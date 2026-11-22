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To check if a website is legit before you buy, look at its web address, find out how old the domain is, run it through Google’s free Safe Browsing check, search the store’s name with the word “scam”, and see how it wants you to pay. A fake shopping site usually fails two or three of these tests within five minutes. Fake stores spike before every big sale season: Telangana’s Cyber Security Bureau has just warned of a surge in fake shopping sites and card frauds ahead of the holiday sales, with Black Friday close behind. Here are the 12 warning signs, a quick step-by-step check, and what to do if you already paid.

Quick answer: A shopping website is probably fake if prices are far below everywhere else, the domain was registered only weeks ago, there is no real address or phone number, you can’t find independent reviews, or it pushes you to pay by bank transfer, UPI to a personal ID, gift card, crypto or a payment app instead of a credit card. Check the address in Google Safe Browsing site status (external site, opens in new tab), look up the domain’s age, and search “store name scam” before you pay. If you already paid, contact your bank or card issuer at once and report it (US: ReportFraud.ftc.gov; India: call 1930).

How fake shopping sites work

A fake store is built to look like a normal online shop: product photos, a cart, a checkout and even a “track your order” page. Most are promoted through social media ads, WhatsApp forwards and search ads, often for phones, electronics, branded clothes or holiday packages at huge discounts. Telangana’s Cyber Security Bureau describes the usual pattern: the site collects payment upfront through UPI, a wallet or a bank transfer, sends a fake order confirmation, then stops replying and blocks the buyer. Some sites also steal the card details you type at checkout.

The good news is that fake stores are cheap and rushed to build, so they leave clues. You don’t need any paid tool to find them.

12 signs of a fake shopping site

One sign on its own may have an innocent reason. Two or more together is a strong reason to walk away.

1. The prices are too good to be true

A new phone at 70% off, or every item on the site at half price, is the most common bait. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says unusually low prices are a sign of a scam. Compare the price with two or three big retailers; if one unknown site is far cheaper than all of them, assume it is fake. For real sale prices, a price tracker shows what a product normally costs.

2. The web address is slightly off

Copycat stores use addresses that look close to a real brand: an extra word (“-outlet”, “-sale”, “-official”, “-store”), a swapped letter, a hyphen, or an unusual ending instead of .com or .in. Read the full address in the address bar, not just the logo on the page. If you got the link from an ad or a message, type the brand’s real address yourself instead.

3. The domain is only weeks or months old

Scam stores rarely last long, so most have brand-new domains. Enter the address in ICANN Lookup (external site, opens in new tab) and check the creation (registration) date. A store claiming “serving customers since 2010” on a domain registered last month is lying. A young domain alone doesn’t prove a scam (real new shops exist), but combined with any other sign here it should stop you.

4. It won’t take a credit card

Watch the checkout. If card payment “isn’t working right now” and you’re asked to pay by bank transfer, UPI to a personal-looking ID, a payment app, a gift card or cryptocurrency, stop. The FTC is blunt about it: avoid sellers who insist on gift cards, wire transfers, payment apps or crypto, because those payments are hard to get back. Our guide to gift card scams explains why scammers love that method.

5. There are no real contact details

A real store lists a company name, a physical address, a phone number and a customer service email on its own domain. Fake stores show only a contact form, a free email address, or a WhatsApp number. Search the address it gives: scam sites often use a residential address, a random office building, or the address of a different company.

6. You can’t find reviews anywhere else

Search the store’s name plus “review”, “complaint” or “scam”, as the FTC suggests, and look beyond the first result: forums, Reddit, consumer complaint sites and news. No mentions at all, or a wall of complaints about orders that never arrived, are both bad signs. Glowing reviews only on the store’s own pages prove nothing because the store controls them.

7. You found it through an ad or a forwarded message

Many fake stores never appear in normal search results. They live on social media ads, sponsored posts and messages forwarded on WhatsApp or Telegram, which is exactly how the Telangana warning says they reach buyers. Treat a deal you didn’t go looking for with extra suspicion, and find the product on a store you already know instead.

8. The site looks copied or sloppy

Look at the details: spelling mistakes, product photos that don’t match the descriptions, menus and footer links that lead nowhere, and policy pages that mention a different store’s name (a sign they were copied). Social media icons that link to empty or brand-new accounts are another giveaway.

9. The return and refund policy is missing or vague

Before you buy, the FTC suggests checking the refund policy, who pays return shipping and whether there is a restocking fee. Fake stores either have no policy, a copied one, or a “no returns, no refunds” rule hidden at the bottom. A return address in another country for a “local” shop is another red flag.

10. It pressures you to hurry

Countdown timers, “only 2 left”, “closing down sale, everything must go” and pop-ups saying someone just bought the same item are designed to stop you from checking. A real sale will still be there in the ten minutes it takes to run the checks below.

11. Your browser or Google flags it

If Chrome, Edge, Safari or Firefox shows a red “deceptive site” warning, leave. You can also check any address in Google’s Safe Browsing site status tool, linked in the quick answer above. A clean result doesn’t prove a site is honest, because brand-new scam sites may not be listed yet, but a warning is a clear stop.

12. It asks for more than a normal checkout

A real store needs your delivery address and payment details. It never needs your card PIN, an OTP read out on the phone or in a chat, your bank login, or for you to install an app or APK file to “track your order”. The Telangana bureau specifically warns against APK files sent by WhatsApp, SMS or unknown links, because they can read your banking messages.

