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Need the best free PDF editor to fix a typo, fill in a form or sign a document? You probably don’t need to pay for anything. Your Mac and your browser already have basic PDF tools, and several free apps can edit the text itself. Below are 9 free ways to edit PDFs on Windows, Mac and online, what each free version really allows, and which one to use for your job.

Quick answer: Edit the actual text for free: PDFgear (Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android and online, no sign-up).

PDFgear (Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android and online, no sign-up). Fill and sign on a Mac: Preview, already on your Mac.

Preview, already on your Mac. Highlight, draw and fill forms on Windows: the PDF reader built into Microsoft Edge.

the PDF reader built into Microsoft Edge. Merge, split, compress and OCR offline on Windows: PDF24 Creator.

Free PDF editors compared

PDF editor Best for Free version Platforms PDFgear Editing text, signing, converting Free, no sign-up Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, web Preview Fill, sign and mark up on Mac Built into macOS Mac Microsoft Edge Highlight, ink, comments, simple forms Built into the browser Edge browser on Windows PDF24 Merge, split, compress, OCR Free, also for business use Windows app, web tools Sejda Quick online edits Free with page and hourly limits Web Adobe Acrobat online Fill, sign and comment Free with an Adobe account; other tools limited Web Google Docs Turning a PDF into editable text Free with a Google account; PDFs up to 2 MB Web ONLYOFFICE Offline editing with an office suite Free, open source desktop app Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS WPS Office PDFs inside a free office suite Basic PDF tools free, ads may appear Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

1. PDFgear: best free PDF editor overall

PDFgear (external site, opens in new tab) is the closest thing to a full PDF editor that costs nothing. Its site says its tools are completely free and need no sign-up.

What you can edit: text, images, shapes, signatures, links and fillable form fields.

text, images, shapes, signatures, links and fillable form fields. Convert: between PDF, Word, TXT, JPG, Excel, PPT and more.

between PDF, Word, TXT, JPG, Excel, PPT and more. Extras: AI features such as chatting with your PDF.

AI features such as chatting with your PDF. Platforms: Windows and Mac apps, iPhone and Android apps, plus free online tools.

Best for: anyone who needs to change the words in a PDF, not just add notes on top.

2. Preview: best free PDF editor for Mac

Every Mac already has a capable free PDF editor: Preview (external site, opens in new tab). Apple’s guide shows how to fill out and sign PDF forms in it.

Fill forms: click a field and type. If the PDF has no form fields, click Show Form Filling Toolbar, then the Text Box tool, to type anywhere.

click a field and type. If the PDF has no form fields, click Show Form Filling Toolbar, then the Text Box tool, to type anywhere. AutoFill: the AutoFill Form button can pull your details from Contacts.

the AutoFill Form button can pull your details from Contacts. Sign: click Show Markup Toolbar, then Sign, and create a signature with your trackpad, your Mac’s camera, or a nearby iPhone or iPad.

click Show Markup Toolbar, then Sign, and create a signature with your trackpad, your Mac’s camera, or a nearby iPhone or iPad. Annotate: Apple’s Preview guide also covers annotating a PDF with its markup tools.

Watch out for: Preview’s tools add text boxes, markup and signatures to a page. To change the original wording, use PDFgear.

3. Microsoft Edge: free PDF markup on Windows

The PDF reader in Microsoft Edge (external site, opens in new tab) is a quick free option on Windows: open a PDF in Edge and you can mark it up without installing anything.

Ink: draw on the page to take notes, sign or fill out forms, with your choice of colour and stroke width.

draw on the page to take notes, sign or fill out forms, with your choice of colour and stroke width. Highlight: select text, right-click, choose highlight and pick a colour.

select text, right-click, choose highlight and pick a colour. Comments: the Add Comment option opens a text box for notes.

the Add Comment option opens a text box for notes. Forms: basic form filling works.

basic form filling works. Read aloud: listen to the PDF while you do something else.

Watch out for: Microsoft says JavaScript forms and older XFA forms are not supported, and there is no tool to change the existing text.

4. PDF24: free PDF tools for Windows and the web

PDF24 (external site, opens in new tab) offers free PDF tools in the browser and a free Windows app, PDF24 Creator. Its FAQ says the Creator can be used completely free of charge, for private and commercial use.

Page tools: merge or split files, and add, remove, extract, rotate and reorder pages.

merge or split files, and add, remove, extract, rotate and reorder pages. Compress and OCR: shrink large files and make scanned PDFs searchable.

shrink large files and make scanned PDFs searchable. Privacy: with the desktop Creator, your files stay on your PC.

with the desktop Creator, your files stay on your PC. Platforms: the Creator is for Windows 10 and 11 only (PDF24 says Mac and Linux are not supported); the online tools work in any browser.

Best for: page-level jobs such as combining scans, deleting pages and making a file small enough to email.

5. Sejda: quick free online PDF editing

Sejda (external site, opens in new tab) is an online PDF editor that Sejda describes as forever free to use, with limits.

Free version: limited usage and features, with page and hourly limits and limited file uploads.

limited usage and features, with page and hourly limits and limited file uploads. Paid options: a one-time Web Week Pass, a monthly web plan, or an annual plan that adds Sejda Desktop; paid plans remove the page and hourly limits.

Best for: an occasional quick edit in the browser. If you hit the limit, try PDFgear or PDF24 instead.

