becomes several vertical clips with the speaker kept in frame. Generative tools: AI voiceovers, sound effects, background removal or extending a shot.

Pick the editor whose AI saves you the most time on the kind of video you make most often.

1. Clipchamp: best free AI video editor for beginners

Clipchamp (external site) is Microsoft’s simple timeline editor. It comes with Windows 11 and also runs in a browser. Its free plan is the most generous here for everyday users: exports go up to 1080p with no watermark.

AI tools: AI subtitles, AI voiceovers (text to speech) and silence removal are free.

AI subtitles, AI voiceovers (text to speech) and silence removal are free. Paid upgrade: Premium comes with a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription and adds 4K export, premium stock and effects, and a brand kit.

Premium comes with a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription and adds 4K export, premium stock and effects, and a brand kit. Good for: school projects, family videos, simple YouTube and social posts.

If you are coming from the old Windows Movie Maker, see our guide to Movie Maker alternatives for Windows 10 and 11.

2. Adobe Premiere for iPhone: best free AI editor on a phone

Adobe Premiere for iPhone (external site) is a free mobile version of Adobe’s editor. Its App Store listing says editing is free with no ads or watermarks; you pay only for Firefly generative AI credits.

AI tools: auto captions, AI background removal, AI Enhance Audio and AI-generated sound effects.

auto captions, AI background removal, AI Enhance Audio and AI-generated sound effects. Paid upgrade: an in-app Premiere Mobile subscription adds Firefly generative AI credits.

an in-app Premiere Mobile subscription adds Firefly generative AI credits. Good for: Reels, Shorts and TikToks shot and finished on your iPhone.

3. Descript: best for editing video like a document

Descript (external site) transcribes your recording and lets you edit the video by editing the text. Delete a sentence in the transcript and it disappears from the video. It is ideal for interviews, tutorials and podcasts where people mostly talk to the camera.

AI tools: transcription in many languages, Remove Filler Words, Studio Sound audio cleanup and its Underlord AI assistant. On the free plan these are limited.

transcription in many languages, Remove Filler Words, Studio Sound audio cleanup and its Underlord AI assistant. On the free plan these are limited. Free plan catch: 60 media minutes a month, exports up to 720p and a watermark.

60 media minutes a month, exports up to 720p and a watermark. Good for: YouTubers and podcasters who edit a lot of speech.

4. Kapwing: best browser editor for quick social videos

Kapwing (external site) runs entirely in your browser, so there is nothing to install and teams can edit together. Smart Cut trims silences, and auto subtitles make captioned clips quickly.

Free plan catch: watermarked exports, up to 720p, videos up to 4 minutes, 30 minutes of exports a month and auto subtitles on up to 10 minutes of video.

watermarked exports, up to 720p, videos up to 4 minutes, 30 minutes of exports a month and auto subtitles on up to 10 minutes of video. Good for: short captioned clips, memes and social posts made on any computer, including a Chromebook.

5. OpusClip: best for turning long videos into Shorts

OpusClip (external site) is not a full timeline editor. You give it a long video, such as a podcast or webinar, and its AI picks the strongest moments, reframes them as vertical clips and adds animated captions.

AI tools: automatic clip picking, auto reframe and AI captions with emoji and keyword highlights.

automatic clip picking, auto reframe and AI captions with emoji and keyword highlights. Free plan catch: 60 credits a month, watermarked clips (up to 1080p), clips can’t be exported after 3 days, and the editor itself is a paid feature.

60 credits a month, watermarked clips (up to 1080p), clips can’t be exported after 3 days, and the editor itself is a paid feature. Good for: creators who want a week of Shorts and Reels from one long video.

6. Riverside: best for recording and clipping interviews

Riverside (external site) is a remote recording studio with an editor built in. Guests join from a link, each person is recorded locally in good quality, and Magic Clips turns the recording into short shareable clips.

