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The easiest way to find cheap flights is to let free apps do the watching for you: search with flexible dates, compare nearby airports, and set price alerts on Google Flights, Skyscanner, KAYAK or Hopper so you hear the moment a fare drops. This guide walks through 15 tools and tips that do exactly that, starting with the features most travelers never open.

Quick answer: Search Google Flights or Skyscanner with flexible dates (date grid, price graph or Whole Month view), include nearby airports, then turn on price tracking for your route. Use KAYAK’s Price Forecast or Hopper’s prediction to decide whether to book now or wait. Before you pay, compare the total price with bags, and in the US remember that tickets bought from an airline at least 7 days before departure come with a 24-hour free cancel or hold.

The best apps to find cheap flights at a glance

Tool Best for Price alerts Cost Where Google Flights Flexible dates, price history, deal emails Yes (specific dates or “Any dates”) Free Web, works in phone browsers Skyscanner “Everywhere” searches and cheapest days in a month Yes Free Web, iPhone, Android KAYAK Book-now-or-wait forecast, split one-way tickets Yes Free Web, iPhone, Android Hopper Price predictions and holding a fare Yes (Watch a Trip) Free to search; Price Freeze costs extra iPhone, Android

All four are free to search. You don’t need every app: pick one search tool for flexible dates and one for alerts, and you will see far more options than searching one airline site on one date.

Google Flights: the fastest way to see the cheapest dates

Google Flights (external site, opens in new tab) is the best place to start because it shows how prices move across days and months before you pick a date.

1. Use the date grid and price graph

After a search, open the date grid to see how the fare changes if you leave or return a day or two earlier or later, for example on a Thursday instead of a Friday. The price graph goes further and plots fares over several months for a trip of the length you chose. If your dates can move at all, these two views often reveal a much lower fare in seconds.

2. Turn on price tracking (try “Any dates”)

Switch on Track prices for a route or a specific flight and Google emails you when the price changes significantly. With Any dates selected, Google watches the whole route and emails you when fares are low for trips in the next few months, which is ideal when you know where you want to go but not exactly when. You need to be signed in to a Google account, and you can manage everything on the Tracked flights page.

3. Read the price insights before you book

Google Flights shows whether today’s fare is low, typical or high compared with past prices on that route. On routes with enough data it also shows when prices have usually been lowest to book. Tracked routes can send an extra email when prices are likely to rise soon or when a cheap fare is about to expire, with an estimate of how much more you may pay.

4. Leave the destination blank with Explore

If the trip is about getting away rather than reaching one city, open Explore, enter your home airport and leave the destination empty. A map shows prices to many places, and you can filter by budget, trip length and flight time.

5. Describe your trip to Flight Deals

Google’s AI-powered Flight Deals page, opened from the Google Flights menu, lets you type a trip in plain words, such as “a week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only”. It then pulls live Google Flights prices for matching destinations. It launched in the US, Canada and India.

Skyscanner: when you’re flexible on where or when

Skyscanner (external site, opens in new tab) compares airlines and booking sites, and two of its search modes are built for bargain hunters.

6. Search “Everywhere”

Enter your departure airport and dates, then choose Everywhere as the destination. Skyscanner lists destinations from cheapest to most expensive, and you can filter by interests like beaches, culture or food. It is a quick way to find a cheap weekend away.

7. Use Whole Month to find the cheapest days

Pick your route, choose Flexible dates and select a whole month for departure and return. Skyscanner shows a calendar or chart of the cheapest days to fly. These prices are estimates based on recent searches by other travelers, so always click through to see the live fare.

8. Set Price Alerts and try the Savings Generator

Tap the bell icon on any search to create a Price Alert for that route, or tap the heart to save a flight and get alerts for it. Skyscanner’s Savings Generator analyzes its flight data to suggest the cheapest time to book and may point you to cheaper nearby destinations, though not every route is covered. If you have several stops planned, the Multi-city search takes up to six legs and looks for the cheapest way to book them together.

KAYAK: should you book now or wait?

KAYAK (external site, opens in new tab) is a search engine for flights from many airlines and booking sites, with a few tools that help you decide when to buy.

9. Check the Price Forecast

On round-trip results, KAYAK’s Price Forecast (also called Price Trend) predicts whether fares on your route are likely to rise or fall over the next 7 days and gives a “book now” or “wait” tip with a confidence level. It only appears on routes with enough history, and KAYAK itself calls these forecasts educated guesses, not guarantees. Use it as a nudge, not a promise.

