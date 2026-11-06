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A good subscription tracker app finds the streaming plans, free trials and app renewals you forgot about, shows what they cost you each month, and reminds you before the next charge. Some link to your bank and spot recurring payments for you; others are simple lists you fill in yourself, with nothing to connect.

We checked each app below on its official website or App Store page in November 2026: what is free, what costs money, which phones it works on and whether it needs your bank login. Prices change often, so confirm the price on the official page before you sign up.

Quick answer: If you want an app that finds your subscriptions automatically and can cancel some for you, try Rocket Money (free tracking, paid cancellation help). If you already want a full budgeting app, Monarch, Copilot Money or Quicken Simplifi track recurring charges as part of the package. If you don’t want to link a bank at all, use a manual tracker like Bobby or ReSubs. Capital One cardholders get free subscription tools in the Capital One app.

This article is general information, not financial advice. We are not paid by any app on this list.

Subscription trackers compared

App Best for Free plan Links to bank? Platforms Rocket Money Finding and cancelling subscriptions Yes (tracking) Yes iPhone, Android (web on Premium) Monarch Couples and full budgets No (paid only) Yes Web, iPhone, Android Copilot Money Apple users who want a polished budget app No (free trial) Yes iPhone, iPad, Mac, web Quicken Simplifi Low-cost all-round money app No Yes Web, iPhone, Android Bobby Simple manual list on iPhone Yes (limited) No iPhone ReSubs Manual tracking with unlimited free entries Yes No iPhone, iPad Capital One app Capital One credit cardholders Yes Built in iPhone, Android

How subscription trackers work (and the catch)

There are two kinds of subscription trackers, and the difference matters for privacy.

Bank-linked trackers (Rocket Money, Monarch, Copilot, Simplifi) connect to your checking and credit card accounts through a data partner and look for charges that repeat. They catch subscriptions you have forgotten, which is the whole point. The catch: you share your transaction history with the app, and finding a pattern can take a billing cycle or two.

(Rocket Money, Monarch, Copilot, Simplifi) connect to your checking and credit card accounts through a data partner and look for charges that repeat. They catch subscriptions you have forgotten, which is the whole point. The catch: you share your transaction history with the app, and finding a pattern can take a billing cycle or two. Manual trackers (Bobby, ReSubs) never see your bank. You type in each subscription, its price and renewal date, and the app reminds you before it renews. They are private and cheap, but they only know what you tell them, so they won’t find the gym membership you forgot.

A good approach for most people: do one bank-statement review (or let a bank-linked app do it once), cancel what you don’t use, then keep the survivors in whichever app you like.

1. Rocket Money: best for finding and cancelling subscriptions

Rocket Money (formerly Truebill) is the best-known subscription tracker app in the US. Link your bank and card accounts and it lists your recurring charges, shows what you spend on them and alerts you to upcoming bills.

Free: subscription tracking, transaction history, net income tracking and credit score viewing, in the iPhone and Android apps. On the free plan you cancel subscriptions yourself.

subscription tracking, transaction history, net income tracking and credit score viewing, in the iPhone and Android apps. On the free plan you cancel subscriptions yourself. Premium: a “pay what you think is fair” price between $7 and $14 a month, according to Rocket Money’s own pricing page. Premium adds help cancelling many subscriptions for you (Rocket Money says this usually takes 2 to 10 days), unlimited budgets, net worth tracking, web access and balance alerts.

a “pay what you think is fair” price between $7 and $14 a month, according to Rocket Money’s own pricing page. Premium adds help cancelling many subscriptions for you (Rocket Money says this usually takes 2 to 10 days), unlimited budgets, net worth tracking, web access and balance alerts. Premium+: $15 a month, adding bill negotiation and an AI assistant.

The catch: it needs your bank login, and cancellation help is a paid feature. Check what you agree to before you start a paid plan, and remember that a cancellation service is also a subscription.

2. Monarch: best full budget app with recurring tracking

Monarch is a full budgeting app with a dedicated recurring section that tracks bills and subscriptions, with a calendar of what is due next. Its help center also describes Bill Sync for pulling in bills from some providers. It works well for couples because you can share one account.

Price: Monarch’s pricing page lists $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Monarch says it only offers paid plans; new users get a free first-week offer at sign-up.

Monarch’s pricing page lists $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Monarch says it only offers paid plans; new users get a free first-week offer at sign-up. Platforms: web, iPhone and Android.

The catch: there is no free plan, so it only makes sense if you want a complete budget app, not just a subscription list. Monarch suggests signing up on the web rather than through an app store.

3. Copilot Money: best for iPhone and Mac users

Copilot Money is a polished budget app for Apple devices. Its recurring view shows every subscription and recurring charge, how much is left to pay this month and what has already gone out.

Price: Copilot’s pricing page shows $9 a month, or $109 billed yearly, with a one-month free trial.

Copilot’s pricing page shows $9 a month, or $109 billed yearly, with a one-month free trial. Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and web. There is no Android app.

The catch: no Android and no free plan after the trial.

4. Quicken Simplifi: best low-cost all-rounder

Quicken Simplifi is a budget and spending app from the makers of Quicken. It lists all your subscriptions in one place, tracks upcoming bills and reminds you of due dates.

Price: Quicken’s product page shows $3.99 a month, billed annually (the full year is charged up front and renews each year unless you cancel).

