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To check a gift card balance, go straight to the official balance page of the store or card issuer, type in the card number and PIN, and the remaining value shows on screen. Most big retailers also let you call a toll-free number or ask a cashier. Below are the exact pages, phone numbers and app steps for Amazon, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Vanilla, Target, Walmart, Apple, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Sephora and Best Buy cards.

Quick answer: Store gift cards (Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Sephora, Starbucks): use the store’s own balance page, its app, the phone number on the card, or ask at the register.

(Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Sephora, Starbucks): use the store’s own balance page, its app, the phone number on the card, or ask at the register. Visa, Mastercard and Amex prepaid cards : the balance is held by the card issuer, not Visa or Mastercard. Use the website or phone number printed on the back of your card.

: the balance is held by the card issuer, not Visa or Mastercard. Use the website or phone number printed on the back of your card. Amazon, Apple and Google Play : once redeemed, the money sits in your account balance, which you see in the account or app.

: once redeemed, the money sits in your account balance, which you see in the account or app. Only type a balance address you read off the card or the store’s own site. Look-alike “balance check” pages are a common way to steal card numbers.

Gift card balance check: every card at a glance

Card Where to check online Phone or app What you need Amazon Your Account > Gift cards Balance page in your account Card redeemed to your account Visa gift card Issuer’s site printed on the card Toll-free number on the back 16-digit number + security code Mastercard Gift Card (mastercardgiftcard.com program) balance.mastercardgiftcard.com 1-833-623-3266 Number, valid through date, security code American Express Gift Card americanexpress.com/mygiftcard 1-877-297-4438 Card details Vanilla Gift card balance.vanillagift.com 1-833-322-6760 Number, expiry date, CVV Target GiftCard target.com/giftcard/check-balance 1-800-544-2943 or the Target app 15-digit number + Access Number/PIN Walmart gift card walmart.com/account/giftcards/balance Walmart.com account Card details Walmart Visa Gift Card walmartgift.com 1-866-633-9096 or any Walmart register Card details Apple Gift Card Apple’s gift card balance page App Store account (after redeeming) Apple Account Google Play Play balance in your account Play Store app > Payments & subscriptions Card redeemed to your Google Account Starbucks Card starbucks.com/gift Balance printed on your receipt Card details Home Depot homedepot.com/gift-cards/balance Save the card to your account Card number + PIN Sephora sephora.com gift cards page 1-888-860-7897 or any US/Canada store Card number + PIN Best Buy bestbuy.com/gift-card-balance 1-888-716-7994 or any store Card number

Before you start: find the card number and PIN

Almost every balance page asks for two things: the long card number and a short PIN or access number. On physical cards the PIN is usually under a silver scratch strip on the back. Scratch it gently with a coin so you don’t wipe out the digits. eGift cards show both numbers in the email or text that delivered them.

Prepaid Visa, Mastercard and Amex cards work like debit cards, so they ask for the card number, the expiry or “valid thru” date and the 3- or 4-digit security code instead of a PIN.

How to check an Amazon gift card balance

Amazon keeps gift card money in your account once you redeem a card, so the balance lives on your account page rather than on the card:

Sign in at Amazon.com (external site, opens in new tab) . Go to Your Account. Select Gift cards to see your balance. Every change, with order IDs or card serial numbers, is listed in the transactions section of that page.

Amazon’s help page notes that promotional credits are not counted in this balance. If you bought a physical Amazon card with no printed amount, open Your Orders, find the gift card order and match the 16-digit serial number on the back of the card to see which value it carries.

How to check a Visa gift card balance

Visa itself doesn’t run one balance website for every card. A Visa gift card is issued by a bank or program manager, and that issuer keeps the balance. Visa’s gift card balance page (external site, opens in new tab) gives two ways to check:

Call the toll-free number printed on the back of the card.

printed on the back of the card. Visit the issuer’s website named on the card or its packaging and enter the 16-digit card number and security code.

If you aren’t sure who issued your card, the name is on the back, usually next to the phone number. The two most common store-sold Visa cards, Vanilla and Walmart Visa, are covered below.

