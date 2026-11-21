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Here is how to update PS5 system software, your games and your DualSense controller, plus what to do when a PS5 update fails or gets stuck. With Grand Theft Auto VI out on 19 November, reports say the game needs the newest PS5 system software before it will start, so millions of consoles are updating at once. The steps below work for every PS5 model (standard, Digital Edition, Slim and Pro) and for any game that asks for the latest version.

Quick answer: Go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software. If the download fails, connect the console by Ethernet cable and try again, or put the update file on a USB drive and install it from Safe Mode (hold the power button until the second beep). Update a game by highlighting it, pressing the Options button and choosing Check for Update. The controller updates from Settings > Accessories > Controller (General).

Before you start

Stay plugged in. Sony warns not to turn off the console while an update installs, as that can damage it, and not to install an update during or right after a power cut.

Sony warns not to turn off the console while an update installs, as that can damage it, and not to install an update during or right after a power cut. Use a wired connection if you can. An Ethernet cable from the router to the PS5 is the simplest fix for slow or failed downloads. If you have to stay on Wi-Fi, our guide on why your Wi-Fi is slow has quick ways to speed it up.

An Ethernet cable from the router to the PS5 is the simplest fix for slow or failed downloads. If you have to stay on Wi-Fi, our guide on why your Wi-Fi is slow has quick ways to speed it up. Only use Sony’s own update file. Unofficial files or methods can stop the console from working properly and may affect your warranty.

Unofficial files or methods can stop the console from working properly and may affect your warranty. Charge the controller. A controller update needs some battery, so plug it in with its USB cable first.

How to check your PS5 system software version

Go to Settings > System > System Software. Select Console Information. Your version number appears. If Up to date shows under it, you already have the latest software.

The same screen also lists your console name, IP address and MAC address, which is handy if you troubleshoot your network later.

How to update PS5 system software over the internet

This is the normal way, and it works for most people in a few minutes plus download time.

From the home screen, open Settings (the gear icon at the top right). Go to System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. If a newer version exists, you will see Update Available. Select Update System Software. Choose to update over the internet. The console downloads the file, then restarts to install it. Leave it alone until it is back on the home screen.

If a game you just bought or downloaded refuses to start and asks for newer system software, this is the update it wants.

Turn on automatic PS5 updates

So you are never caught out on launch day again:

Go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Turn on Download Update Files Automatically and Install Update Files Automatically. Then go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode and turn on Stay Connected to the Internet. Without this, the console cannot download anything while it is in rest mode.

Some updates still ask for your OK before they install, so look for a notification after you switch the console on.

How to update PS5 with a USB drive

Use this when the internet update keeps failing, your console has no internet connection, or a slow connection keeps timing out. You need a PC or Mac with internet access, a USB flash drive (external site, opens in new tab) with about 1.1 GB free, your DualSense controller and its USB cable.

Turn the PS5 off completely (not rest mode). On your computer, make sure the USB drive is formatted as FAT32 or exFAT. On the drive, create a folder named PS5. Inside it, create a folder named UPDATE. Use capital letters for both. Download the latest update file from PlayStation’s PS5 system software page (external site, opens in new tab) and save it in the UPDATE folder as PS5UPDATE.PUP. Check that your browser did not rename it (for example to PS5UPDATE(1).PUP). Plug the USB drive into the PS5. Start the console in Safe Mode: press and hold the power button and let go after the second beep. Connect the controller with the USB cable and press the PS button. Select Update System Software > Update from USB Storage Device > OK.

If the console says it cannot find the update file, the folder or file names are almost always the problem. Re-check that they read exactly PS5 / UPDATE / PS5UPDATE.PUP in capitals.

How to update PS5 in Safe Mode (online)

If the console will not reach the home screen, or a normal update keeps failing, Safe Mode can download the update itself:

Turn off the console. Press and hold the power button, and release it after the second beep. Connect the controller with its USB cable and press the PS button. Select Update System Software and choose the internet option. The console downloads and installs the update, then restarts.