10. Combine flexible dates, Explore and Price Alerts

The flexible dates switch in KAYAK’s calendar shows fares up to three days either side of your dates, and there are flexible weekend and month searches too. KAYAK Explore puts recent round-trip fares from your airport on a map with filters for budget, stops and flight time. When you find a route you like, click Track prices to set a Price Alert for it.

11. Look for Hacker Fares

Sometimes two one-way tickets cost less than one round trip. KAYAK labels these combinations Hacker Fares. They can save real money, but remember they are separate bookings: a delay or change on one flight may not be covered by the other, so leave plenty of time if you connect between them.

Hopper: price predictions and holding a fare

12. Watch a trip and consider a Price Freeze

The Hopper (external site, opens in new tab) app predicts where fares for your trip are heading and tells you whether to buy now or wait. Tap to Watch a Trip and Hopper keeps checking prices around the clock and notifies you when it spots a good deal. If you find a fare you like but aren’t ready to pay, Price Freeze holds that price for a set time for a fee. Read the fee, the time limit and the refund terms in the app before paying, because the freeze only makes sense if you are fairly sure you will travel.

Tips that save money in any app

13. Include nearby airports

Big cities often have more than one airport, and a short drive can mean a much cheaper flight. Google Flights already includes the main airports for major cities (for New York that means JFK, LaGuardia and Newark), and you can add more with the plus icon. Skyscanner has an “Include nearby airports” box on its search form.

14. Compare the total price, then check the airline’s own app

The cheapest fare on the results page is not always the cheapest trip. Basic economy and low-cost airlines may charge extra for a carry-on, a checked bag or choosing a seat, so add the bags you need before you compare. Google has also announced an option in Google Flights to leave out basic economy fares on trips within the US and Canada. Once you’ve found the best flight, look it up on the airline’s own website or app too: booking direct makes changes and refunds simpler, and that’s also where you can check whether your airline miles or credit card points cover the trip.

15. Use the 24-hour rule (US flights)

Under the US Department of Transportation’s 24-hour reservation requirement (external site, opens in new tab), tickets bought directly from an airline at least seven days before departure must come with one of two options: a free 24-hour hold at the quoted fare, or a full refund if you cancel within 24 hours. Airlines don’t have to offer both, so check which one yours uses. The rule doesn’t cover tickets bought through travel agents or online travel agencies. In practice, this means you can lock in a good fare today and still cancel for free if an alert shows a lower price the next morning.

Which flight app should you use?

You know where, but your dates are flexible: Google Flights date grid and price graph, plus “Any dates” tracking.

Google Flights date grid and price graph, plus “Any dates” tracking. You just want a cheap getaway: Skyscanner Everywhere or Google Flights Explore.

Skyscanner Everywhere or Google Flights Explore. You’ve found a fare and can’t decide: KAYAK Price Forecast or Hopper’s prediction.

KAYAK Price Forecast or Hopper’s prediction. You need to hold a fare for a few days: the airline’s 24-hour hold if it offers one, or Hopper Price Freeze for a fee.

A good routine: search two tools, set alerts on both, and book when the price is marked low or the forecast says to buy.

Save a little more after you book

Booking sites and airlines sometimes appear in cash back apps, so check yours before you pay; our guide to the best cash back apps in the US explains how each one pays out. If you’re also shopping for the trip, a price tracker for Amazon works the same way as a fare alert: set your price and wait for the drop.

FAQ

What is the best app to find cheap flights?

For most people, Google Flights is the best starting point thanks to its date grid, price graph and “Any dates” tracking. Skyscanner is better when you don’t mind where you go, and KAYAK and Hopper help you decide whether to buy now or wait.

How do I find cheap flights to anywhere?

Leave the destination blank in Google Flights Explore, or choose “Everywhere” in Skyscanner. Both list destinations from your airport by price.

How do I find cheap flights with flexible dates?

Use Google Flights’ date grid or price graph, Skyscanner’s Whole Month search, or KAYAK’s flexible dates switch. Each shows the cheapest days around or across the month you choose.

When is the best time to book a flight?

It depends on the route, so check the tools rather than a fixed rule. Google Flights shows when prices have usually been lowest for your route and dates, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator suggests the cheapest time to book, and KAYAK’s Price Forecast looks seven days ahead.

Can I cancel a flight for free if I find a cheaper price?

In the US, tickets bought directly from an airline at least seven days before departure must come with either a 24-hour free cancellation or a 24-hour hold. After that, it depends on the fare rules, so a refundable or changeable fare gives you more room.

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