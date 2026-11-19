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A digital arrest is a scam, not a legal procedure: no police force, CBI, ED, customs officer or judge in India arrests anyone over a video call, keeps them “under watch” on camera or asks for money to close a case. Digital arrest scams keep rising across India, and retired and elderly people lose the most, often their life savings. This guide shows how the scam works step by step, the red flags, what to do during the call, how to protect your parents, and exactly where to report if money has already gone.

Quick answer: If a caller says you are under “digital arrest”, hang up. Real officers never arrest, question or collect money over WhatsApp or Skype video calls. Do not transfer money, share OTPs or install apps they ask for. If you have already paid, call 1930 at once and file a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in (external site, opens in new tab). Report the scam number on Sanchar Saathi’s Chakshu service.

What is a digital arrest scam?

In a digital arrest scam, criminals pretend to be officers from the police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), customs, the narcotics bureau, TRAI or even the RBI. They tell the victim that a parcel, bank account, Aadhaar number or SIM card in their name is linked to drugs, money laundering or another serious crime. Then they say the person is “under digital arrest”: they must stay on a video call, keep the camera on, tell no one and stay inside the house until the “investigation” is over.

The goal is always the same: frighten the victim into transferring money to “verify” their savings, pay a “security deposit” or “settle” the case. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned citizens in plain words: CBI, police, customs, ED and judges do not arrest people on video calls. Officials, up to the Prime Minister in his radio address, have repeatedly said there is no such thing as a “digital arrest”.

How the scam unfolds, step by step

Most cases follow the same script, so knowing it is the best defence.

The hook call. An automated or live call claims to be from a courier company, a telecom regulator or a bank. Common lines: “A parcel in your name with drugs and fake passports was stopped at customs”, “Your SIM will be blocked in two hours because it was used for illegal ads”, or “Your Aadhaar was used to open a bank account for money laundering”. The transfer to a “senior officer”. The call is passed to someone who says they are from the police, CBI or a cyber cell. They read out your name, address or Aadhaar digits (often bought from leaked data) to sound genuine. The video call. You are asked to switch to a WhatsApp or Skype video call. The caller may wear a uniform, sit in front of a fake police station backdrop or show official-looking logos. Fake documents. They send an “arrest warrant”, “court order” or “RBI letter” as a PDF or image, complete with stamps and signatures. Isolation. You are told the case is “confidential” and that telling family members will make you a suspect or put them in danger. Some victims are kept on camera for hours or even days. The money demand. Finally, you are told to move your savings, fixed deposits or mutual funds to a “safe” or “government verification” account, with a promise that it will be returned after the check. It never is.

Red flags that it is a digital arrest scam

Anyone says you are “under digital arrest”, “house arrest on video” or must stay on camera.

An officer contacts you on WhatsApp, Skype or another video app instead of sending a written notice through proper channels.

You are told not to tell your family, lawyer or bank.

You are asked to transfer money to any account to “prove your innocence”, “verify funds” or pay “bail”.

You are asked to install a screen-sharing or remote-access app, share an OTP, or read out card or UPI details.

Warrants or court orders arrive as images or PDFs on chat.

The pressure is constant: “Do it in the next 30 minutes or the police will reach your house.”

The call comes from an international number, or from an unknown number that claims to be a government office.

Scammers now also use cloned voices and deepfake video to look more convincing. Our guide to the AI tricks scammers use explains how to spot those.

What to do during a suspicious call

The government’s own advice can be summed up in three words: stop, think, take action.

Stop. Do not panic and do not answer questions about your money. You are not legally required to stay on a call with anyone. Hang up. End the call, even if the caller shouts or threatens. Turn off the camera first if you are on video. Do not pay or share anything. No transfers, no OTPs, no UPI PIN, no screen-sharing apps, no photos of your ID or cheque book. Verify on your own. If you are worried that a real case exists, call your local police station using a number you look up yourself, or dial 112. Never call back a number the caller gave you. Tell someone you trust. Breaking the secrecy almost always breaks the scam. Report the number. Use Chakshu on Sanchar Saathi (see below), then block the number. On an iPhone you can also silence unknown callers; see how to block spam calls on iPhone.

How to protect elderly parents from digital arrest scams

Older people are targeted because they are more likely to respect authority, live alone during the day and keep large savings in fixed deposits. A 15-minute talk and a few phone settings can protect them.

Have the conversation (a simple script)

Keep it short and repeat it every few months:

“Police, CBI, ED or customs will never call you on WhatsApp or video and arrest you. If anyone says you are under digital arrest, or tells you not to tell us, it is a scam. Just cut the call and phone me. You will never get into trouble for hanging up.”