Quicken’s product page shows $3.99 a month, billed annually (the full year is charged up front and renews each year unless you cancel). Platforms: web, iPhone and Android.

The catch: it is billed yearly, so set a reminder before the renewal date, which is a good test for any subscription tracker.

5. Bobby: best simple manual tracker for iPhone

Bobby is a tidy, colourful list of your subscriptions. You add each one by hand, set the price and billing cycle, and Bobby shows your monthly total and reminds you before renewals. It never asks for a bank login.

Price: free to download, with small in-app purchases listed on the App Store, such as unlocking the subscription limit ($0.99) or an all-in-one pack ($1.99 to $2.99).

free to download, with small in-app purchases listed on the App Store, such as unlocking the subscription limit ($0.99) or an all-in-one pack ($1.99 to $2.99). Platforms: iPhone (iOS 14 or later).

The catch: the free version limits how many subscriptions you can add, it is iPhone only, and it can’t find subscriptions you forgot.

6. ReSubs: best free manual tracker with no limit

ReSubs is a newer subscription manager whose App Store listing says you can track unlimited subscriptions for free, with no bank linking required. You can add subscriptions by hand, import a CSV file, or let it scan your Gmail inbox for receipts.

Price: free, with optional Premium in-app purchases (weekly, monthly, yearly and one-time options are listed on the App Store).

free, with optional Premium in-app purchases (weekly, monthly, yearly and one-time options are listed on the App Store). Platforms: iPhone and iPad.

The catch: inbox scanning means giving the app access to your email, so only turn it on if you are comfortable with that. Manual entry works fine without it.

7. Capital One app: best free option if you have a Capital One card

If you have a Capital One credit card, you may not need another app. Capital One’s subscription tools in its mobile app show your subscriptions and expected recurring charges in one place, let you cancel subscriptions from select merchants before the renewal posts, and block future charges from many merchants, at no extra cost.

The catch: it only sees charges on your Capital One cards, not all merchants can be blocked or cancelled, and Capital One says recurring charges can take several billing cycles to show up. Many other banks and card issuers have similar tools, so check your own bank’s app first.

Free ways to find subscriptions without an app

Before you pay for any subscription tracker, use the free lists already built into your phone and accounts:

iPhone and iPad: open Settings, tap your name, then Subscriptions to see everything billed through Apple. Our guide on cancelling subscriptions on iPhone walks through each step and refunds.

open Settings, tap your name, then Subscriptions to see everything billed through Apple. Our guide on cancelling subscriptions on iPhone walks through each step and refunds. Android: open the Google Play Store app, tap your profile picture, then Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions (see Google’s help page).

open the Google Play Store app, tap your profile picture, then Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions (see Google’s help page). PayPal: look for automatic payments in your PayPal settings to see merchants that can charge you without asking.

look for automatic payments in your PayPal settings to see merchants that can charge you without asking. Bank and card statements: scan the last three months for small repeating amounts. Annual charges hide well, so look back a full year if you can.

Which subscription tracker should you pick?

You want it done for you: Rocket Money. Start free, and only pay if you want help cancelling.

Rocket Money. Start free, and only pay if you want help cancelling. You want a full budget too: Monarch (couples, web plus phone), Copilot Money (Apple only) or Quicken Simplifi (lowest price of the three). If you are comparing budgeting apps more broadly, see our best budgeting apps roundup.

Monarch (couples, web plus phone), Copilot Money (Apple only) or Quicken Simplifi (lowest price of the three). If you are comparing budgeting apps more broadly, see our best budgeting apps roundup. You don’t want to link your bank: ReSubs or Bobby.

ReSubs or Bobby. You bank with Capital One: try the free tools in its app first.

Tips to stop paying for things you forgot

Set a reminder the day you start a free trial. Most trials turn into paid plans automatically. Look for annual renewals. A yearly charge is easy to forget and usually the biggest single hit. Cancel at the source. Deleting an app does not cancel its subscription. Cancel through Apple, Google Play, or the company’s website. Rotate streaming services. Keep one or two at a time and switch when you finish a show. Read cancellation rules before signing up. The FTC’s guide to free trials, auto-renewals and subscriptions explains what to check before you pay and what to do if you can’t cancel.

FAQ

Is there a free subscription tracker app?

Yes. Rocket Money’s free plan tracks subscriptions from your linked accounts, ReSubs tracks unlimited subscriptions you add by hand, and Bobby is free with a limit. Your iPhone and Google Play account also list app store subscriptions for free.

Are subscription tracking apps safe?

Bank-linked apps use third-party data partners to read your transactions, so read each app’s privacy policy and turn on two-factor authentication. If you’d rather not share bank access, a manual tracker like ReSubs or Bobby never sees your accounts.

Can a subscription tracker cancel subscriptions for me?

Some can. Rocket Money’s paid Premium plan cancels many subscriptions on your behalf, and Capital One’s app can cancel select merchants for its cardholders. Most other trackers only remind you, and you cancel yourself.

How can I see all my subscriptions on iPhone?

Open Settings, tap your name, then tap Subscriptions. This shows subscriptions billed through Apple only; subscriptions paid directly by card appear on your bank statement or in a bank-linked tracker.

Prices and features were checked on each app’s official page in November 2026 and can change. This is not financial advice.

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