Mastercard and American Express prepaid gift cards

Mastercard Gift Card

The Mastercard Gift Card program site (external site, opens in new tab) (run by InComm Payments with Mastercard) checks balances at balance.mastercardgiftcard.com or by phone at 1-833-623-3266. You need the gift card number, valid through date and security code. Other Mastercard-branded gift cards, such as bank or mall cards, are checked with whoever issued them: use the number or website on the back of that card.

American Express Gift Card

Check an Amex gift card balance at americanexpress.com/mygiftcard (external site, opens in new tab) or call 1-877-297-4438. Amex’s card terms say the funds on its gift cards do not expire and that there are no fees after purchase. If the card’s “valid thru” date has passed, the terms say the balance stays intact; call customer service to get it back.

How to check a Vanilla gift card balance

Vanilla gift cards are among the most common prepaid cards on store racks. Vanilla Gift (external site, opens in new tab) checks balances in two ways, and both are free:

Online: go to balance.vanillagift.com and enter the card number, expiration date and CVV.

go to balance.vanillagift.com and enter the card number, expiration date and CVV. Phone: call 1-833-322-6760 and enter the card details when asked.

Type the address yourself. Searching for “Vanilla balance” brings up plenty of unofficial pages that look similar.

How to check a Target gift card balance

Target gives you four options, all listed on its GiftCard balance help page (external site, opens in new tab):

Online: go to target.com/giftcard/check-balance and enter the 15-digit card number and the Access Number or PIN from under the silver strip.

go to target.com/giftcard/check-balance and enter the 15-digit card number and the Access Number or PIN from under the silver strip. Phone: call 1-800-544-2943. The line also reads out your last five transactions, which helps if the balance looks wrong.

call 1-800-544-2943. The line also reads out your last five transactions, which helps if the balance looks wrong. Target app (card saved to your account): sign in, open Settings , then Gift cards .

(card saved to your account): sign in, open , then . Target.com account: sign in, open your account, then Gift cards.

The Event or Sequence Number on some cards isn’t needed for a balance check.

How to check a Walmart gift card balance

Walmart sells two different cards, and they are checked in different places.

Walmart store gift card

Use the balance page linked from Walmart’s gift card page (external site, opens in new tab) (walmart.com/account/giftcards/balance). Enter the details from your card to see what’s left before you shop.

Walmart Visa Gift Card

The Walmart Visa Gift Card is a prepaid Visa card issued by a bank, so it has its own site. Its official help page at walmartgift.com (external site, opens in new tab) lists three free ways to check: online at walmartgift.com, by phone at 1-866-633-9096, or at any Walmart register.

How to check an Apple gift card balance

Apple’s support article Check your gift card balance (external site, opens in new tab) links to Apple’s own balance page on secure.store.apple.com. Once you redeem an Apple Gift Card, the money moves into your Apple Account balance, which you can see on any of your devices:

iPhone or iPad: open the App Store, tap your photo, initials or the My Account button, and sign in if asked. Your balance appears below your name.

open the App Store, tap your photo, initials or the My Account button, and sign in if asked. Your balance appears below your name. Mac: open the App Store. Your balance appears below your name at the bottom of the sidebar (click Sign In first if you see it).

open the App Store. Your balance appears below your name at the bottom of the sidebar (click Sign In first if you see it). Windows PC: open the Apple Music or Apple TV app, click your name at the bottom of the sidebar and sign in. The balance shows below your name.

If no amount appears, the account has no balance. In some countries the Wallet app on iPhone also shows it.

How to check your Google Play balance

A Google Play gift card is added to your Google Play balance when you redeem it. To see that balance on an Android phone or tablet, per Google Play Help (external site, opens in new tab):

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon at the top right. Tap Payments & subscriptions, then Payment methods, then Google Play balance.

If redeeming fails with “There is a problem with that code”, Google says the card may not have been activated at the store, so check with the store first. If it says the code was already redeemed, check that you are signed in to the right Google Account.

Starbucks, Home Depot, Sephora and Best Buy gift cards

Starbucks Card

Starbucks’ card terms say you can check the balance at starbucks.com/gift (external site, opens in new tab), and the balance is also printed on your receipt when you pay at a register. Starbucks Cards have no expiration date and no activation, service or inactivity fees.

