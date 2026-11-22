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How to turn off call forwarding: dial ##002# and press call to cancel every type of forwarding on most networks, then dial *#21# to confirm it is off. On an iPhone you can also go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Forwarding and switch it off. This matters because call forwarding scams keep being reported in India: a caller tricks you into dialling a short code, and from then on your calls, including OTP calls from banks and WhatsApp, quietly ring on the scammer’s phone.

This guide shows how to check whether forwarding is on, how to turn it off on iPhone, Android, Jio, Airtel, Vi and the main US carriers, how the scam works so you can spot it, and exactly what to do if you already dialled the code.

Quick answer: Dial *#21# to see if all your calls are being forwarded, and *#62#, *#67# and *#61# to check forwarding when you are unreachable, busy or don’t answer. Dial ##002# to switch off all forwarding at once (Airtel, Vi and most GSM networks). Jio uses its own codes (*413 cancels all forwarding), Verizon uses *73, and T-Mobile uses ##004#. Never dial a code a caller gives you, especially one that starts with *401*, **21* or *21* followed by a phone number.

What is the call forwarding scam?

Call forwarding is a normal phone feature: it sends your incoming calls to another number, for example to voicemail or to your office phone. Scammers abuse it. Jio’s own scam warning describes how it works:

Someone calls pretending to be a courier company, your telecom operator (“your SIM will be blocked, update your KYC”) or a technician fixing slow internet. They ask you to dial a code to “confirm” a delivery or “fix” the problem. The code is really a call forwarding command followed by the scammer’s number. Once forwarding is on, your phone stops ringing for some or all calls. The scammer then taps “Forgot password” on WhatsApp, a bank app or a payment app and chooses to receive the OTP by phone call. That call is forwarded to them. With the OTP they can take over your WhatsApp, message your contacts for money, or try to get into your bank and payment accounts.

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has warned people not to dial *401# followed by an unknown mobile number when a caller asks them to, because that code sets up forwarding of all calls. The same trick works with other forwarding codes, so the safest rule is simple: no real company will ever ask you to dial a code with someone’s phone number in it.

How to check if call forwarding is on

These standard codes work on most GSM networks, including Airtel and Vi in India. Type the code in your phone’s dialler and press call; after a few seconds a message shows whether forwarding is active and to which number.

What it checks Code to dial All calls forwarded (unconditional) *#21# Forwarding when your phone is unreachable or switched off *#62# Forwarding when you are busy on another call *#67# Forwarding when you don’t answer *#61#

How to read the result:

“Disabled”, “Not forwarded” or “Service not active” means that type of forwarding is off.

means that type of forwarding is off. A number you recognise as your carrier’s voicemail is normal. Many carriers send unanswered or unreachable calls to voicemail by default.

is normal. Many carriers send unanswered or unreachable calls to voicemail by default. A 10-digit mobile number you don’t know is a red flag. Turn forwarding off straight away (next section).

You can also look in your phone’s settings: on an iPhone, open Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Forwarding (if the switch is green, forwarding is on and the number is shown). On Android, look under the Phone app’s Settings for Call forwarding (details below). The settings screen mainly shows forwarding of all calls, so it is worth running the codes as well.

How to turn off call forwarding: codes for every network

Airtel, Vi and most GSM networks

Vi publishes the full set of standard codes on its call forwarding codes page (external site, opens in new tab), and Airtel’s call forwarding guide (external site, opens in new tab) uses the same ones:

To turn off Code All types of forwarding at once ##002# Forwarding of all calls ##21# Forwarding when unreachable ##62# Forwarding when busy ##67# Forwarding when not answered ##61#

Use ##002# first: it clears everything in one go. Then run *#21# and *#62# to make sure it worked. Airtel users can also manage forwarding in the Airtel Thanks app.

Jio

Jio uses its own codes. According to Jio’s help page, dial these from your Jio number to cancel forwarding:

*413 cancels all forwarding

cancels all forwarding *402 cancels forwarding of all calls (unconditional)

cancels forwarding of all calls (unconditional) *404 cancels forwarding when you don’t answer

cancels forwarding when you don’t answer *406 cancels forwarding when busy

cancels forwarding when busy *410 cancels forwarding when not reachable

In the MyJio app, open your Profile, go to Mobile Settings > Service Settings > Call Forwarding, choose the active forwarding type and tap Disable (menu names can vary slightly by app version). Jio’s call forwarding scam warning (external site, opens in new tab) also suggests checking Phone Settings > Call Settings > Call Forwarding on your handset.

Verizon (US)

Verizon’s Call Forwarding FAQ (external site, opens in new tab) says to dial *73 from your mobile phone to turn forwarding off; you should hear a confirmation tone or message. (*72 turns it on, and *71 forwards only unanswered calls.)

T-Mobile (US)

T-Mobile’s short codes page (external site, opens in new tab) lists ##004# to reset all call forwarding to the default, plus ##21# (all calls), ##61# (no reply), ##62# (not reachable) and ##67# (busy) to cancel each type.

AT&T and other carriers

AT&T says that, for security, call forwarding can only be changed from your own wireless phone. Use your phone’s Call Forwarding setting (iPhone or Android steps below), or call customer care if you can’t find it. For any other carrier, check its help pages or call support and ask them to remove all forwarding from your number.