Free plan catch: a Riverside watermark and video up to 720p. Unlimited transcription, audio enhancement and text-based editing are listed under the paid plans.

a Riverside watermark and video up to 720p. Unlimited transcription, audio enhancement and text-based editing are listed under the paid plans. Good for: video podcasts and interviews with remote guests.

7. Filmora: best desktop editor with AI helpers

Filmora (external site) is a classic timeline editor for Windows and Mac, with separate phone apps. It packs a long list of AI tools and effects into an editor that’s easier to learn than pro software.

Free plan catch: exports carry a watermark, and most AI tools are paid with AI credits. The free version includes a small daily allowance for its AI Mate assistant.

exports carry a watermark, and most AI tools are paid with AI credits. The free version includes a small daily allowance for its AI Mate assistant. Good for: trying the full editor before you buy, or hobbyists who want effects and templates.

8. DaVinci Resolve: best free pro editor

DaVinci Resolve (external site) is a professional editing, color and audio suite used on films and TV, and its standard version is free for Windows, Mac and Linux, with no watermark.

AI catch: Blackmagic says the paid DaVinci Resolve Studio adds the DaVinci AI Neural Engine, which powers features such as facial recognition, object detection, smart reframing and Super Scale upscaling. The free version is a full editor, but expect fewer AI shortcuts.

Blackmagic says the paid DaVinci Resolve Studio adds the DaVinci AI Neural Engine, which powers features such as facial recognition, object detection, smart reframing and Super Scale upscaling. The free version is a full editor, but expect fewer AI shortcuts. Good for: anyone willing to learn a pro tool, and creators who care about color and sound.

Which AI video editor should you pick?

You want free with no watermark: Clipchamp on a PC, Adobe Premiere on iPhone, or DaVinci Resolve if you’ll learn a pro tool.

Clipchamp on a PC, Adobe Premiere on iPhone, or DaVinci Resolve if you’ll learn a pro tool. You mostly talk to the camera: Descript for text-based editing and filler-word removal.

Descript for text-based editing and filler-word removal. You need Shorts, Reels and TikToks fast: OpusClip for clipping long videos, or Kapwing for quick captioned edits.

OpusClip for clipping long videos, or Kapwing for quick captioned edits. You record interviews or video podcasts: Riverside.

Riverside. You want a traditional editor with lots of effects: Filmora.

Most of these have a free plan, so try two on the same clip and keep the one that saves you more time. If you also work with photos, our list of the best free photo editing apps covers the AI tools for stills, and our guide to screen recording on Windows 11 helps you capture tutorials to edit.

Tips to get better results from AI editing

Record clean audio. AI captions and audio cleanup work far better with a mic close to the speaker.

AI captions and audio cleanup work far better with a mic close to the speaker. Always proofread captions. Names, brand words and accents are where auto captions slip.

Names, brand words and accents are where auto captions slip. Check what happens to your uploads. Browser editors process your video in the cloud; read the privacy policy before uploading anything private or confidential.

Browser editors process your video in the cloud; read the privacy policy before uploading anything private or confidential. Watch the free-plan limits. A watermark or a 3-day export window is easy to miss until you need the file.

FAQ

What is the best free AI video editor without a watermark?

Clipchamp (Windows and web, up to 1080p) and Adobe Premiere for iPhone both export without a watermark on their free plans. DaVinci Resolve is also watermark-free, though most of its AI features need the paid Studio version.

Can AI edit a video for me automatically?

Partly. Tools like OpusClip can pick highlights and make finished clips with captions, and Descript can strip filler words and silences in a click. You still decide the story, check the captions and make the final cuts.

Which AI video editor is best for YouTube?

For long talking videos, Descript saves the most time. For Shorts made from those videos, add OpusClip. If you want full control over a polished edit, DaVinci Resolve is free.

Is there an AI video editor app for Android?

Yes. Filmora has an Android app alongside its desktop versions. Browser-based editors such as Kapwing and OpusClip can also be opened on a phone, though editing is easier on a bigger screen.

Want to turn your editing skills into income? Read our guide on realistic ways to make money with AI.

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