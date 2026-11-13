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Here is how to delete Instagram account profiles for good, or simply deactivate one for a break. Both options now live in Meta’s Accounts Center, and the steps are almost the same on iPhone, Android and the Instagram website. Before you delete, save a copy of your photos and messages, because once deletion is final there is no way back.

Quick answer: Open Instagram, go to your profile, tap the menu (three lines), then Accounts Center > Personal details > Account ownership and control > Deactivation or deletion. Pick your account, choose Delete account, give a reason, enter your password and confirm. Instagram waits 30 days before the deletion is final. Choose Deactivate account instead if you only want to hide your profile for a while.

Delete vs deactivate: which one do you need?

Instagram gives you two ways out, and they are very different:

Deactivate (temporary) Delete (permanent) Your profile, photos, comments and likes Hidden until you come back Removed for good How to undo it Log back in any time Log back in within 30 days After 30 days Still hidden, still yours Deletion is final How often Once a week Once per account

If you are tired of the feed but might want your photos and followers back later, deactivate. If you want the account and its content gone, delete.

Before you delete: download your Instagram data

Deleting removes your posts, Reels, stories and messages from Instagram, so download a copy first:

Open Instagram, go to your profile and tap the menu (three lines), then tap Accounts Center. On the web, click More > Settings > Accounts Center. Tap Your information and permissions. Tap Download your information (some versions call it Export your information). Choose your Instagram account, pick what to include, the date range and the format (HTML is easiest to read; JSON suits other apps), then submit the request.

Instagram prepares the file and notifies you when it is ready to download. Large accounts can take a while, so wait for the file before you start the deletion. Leaving Facebook too? See how to download your Facebook data first.

How to delete Instagram account on iPhone or Android

Open the Instagram app and tap your profile picture at the bottom right. Tap the menu (three lines) at the top right, then tap Accounts Center. Tap Personal details, then Account ownership and control. Tap Deactivation or deletion and select the Instagram account you want to remove. Choose Delete account and tap Continue. Pick a reason, enter your password when asked, and confirm with Delete account.

How to delete Instagram account on a computer (web)

Sign in to Instagram in your web browser. Click More (bottom left), then Settings, then Accounts Center. Click Personal details > Account ownership and control > Deactivation or deletion. Select your account, choose Delete account and click Continue. Pick a reason, enter your password and click Delete account to confirm.

Instagram’s own instructions are on its help page Permanently delete or deactivate your Instagram profile (external site).

What happens after you delete

30-day grace period: your account is hidden right away, but Instagram waits 30 days before deleting it. Log back in during that time to cancel the request and get your account back as it was.

your account is hidden right away, but Instagram waits 30 days before deleting it. Log back in during that time to cancel the request and get your account back as it was. After 30 days: the account, profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers are permanently deleted. You can’t reactivate it or recover anything.

the account, profile, photos, videos, comments, likes and followers are permanently deleted. You can’t reactivate it or recover anything. Data removal: Instagram says it can take up to 90 days from the start of the deletion process to remove everything you posted.

Instagram says it can take up to 90 days from the start of the deletion process to remove everything you posted. Your other Meta accounts: deleting Instagram does not delete a Facebook account linked in the same Accounts Center. If you want to quit Facebook as well, follow our guide to delete your Facebook account permanently.

How to deactivate Instagram temporarily

Deactivating hides your profile, photos, comments and likes until you return. Nothing is deleted.

Go to your profile, tap the menu (three lines) and tap Accounts Center (web: More > Settings > Accounts Center). Tap Personal details > Account ownership and control > Deactivation or deletion. Select your account and choose Deactivate account, then Continue. Pick a reason, enter your password and confirm.

To come back, just log in again. Instagram only lets you deactivate an account once a week, so if you reactivate early you may have to wait before you can hide it again. Details are on Instagram’s help page “Temporarily deactivate your Instagram profile”.

Tips before you go

Several accounts? Deletion works one account at a time. In Deactivation or deletion , make sure you select the right account before you continue.

Deletion works one account at a time. In , make sure you select the right account before you continue. Forgot your password? Instagram asks for it before deleting. Use the password reset option on the Instagram login screen first, then follow the steps above.

Instagram asks for it before deleting. Use the password reset option on the Instagram login screen first, then follow the steps above. Logging out is not deleting. Removing Instagram from a phone or logging out leaves your account fully visible.

Removing Instagram from a phone or logging out leaves your account fully visible. Teen accounts: Instagram has a separate help page on deleting a teen’s Instagram account; search for it in the Instagram Help Center.

Instagram has a separate help page on deleting a teen’s Instagram account; search for it in the Instagram Help Center. Cleaning up more of your online life? See how to shrink your digital footprint.

Frequently asked questions

How long does it take to delete an Instagram account?

Instagram hides the account as soon as you request deletion, then waits 30 days before deleting it permanently. Removing all of your posted content can take up to 90 days from the start of the process.

Can I delete my Instagram account without waiting 30 days?

No. The 30-day wait is built in so you can change your mind. Just don’t log in during that time, because logging in cancels the deletion.

Can I recover a deleted Instagram account?

Only within the 30 days: log in with your username and password and the deletion is cancelled. After 30 days the account and its content are gone for good.

Does deactivating Instagram delete my photos or messages?

No. Deactivating only hides your profile, photos, comments and likes. Everything comes back when you log in again.

Will deleting Instagram delete my Facebook account?

No. Each account in Accounts Center is deleted separately, so your Facebook account stays unless you delete it too.

How to delete Instagram account without the app?

You don’t need the app. Sign in to Instagram in a web browser on your computer, click More > Settings > Accounts Center and follow the web steps above. The menus and the 30-day wait are the same as in the app.

Summary

That is how to delete Instagram account profiles for good, or take a break with deactivation instead. Download your data first, choose the right option in Accounts Center > Personal details > Account ownership and control > Deactivation or deletion, and remember you have 30 days to change your mind before a deletion becomes final.

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