Safe Mode also has a Reset PS5 (Reinstall System Software) option. That one is a full factory reset that deletes everything on the console and needs a different, larger file from the same PlayStation page. Treat it as the very last step, after you have backed up your saves.

How to update PS5 games and apps

Most games update themselves when you launch them, but you can force a check:

On the home screen or in your Game Library, highlight the game. Press the Options button (the small button to the right of the touchpad). Select Check for Update and follow the prompts.

To let games update overnight, go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Automatic Updates and turn on Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode. If you often leave a game suspended in rest mode, turn on only Auto-Download; the PS5 then asks before it installs the patch when you come back.

How to update your PS5 controller

Controller updates usually arrive with system updates, and the PS5 shows an on-screen prompt to install them. To check by hand:

Connect the DualSense wireless controller (external site, opens in new tab) to the console with a USB cable. Go to Settings > Accessories > Controller (General). Select DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software and follow the prompts. Keep the cable connected until it finishes.

No PS5 nearby? If you play on a Windows PC, Sony’s free Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app updates the controller over a USB cable on Windows 10 or 11.

If the update will not start, charge the controller for a while first, try a different USB cable (some cables only charge and don’t carry data), and use a USB port on the console itself rather than a hub.

PS5 update not working? Fixes for common errors

The download is stuck or failed

Press the PS button to open the control center and select Downloads/Uploads. Highlight the system software update and select View Error Info, then Try Again. Still stuck? Restart the console and your router, then try again with an Ethernet cable. If downloads keep failing, use the USB method above. It skips the console’s own download completely.

The update file is corrupted or keeps failing to install

Open the control center, go to Notifications, highlight the update file, press Options and choose Delete. Restart the console, then start the update again from System Software Update and Settings. A fresh download fixes most “can’t install” errors.

Common PS5 update error codes

Error code What it means What to do CE-107520-5 The console needs the latest system software to continue. Update over the internet. If that fails, restart the console and router and try again, or update from USB. A game disc that carries newer system software can also install it when you insert it. CE-100002-3 A game or app update did not install correctly. Restart the PS5, update the system software, then delete the game from the home screen (Options > Delete), reinstall it and update it again. SU-101312-8 The console can’t recognise its Blu-ray Disc drive during the update. Turn off and unplug the PS5, restart the router (wait at least 5 minutes), plug the console back in, delete the update file from Notifications and restart the update. If it still fails, update from Safe Mode.

For any other code, search it on PlayStation’s support site: each code has its own short fix page.

The console is stuck in Safe Mode or won’t finish the update

Try the USB method once more with a freshly downloaded file and a different USB drive. If the console still loops back into Safe Mode, use PlayStation’s online repair and diagnostic tool on its support site, or contact PlayStation support before you try a full reinstall, because that erases the console.

Should you update your PS5?

Yes. System updates fix bugs and security holes, add features, and some games and apps simply won’t start until you install the latest version. The easiest way to stay current is to turn on automatic updates and let the console handle them in rest mode.

Still deciding which console to buy? Our PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S comparison covers games, subscriptions and storage. And if you are shopping for a player in your life, browse our gift ideas for gamers.

FAQ

How do I update my PS5 without internet?

Download the update file on a computer, save it to a USB drive as PS5 > UPDATE > PS5UPDATE.PUP, plug the drive in, start the PS5 in Safe Mode and choose Update from USB Storage Device. A game disc that includes newer system software can also update the console.

Can the PS5 update in rest mode?

Yes. Turn on Stay Connected to the Internet under Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode, and switch on automatic downloads and installs for system software and games.

Why is my PS5 not updating?

The usual causes are a weak or busy network, a corrupted download, or (for USB updates) wrong folder or file names. Retry from Downloads/Uploads, delete the update file from Notifications and download it again, use an Ethernet cable, or install from USB in Safe Mode.

Do I have to update my PS5 to play games?

Often, yes. Sony notes that some games and apps need the latest system software before you can use them. If a game shows an update message or error CE-107520-5, update the system first.

How do I update my PS5 controller on PC?

Install Sony’s Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app on a Windows 10 or 11 PC, then connect the controller with a USB cable and follow the app’s prompts.

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