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Wondering how to unzip files on Mac? Good news: you don’t need WinZip or any paid app. macOS can open ZIP files on its own with a simple double-click, and the built-in Terminal can do it too. Only other archive formats, such as RAR and 7z, need a free extra app. This guide covers every method, including password-protected ZIP files and what to do when a file won’t open.

Quick answer: To unzip a file on a Mac, double-click the .zip file in Finder. macOS expands it with the built-in Archive Utility and puts the unzipped file or folder in the same folder as the ZIP. To unzip in Terminal, type unzip followed by the file’s path. To open RAR or 7z files, install a free app such as The Unarchiver or Keka.

How to Unzip Files on Mac with a Double-Click

This is the fastest way, and it works on every recent Mac, from a MacBook Air to an iMac. Apple’s own steps in the Mac User Guide (external site) are short:

Open Finder and go to the folder that holds the ZIP file (downloads usually land in the Downloads folder). Double-click the .zip file. The unzipped file or folder appears in the same folder as the .zip file. If you no longer need it, drag the original .zip file to the Trash.

Behind the scenes, macOS uses Archive Utility, a small app built into the system, so there is nothing to install or update.

How to zip files on a Mac (the reverse)

Making a ZIP is just as easy. Control-click (or right-click) a file or folder in Finder and choose Compress from the menu. A single item becomes a ZIP with the same name plus .zip; if you select several items, the ZIP is called Archive.zip.

How to Unzip Files on Mac Using Terminal

Terminal is handy when you want to choose where the files go, unzip many files at once, or work on a Mac you control over SSH. macOS includes the standard unzip command.

Open Terminal (Applications > Utilities > Terminal, or search for it with Spotlight). Go to the folder with your ZIP, for example: cd ~/Downloads Unzip it into the same folder: unzip photos.zip Or unzip it into a folder you choose with the -d option: unzip photos.zip -d ~/Desktop/photos

Tip: instead of typing a long path, type unzip and a space, then drag the ZIP file from Finder into the Terminal window. The full path is filled in for you. Press Return to run it.

To see what is inside a ZIP without extracting anything, use unzip -l photos.zip , which lists the contents.

How to Unzip a Password-Protected ZIP File on Mac

A ZIP file can be locked with a password by whoever created it. You need that password from the sender; there is no legitimate way around it.

Terminal: run unzip secret.zip as above. When the file is encrypted, Terminal asks for the password. Type it (nothing shows on screen as you type) and press Return.

run as above. When the file is encrypted, Terminal asks for the password. Type it (nothing shows on screen as you type) and press Return. Free app: Keka (external site) supports password-protected archives, so it is a good choice for encrypted 7z files too.

How to Open RAR and 7z Files on Mac (Free Apps)

Archive Utility is made for ZIP files. For RAR, 7z and other formats, install one of these free apps from their official pages.

App Price Opens Best for The Unarchiver Free ZIP, RAR (incl. RAR5), 7z, Tar, Gzip, ISO and many more Just opening files Keka Free from its website (paid on the Mac App Store to support the developer) 7z, ZIP, RAR, Tar, DMG, ISO and many more Opening and creating 7z or encrypted archives

The Unarchiver

The Unarchiver (external site), made by MacPaw, is a free app with no in-app purchases. It opens Zip, Zipx, RAR, 7z, Tar, Gzip, Bzip2, XZ, CAB, ISO and BIN disc images, split files (.001, .002) and many older formats such as StuffIt. It is also on the Mac App Store (external site) (macOS 10.13 or later).

Install The Unarchiver from its website or the Mac App Store. Double-click a RAR or 7z file in Finder, or Control-click it and choose Open With > The Unarchiver.

Keka

Keka is a macOS file archiver that can both extract and create archives. It extracts 7Z, ZIP, ZIPX, RAR, TAR, GZIP, BZIP2, XZ, DMG, ISO, CAB, CPGZ and more, and it can create 7Z, ZIP, TAR, DMG and ISO files. When you set a password, Keka uses AES-256 encryption for 7z files. The download on its website is free; buying it on the Mac App Store is the same app and supports its development. The current version needs Mac OS X 10.10 or newer.

To use it, drag a RAR or 7z file onto the Keka icon, or Control-click the file and choose Open With > Keka.

Why Won’t My Mac Unzip a File?

Apple suggests two checks when a ZIP won’t open:

Free up space. The unzipped files can be much bigger than the ZIP, so make sure your Mac has enough free storage.

The unzipped files can be much bigger than the ZIP, so make sure your Mac has enough free storage. Get a fresh copy. If someone sent you the file, it may be damaged or only partly downloaded. Download it again, or ask the sender to zip it again and resend it.

If the file is actually a RAR, 7z or another format with the wrong name, Archive Utility may not be able to open it: try The Unarchiver or Keka instead. Copying archives to a USB stick? Our guide on how to format a USB flash drive on Windows 11 and Mac walks you through it.

Common ZIP Files You Will Unzip

Once you know how to unzip files on Mac, you’ll use it often, because many downloads arrive as ZIP files: fonts, photo albums, game mods and data exports. For example, when you download all your Twitter tweets, X sends your archive as a ZIP file, which you can open with a double-click as above. And if you want to show someone the steps, you can screen record on your Mac for free.

FAQ

Can you unzip files on a Mac for free?

Yes. macOS opens ZIP files for free with Archive Utility: just double-click the file. You don’t need WinZip or any other paid app.

How do I unzip files on Mac with Terminal?

Open Terminal, go to the folder with cd ~/Downloads , then type unzip filename.zip . Add -d and a folder path to extract the files somewhere else.

How do I unzip RAR files on a Mac?

macOS can’t open RAR files on its own. Install a free app such as The Unarchiver or Keka, then double-click the RAR file or use Open With.

How do I open a 7z file on Mac?

Use The Unarchiver or Keka. Both are free and open 7z files; Keka can also create them.

How do I unzip a file with a password on Mac?

Run unzip on the file in Terminal and type the password when asked, or open it with Keka. You need the password from whoever created the file.

Where do unzipped files go on a Mac?

When you double-click a ZIP, the unzipped item appears in the same folder as the ZIP file, usually your Downloads folder.

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