Set three family rules

The hang-up rule: any call about arrest, parcels, drugs, money laundering or a blocked SIM gets cut immediately, no discussion.

any call about arrest, parcels, drugs, money laundering or a blocked SIM gets cut immediately, no discussion. The call-me rule: before moving any money because of a phone call, they call a named family member first, every time.

before moving any money because of a phone call, they call a named family member first, every time. A family code word: agree a word that a real relative would use in an emergency call. It also helps against voice-clone calls that pretend to be a grandchild in trouble.

Phone and bank safety settings

Save family numbers with clear names and put one on speed dial.

Turn on the phone’s spam filter or caller ID protection, and silence unknown callers if your parent rarely gets calls from new numbers.

Install the Sanchar Saathi app (Android and iPhone) and show them how to report a call on Chakshu.

Ask the bank to set lower daily transfer limits on their UPI and net banking, and to send SMS and email alerts to a family member too where the bank allows it.

Keep large savings in fixed deposits that need a branch visit or extra checks to break early.

Remove remote-access and screen-sharing apps they do not use.

If money has already been sent: what to do right now

Speed matters. The sooner a fraud is reported, the better the chance that banks can freeze the money before it is moved on.

Call 1930, the national cyber crime helpline. Keep the transaction ID, date, time, amount, account or UPI ID it went to, and the scammer’s number ready. File a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Choose the financial fraud option and note the acknowledgement number. Call your bank’s official helpline (the number on the back of your card or on the bank’s own website) to report the fraud and block cards, UPI and net banking if needed. Save the evidence: screenshots of chats, fake warrants, call logs and payment receipts. Do not delete the chat. Visit the local police station or cyber cell with the complaint number if you are asked to, or if the amount is large. Change passwords and PINs if you shared any, and uninstall any app the scammers asked you to install.

Where to report: official helplines and portals

Service Use it for How 1930 helpline Money lost to any cyber fraud, including digital arrest Dial 1930 from any phone National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal Filing a written complaint for financial fraud or other cyber crime cybercrime.gov.in Chakshu (Sanchar Saathi) Reporting suspected fraud calls, SMS or WhatsApp messages, before any money is lost sancharsaathi.gov.in (external site, opens in new tab) or the Sanchar Saathi app Report incoming international call with Indian number (Sanchar Saathi) Calls from abroad that show a +91 number Same portal or app Know mobile connections in your name (Sanchar Saathi) Checking that no SIM was taken out in your name without your knowledge Same portal or app 112 Emergency police help Dial 112

Note that Chakshu is only for reporting suspicious communication. Sanchar Saathi itself says it is not the place to report financial fraud; for that, use 1930 and cybercrime.gov.in.

The government says it has blocked thousands of Skype IDs, WhatsApp accounts, SIM cards and phone handsets used in these scams, and has told telecom companies to block international calls that fake an Indian number. You can read the Ministry of Home Affairs statement on PIB (external site, opens in new tab). Every report you make adds to that blocking.

Why smart people still fall for it

Victims include doctors, engineers, bankers and retired officers. The scam works on fear, not on a lack of knowledge. A uniform, a fake warrant and the words “money laundering” trigger panic, and isolation stops the victim from getting a second opinion. That is why the single most useful habit is to break the secrecy: hang up and talk to someone. Once you know the script, the scam stops working.

Frequently asked questions

Is digital arrest real?

No. Officials have repeatedly said there is no such thing as a digital arrest, and the I4C has stated that CBI, police, customs, ED and judges do not arrest people on video calls. Anyone who says you are under digital arrest is a scammer.

What is the digital arrest helpline number?

Call 1930, the national cyber crime helpline, and file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. For a suspicious call where no money has gone, report the number on Chakshu in the Sanchar Saathi app or website.

Can I get my money back after a digital arrest scam?

Sometimes, if you report very quickly. A 1930 complaint can lead banks to put a hold on the money in the receiving accounts before it is withdrawn. The longer you wait, the lower the chance, so report within minutes if you can.

Will real police ever contact me by WhatsApp?

Police may sometimes call you, but they will not interrogate you on video, keep you under watch on camera, ask for money transfers or tell you to keep it secret from your family. If in doubt, hang up and call your local police station yourself.

How do I know if a parcel or courier call is fake?

Courier companies do not call to say your parcel contains drugs and then pass you to the police. If you are unsure, check the tracking number on the courier’s official website or app, never through a link or number the caller gives.

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