6. Adobe Acrobat online: free fill, sign and comment

Adobe has free online tools on its Acrobat online (external site, opens in new tab) site. Adobe’s FAQ explains what is free:

Without signing in: most tools let you complete one free transaction and download the result once.

most tools let you complete one free transaction and download the result once. With a free Adobe account: you can fill, sign, share and add comments to files for free.

you can fill, sign, share and add comments to files for free. Other tools: premium tools allow one free use every 30 days when you are signed in.

Best for: filling and signing forms online. For regular editing, its free limits are tight, so use one of the other options here.

7. Google Docs: turn a PDF into editable text

If you need to rewrite a mostly-text PDF, Google Drive can convert it into a Google Doc. Google’s help page (external site, opens in new tab) gives the steps:

Go to Google Drive on a computer and upload the PDF. Right-click the file. Select Open with > Google Docs. Google Docs converts the file; edit the text in the new document.

Watch out for: Google says the file should be 2 MB or smaller. Bold, italics, font size and line breaks are likely to be kept, but lists, tables, columns and footnotes are not likely to be detected, so this suits letters and simple documents best.

8. ONLYOFFICE: free desktop editor for documents and PDFs

ONLYOFFICE (external site, opens in new tab) offers free desktop editors for documents, spreadsheets, slides and PDFs. The desktop apps are open source (AGPLv3) and work offline.

Platforms: Windows, macOS and Linux, plus Android and iOS apps.

Windows, macOS and Linux, plus Android and iOS apps. Best for: people who want one free offline app for both office files and PDFs.

9. WPS Office: PDF tools in a free office suite

WPS Office (external site, opens in new tab) includes PDF tools alongside its word processor, spreadsheet and presentation apps. WPS says basic PDF reading and light editing are included in the free version.

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS.

Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS. Watch out for: ads and upsells may appear, and advanced PDF tools need the paid Pro plan.

Already have Microsoft Word? Edit the PDF there

If you already pay for Microsoft Word, you can open a PDF in Word and edit it. Word makes a converted copy and keeps your original PDF untouched. Microsoft says this works best for mostly-text documents, such as business, legal or scientific papers; pages full of charts or graphics may come through as a single image, and items such as complex tables, footnotes and comments may not convert well. Need the opposite? See how to convert files to PDF for free.

What free PDF editors usually can’t do

Usage limits: online tools such as Sejda and Acrobat online cap how many files, pages or tasks you get for free.

online tools such as Sejda and Acrobat online cap how many files, pages or tasks you get for free. Advanced tools: WPS keeps its advanced PDF tools for the paid plan, and Sejda’s paid plans remove its page and hourly limits.

WPS keeps its advanced PDF tools for the paid plan, and Sejda’s paid plans remove its page and hourly limits. Perfect text editing: changing text in a PDF works best on simple pages. Scanned pages are images, so run OCR first (PDF24 can do this).

changing text in a PDF works best on simple pages. Scanned pages are images, so run OCR first (PDF24 can do this). Complex forms: some older forms (XFA) don’t open properly in browser readers such as Edge.

Is it safe to edit PDFs online?

Online PDF editors upload your file to their servers. That is fine for a menu or a flyer, but think twice before uploading tax forms, contracts, ID scans or medical records. For private documents:

Use an offline app: Preview on Mac, PDF24 Creator on Windows, or the PDFgear, ONLYOFFICE or WPS desktop apps.

Read the service’s privacy page before uploading, and delete the file from the service when you are done if it offers that option.

Download only from the official websites linked above, never from look-alike download sites.

Want to understand a long PDF rather than edit it? Our guide to free AI tools to summarize a PDF compares the options. And if you only need to read PDFs, see our Foxit PDF Reader guide and its free alternatives.

Which free PDF editor should you use?

Change the words in a PDF: PDFgear, or Google Docs for a short, simple text PDF.

PDFgear, or Google Docs for a short, simple text PDF. Fill in and sign a form: Preview on a Mac; Edge on Windows; Acrobat online with a free Adobe account.

Preview on a Mac; Edge on Windows; Acrobat online with a free Adobe account. Merge, split, rotate, compress or OCR: PDF24 (Creator on Windows, or the web tools).

PDF24 (Creator on Windows, or the web tools). A quick one-off edit in the browser: Sejda or PDFgear online.

Sejda or PDFgear online. A full free office suite that also handles PDFs: ONLYOFFICE or WPS Office.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a completely free PDF editor?

Yes. PDFgear says its tools are completely free with no sign-up, and PDF24 says its Creator app for Windows is free for private and commercial use. Preview on Mac and the PDF reader in Microsoft Edge are free built-in options for marking up and filling forms.

How do I edit a PDF for free on Windows?

For highlights, drawing, comments and simple forms, open the PDF in Microsoft Edge. To change the text, use PDFgear. For page jobs such as merging, splitting and compressing, use PDF24 Creator.

How do I edit a PDF for free on a Mac?

Open it in Preview to fill out forms, add text boxes, sign and highlight. To edit the existing text, use PDFgear for Mac.

Can I edit the text in a PDF for free?

Yes. PDFgear lets you edit text, images and links in a PDF for free. You can also convert a simple PDF into a Google Doc and edit the text there.

Are free online PDF editors safe?

They are fine for everyday documents, but they upload your file to the service. For sensitive files, use an offline editor such as Preview, PDF24 Creator or a desktop app, and download apps only from their official websites.

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