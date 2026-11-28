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Need a ©, °, — or ₹ that isn’t printed on your keyboard? You can type almost all keyboard symbols without copying them from a website, and the method depends only on the device in front of you. This guide shows the quickest built-in way on Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android and Chromebook. It also lists the common Alt codes and links to a full step-by-step guide for each popular symbol.

Quick answer: Windows: press Windows key + . (period) and pick the Symbols tab, or hold Alt and type the code on the numeric keypad (for example Alt + 0169 for ©).

press (period) and pick the Symbols tab, or hold Alt and type the code on the numeric keypad (for example for ©). Mac: press Fn/Globe + E or choose Edit > Emoji & Symbols to open the Character Viewer.

press or choose Edit > Emoji & Symbols to open the Character Viewer. iPhone and Android: open the symbol keys, or touch and hold a key to see extra characters.

open the symbol keys, or touch and hold a key to see extra characters. Chromebook: press Search + Shift + Space for the emoji and symbol picker.

Common keyboard symbols and their Alt codes

These are the symbols people ask about most. The Windows Alt codes come from Microsoft’s own list, and each linked guide covers Windows, Mac, phones and Word step by step.

How to type symbols on Windows

Windows 11 and Windows 10 give you three built-in ways. Pick whichever suits your keyboard.

1. The emoji panel’s Symbols tab (works on every keyboard)

This is the easiest method and it doesn’t need a number pad, so it works on any laptop.

Click where you want the symbol to go. Press Windows key + . (period). The emoji panel opens. Select the Symbols tab, then scroll through punctuation marks, accented letters and more. Click a symbol to insert it.

2. Alt codes (fastest if you have a numeric keypad)

Alt codes are number shortcuts for symbols. Once you know the code for a symbol you use often, this is the quickest way to type it.

Hold down the Alt key. Type the code on the numeric keypad, including the leading 0 where the code has one (for example 0169 for ©). Release Alt and the symbol appears.

Alt codes only work with the numeric keypad on the right of a full-size keyboard, not the row of numbers above the letters. If your keyboard needs it, turn Num Lock on first. Microsoft’s keyboard tips page (external site, opens in new tab) lists the most common codes.

Microsoft Support: hold Alt, type the four-digit code on the numeric keypad, then release Alt. The table lists codes such as Alt+0169 for ©.

3. Microsoft Word: type the Unicode code, then press Alt + X

Word can turn any Unicode code into its character. Type the code and press Alt + X . For example, typing 0024 and pressing Alt + X gives you $. If Word converts the wrong characters, select just the code first, or type U+ in front of it. Microsoft notes that some Office apps, such as PowerPoint, can’t convert Unicode codes this way.

No numeric keypad? Use Character Map

On a laptop without a number pad, use the emoji panel above, or open Character Map (search for it from the Start menu). Find the symbol, copy it and paste it where you need it.

How to type symbols on a Mac

Every Mac has the Character Viewer, a built-in panel of emoji and symbols.

Click where you want the symbol. Press Fn/Globe + E , or choose Edit > Emoji & Symbols from the menu bar. If the viewer is collapsed, click the expand button in its upper-right corner to see all categories. Search for the symbol by name (for example “degree” or “arrow”) and click it to insert it.

To show more categories, click the Action menu in the Character Viewer, choose Customize List, tick the categories you want and click Done. Macs also have Option-key shortcuts for many symbols; the symbol guides above list them. Apple’s emoji and symbols guide (external site, opens in new tab) covers the Character Viewer in more detail.

How to type symbols on iPhone and Android

Phone keyboards hide most symbols one or two taps away.

iPhone

Tap the Number key for numbers and punctuation, then the Symbol key for more symbols.

Touch and hold a key, then slide to choose an alternate character. For example, touch and hold e, then slide to é.

Android (Gboard)

Switch to the numbers and symbols keys for punctuation and common symbols.

Touch and hold a key to find accents and more options.

If a symbol isn’t on your phone’s keyboard at all, copy it from the table above and paste it.

How to type symbols on a Chromebook

Emoji and symbol picker: press Search + Shift + Space (on some keyboards it’s Launcher + Shift + Space). Search for the symbol and click it.

press (on some keyboards it’s Launcher + Shift + Space). Search for the symbol and click it. Accented letters: turn on Show accent marks and special characters in your Chromebook’s keyboard settings, then hold down a letter key and pick the accent from the menu.

turn on in your Chromebook’s keyboard settings, then hold down a letter key and pick the accent from the menu. International keyboard: add the US International keyboard in Settings > Device > Keyboard and inputs > Input settings to type accents with dead keys (for example ‘ then e for é).

To see every Chromebook shortcut, press Ctrl + Search + S . Google’s Chromebook keyboard shortcuts page (external site, opens in new tab) lists them too.

Which method should you use?

You type one symbol often (©, °, —): learn its Alt code on Windows or its Option shortcut on Mac. It takes a second once you know it.

(©, °, —): learn its Alt code on Windows or its Option shortcut on Mac. It takes a second once you know it. You need a symbol once: use the Windows emoji panel, the Mac Character Viewer or the Chromebook picker and search for it by name.

use the Windows emoji panel, the Mac Character Viewer or the Chromebook picker and search for it by name. You’re on a laptop with no number pad: skip Alt codes and use the emoji panel or Character Map.

skip Alt codes and use the emoji panel or Character Map. You’re writing in Word: Alt + X turns any Unicode code into a symbol, even ones with no Alt code.

Fun text and symbols to copy and paste

Looking for decorative text rather than one symbol? Try our collections of kiss text symbols and love emoticons or learn how to add Unicode symbols to X posts. If you write in other languages, see how to type in Hindi on a computer and phone.

FAQ

Why don’t Alt codes work on my laptop?

Alt codes need the numeric keypad. The number row above the letters doesn’t work for them. On a laptop without a keypad, use the emoji panel ( Windows key + . ) or Character Map instead.

What is the Alt code for the degree symbol?

Hold Alt and type 0176 on the numeric keypad to get °. Our degree symbol guide covers Mac, phones and Chromebook too.

How do I find the symbols menu on Windows 11?

Press Windows key + . (period) while typing, then select the Symbols tab in the panel that opens.

Where are the special characters on a Mac?

Press Fn/Globe + E or choose Edit > Emoji & Symbols to open the Character Viewer, Apple’s built-in panel of emoji and symbols.

Do I need to include the 0 in Alt codes?

Type each code exactly as it is listed. Microsoft writes the codes in this guide as four digits with a leading 0, such as Alt + 0169 for ©.

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