Turn off call forwarding on iPhone

Open Settings. Go to Apps > Phone > Call Forwarding (on older iOS versions, Settings > Phone > Call Forwarding). If the switch is green, forwarding is on and the number is shown. Tap the switch to turn it off.

Apple’s personal safety guide (external site, opens in new tab) notes that if you don’t see Call Forwarding, your carrier doesn’t offer it on your iPhone, and that turning forwarding off does not notify the number that was receiving your calls. Because the iPhone screen focuses on forwarding of all calls, also dial ##002# (or your carrier’s code) to clear busy, unanswered and unreachable forwarding.

Turn off call forwarding on Android

Menu names vary by phone maker and carrier, but the setting is always inside the Phone (dialler) app:

Samsung Galaxy: open the Phone app, tap the three-dot menu > Settings > Supplementary services > Call forwarding, as Samsung’s support page (external site, opens in new tab) shows. Open each forwarding type (always, when busy, when unanswered, when unreachable) and turn it off or clear the number.

open the Phone app, tap the three-dot menu > Settings > Supplementary services > Call forwarding, as Samsung’s support page shows. Open each forwarding type (always, when busy, when unanswered, when unreachable) and turn it off or clear the number. Google Pixel and other phones using the Google Phone app: open the Phone app, tap the three-dot menu > Settings, then look for Calls or Calling accounts > your SIM > Call forwarding.

open the Phone app, tap the three-dot menu > Settings, then look for Calls or Calling accounts > your SIM > Call forwarding. Dual-SIM phones: forwarding is set per SIM, so check both numbers.

If the menu is hard to find, the dial codes above do the same job on any phone.

How to spot a call forwarding scam

A caller asks you to dial a code , especially one containing a phone number (for example starting with *401*, **21*, *21*, *61*, *62* or *67*). Jio’s warning specifically calls out codes that start with ** followed by a 10-digit number.

, especially one containing a phone number (for example starting with *401*, **21*, *21*, *61*, *62* or *67*). Jio’s warning specifically calls out codes that start with ** followed by a 10-digit number. The caller claims to be from a courier, your telecom operator, your bank or a “technical team” , and there is urgency: a parcel will be returned, your SIM will be blocked today, your KYC has expired.

, and there is urgency: a parcel will be returned, your SIM will be blocked today, your KYC has expired. They say the code is needed to “confirm your address”, “activate a service” or “fix your network” . Real companies never ask you to dial codes like this.

. Real companies never ask you to dial codes like this. After the call, your phone stops ringing or friends say your phone rings but you never see the call.

or friends say your phone rings but you never see the call. You get a WhatsApp, bank or app message about an OTP or a login you didn’t ask for.

If an unknown caller asks you to dial anything, hang up, block the number and report it. This is one of many tricks fraudsters use; our guide to AI scams like voice-clone calls and fake UPI requests covers the others.

What to do if you already dialled the code

Cancel forwarding now. Dial ##002# (Airtel, Vi, most GSM networks), *413 (Jio), *73 (Verizon) or ##004# (T-Mobile), or switch it off in your phone’s settings. Check it is really off. Dial *#21# and *#62# (on networks that support them) and look at the Call Forwarding screen in settings. Call your carrier’s customer care from your own number and ask them to confirm that no forwarding is set and no SIM swap or change was requested. Secure WhatsApp. If you got a WhatsApp code you didn’t ask for, open WhatsApp and turn on two-step verification (Settings > Account > Two-step verification) so a stolen code alone is not enough. If you were logged out, log back in with your number to kick the scammer out. Change passwords for your bank, UPI and payment apps and email, and turn on app locks or biometric login where offered. Call your bank if you see any transaction you don’t recognise, and ask them to block cards or UPI if needed. Speed matters for getting money back. Report it. In India, call the national cyber crime helpline 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in (external site, opens in new tab) . You can report the fraud call or message itself using Chakshu on the Sanchar Saathi (external site, opens in new tab) portal. In the US, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov (external site, opens in new tab) .

If you think the scammer got further than your calls, for example strange apps or settings on your phone, follow our checklist on how to know if your phone is hacked.

FAQ

What is the code to check call forwarding?

Dial *#21# to check forwarding of all calls. Use *#62# (unreachable), *#67# (busy) and *#61# (no answer) for the other types. These work on Airtel, Vi and most GSM networks; Jio users can check in phone settings or the MyJio app.

What does ##002# do?

##002# cancels all call forwarding on your number in one step: unconditional, busy, unanswered and unreachable. It is the quickest fix if you think a scammer set up forwarding. On Jio, use *413 instead.

How do I know if my calls are being forwarded?

Signs include your phone not ringing while callers hear it ring or reach someone else, missing OTP calls, or friends saying your phone rang when it didn’t. Dial *#21# and *#62# to confirm.

Can someone forward my calls without my phone?

Normally forwarding is set from your own phone, which is why scammers need you to dial the code yourself. If forwarding appears that you never set up, call your carrier at once and ask them to check for a SIM swap or account change.

Is it safe to dial *#21#?

Yes. *#21# only shows the forwarding status and changes nothing. The dangerous codes are the ones that include someone else’s phone number.

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