What does NOT prove a website is legit

The padlock or “https”. It only means the connection is encrypted. The FBI has warned that scammers use HTTPS on phishing sites too, so a padlock tells you nothing about who runs the store.

It only means the connection is encrypted. The FBI has warned that scammers use HTTPS on phishing sites too, so a padlock tells you nothing about who runs the store. A professional design. Store templates make any scam look polished in an hour.

Store templates make any scam look polished in an hour. Trust badges and “verified” seals. Anyone can paste a badge image on a page. A real seal links to the issuer’s own site.

Anyone can paste a badge image on a page. A real seal links to the issuer’s own site. Big follower counts or likes. These can be bought. Read the comments instead.

These can be bought. Read the comments instead. A well-written description. Scammers now use AI to write clean product text and replies. Our guide to AI scams covers the newer tricks.

How to check if a website is legit in 5 minutes

Run these steps on any unfamiliar store, on a computer or phone:

Read the address. Check the spelling and the ending. If you came from an ad, close it and type the brand’s address yourself. Run a Safe Browsing check. Paste the address into Google’s Safe Browsing site status page and see if it is flagged. Check the domain’s age. Look up the creation date in ICANN Lookup. Be very careful with anything under a year old. Search for the store’s reputation. Search “store name scam”, “store name reviews” and the same with “reddit”. Open the Contact and Returns pages. Look for a company name, address, phone number and a clear refund policy. Compare the price with at least two well-known retailers. Go to checkout without paying. If card payment is missing or “down” and you’re pushed to another method, stop there.

Want extra protection while you browse? In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security and choose Enhanced protection, which checks sites against Google’s list of dangerous pages more aggressively.

How to pay safely online

Use a credit card where you can. The FTC recommends it because you can dispute the charge if the goods never arrive.

The FTC recommends it because you can dispute the charge if the goods never arrive. Use the store’s own checkout, never a payment link sent in a chat.

In India, prefer cash on delivery or a card with a big store you know when buying from a new seller, and never approve a UPI “collect” request to receive money: UPI requests only take money out.

when buying from a new seller, and never approve a UPI “collect” request to receive money: UPI requests only take money out. Set a low online limit on your card in your banking app and turn on transaction alerts.

What to do if you already paid a fake website

Act fast. The sooner you report it, the better your chance of stopping or reversing the payment. First, take screenshots of the site, the order confirmation, any chats and the payment receipt. Then follow the steps for how you paid. These follow the FTC’s advice:

Credit or debit card: call your card issuer using the number on the back of the card, report the charge as fraud and ask for a refund (a chargeback). If you typed your card number, CVV or OTP into the site, ask them to block the card and send a new one.

call your card issuer using the number on the back of the card, report the charge as fraud and ask for a refund (a chargeback). If you typed your card number, CVV or OTP into the site, ask them to block the card and send a new one. Payment app (PayPal, Venmo, Cash App): report the payment in the app straight away and ask it to reverse the payment.

report the payment in the app straight away and ask it to reverse the payment. Bank transfer or Zelle: call your bank or credit union, say the payment was a scam and ask them to reverse it.

call your bank or credit union, say the payment was a scam and ask them to reverse it. Gift card: contact the company that issued the card, tell them a scammer got the number and PIN, and ask for a refund. Keep the card and receipt.

contact the company that issued the card, tell them a scammer got the number and PIN, and ask for a refund. Keep the card and receipt. Cryptocurrency: contact the exchange or crypto ATM operator and report the transaction as fraud. Crypto payments are very hard to recover.

Report it in the US

Report it in India

Call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 as soon as possible. Quick reports give the best chance of freezing the money before it moves.

as soon as possible. Quick reports give the best chance of freezing the money before it moves. File a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in (external site, opens in new tab) . The portal also lets you report a suspicious website or phone number.

. The portal also lets you report a suspicious website or phone number. Tell your bank and, for UPI payments, raise a dispute in your UPI app. Our step-by-step guide on UPI fraud complaints covers the full process and your rights.

Watch out for “recovery” scams

After you report a loss, you may get calls or messages offering to recover your money for a fee, sometimes claiming to be from the police, a bank or a “cyber cell”. Real agencies don’t charge to get your money back. Don’t pay, and don’t share OTPs or install any app they suggest.

FAQ

Is there a website to check if a website is legit?

Google’s Safe Browsing site status tool checks whether a site is flagged as dangerous, and ICANN Lookup shows when a domain was registered. Use both, then search the store’s name with “scam” or “reviews”. No single tool can prove a brand-new site is safe, so combine the checks.

Does a padlock or https mean a website is safe?

No. The padlock only shows that your connection to the site is encrypted. Scam sites get free certificates too, so https says nothing about whether the store is real.

What happens if I order from a fake website?

Usually nothing arrives, a cheap knock-off arrives, or your card details are used for other purchases later. Contact your card issuer or bank straight away, report the site, and watch your statements for charges you don’t recognise.

Can I get my money back if I paid a fake store?

Often, if you paid by credit card and report it quickly, because card issuers can reverse fraudulent charges. Bank transfers, UPI, gift cards and crypto are much harder to recover, but it is always worth reporting to your bank and to 1930 (India) or the FTC (US) right away.

Are shops advertised on Instagram and Facebook safe?

Some are real small businesses, but social media ads are also the main way fake stores find buyers. Run the same checks before paying: domain age, reviews outside the platform, contact details and a card checkout.

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