Home Depot

Enter the gift card number and PIN on Home Depot’s Check Balance and Reload page (external site, opens in new tab). You can tick “Save this Gift Card to My Account” to see it again later.

Sephora

Per Sephora’s gift card FAQ (external site, opens in new tab), sign in, open Account Information and use the Payments & Credits section, or use the balance box on the Sephora gift cards page. You can also call 1-888-860-7897 or ask a Beauty Advisor in any US or Canada store. Sephora gift cards have no expiration date.

Best Buy

Check online at bestbuy.com/gift-card-balance (external site, opens in new tab), call 1-888-716-7994 with your card number, or show the card to an employee in store.

Gift card balance wrong or zero? What to do

A balance lower than you expect usually has a simple cause, but sometimes it means the card was tampered with. Work through these steps:

Check the activity. Target’s phone line lists the last five transactions, and Amazon’s balance page lists every change. Look for purchases you didn’t make. Confirm the card was activated. Cards bought in a store are activated at the register. Google, for example, says it can’t activate a Play card for the store. Take the receipt back to the shop that sold the card. Look for fees. Under federal rules explained by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (external site, opens in new tab) , gift cards can’t charge inactivity or service fees during the first 12 months. After that, some prepaid cards may charge them; the card or its packaging must disclose them. Contact the issuer. The FTC advises that if a card seems expired or fees were taken, you contact the company that issued it, using the number on the card or the official site. If money vanished you never spent, treat it as fraud. Our guide to gift card scams and how to stop them covers drained cards, fake balance sites and how to report them.

Do gift cards expire?

In the US, money on a gift card can’t expire within five years of the date it was sold, according to the CFPB. Many cards go further: Starbucks, Sephora and Amex all say their card funds never expire. If you find an old card with a date that has passed, the CFPB suggests calling the number on the card to ask whether the funds are still there, and the FTC notes that if a card’s printed expiry date is earlier than the legal minimum, the funds can be moved to a replacement card at no cost.

Stay safe when you check a balance

Use the address on the card. Searching for “gift card balance” brings up many unofficial pages and hosted documents that look like balance checkers. Some of them only collect your card number and PIN, which is all a thief needs to spend the money.

Searching for “gift card balance” brings up many unofficial pages and hosted documents that look like balance checkers. Some of them only collect your card number and PIN, which is all a thief needs to spend the money. Never read the numbers to a caller. Anyone who asks you to pay a bill, a fine or a “fee” with gift cards, or to read out a card’s number and PIN over the phone, is running a scam.

Anyone who asks you to pay a bill, a fine or a “fee” with gift cards, or to read out a card’s number and PIN over the phone, is running a scam. Inspect cards before you buy. The FTC advises checking that protective stickers are intact and that the PIN area hasn’t been scratched off.

The FTC advises checking that protective stickers are intact and that the PIN area hasn’t been scratched off. Keep the receipt until the card is used up. It proves the purchase and activation if something goes wrong.

until the card is used up. It proves the purchase and activation if something goes wrong. Not sure a site is real? Run through our checklist on how to check if a website is legit before typing any card details.

FAQ

Can I check a gift card balance without the PIN?

Usually not online. Most balance pages, like Target’s and Home Depot’s, ask for both the card number and the PIN or access number. Store cards can often be checked by a cashier or a store employee, and Best Buy’s phone line asks only for the card number.

Why does my gift card show $0 when I never used it?

It may not have been activated at the register, or someone may have copied its numbers before you bought it. Take the card and receipt to the store that sold it, and call the issuer. If the money was spent by someone else, report it as fraud.

Can I check a Visa gift card balance on visa.com?

No. Visa says the balance is held by the card issuer, so you call the number on the back of the card or use the issuer’s website.

Is it free to check a gift card balance?

Yes. Vanilla and the Walmart Visa Gift Card say checking is free, and the store balance pages covered here only ask for your card details, never a payment. Be wary of any site or caller that asks for a fee to “verify” or “unlock” a card.

How do I see my total Amazon gift card balance?

Sign in on Amazon.com, go to Your Account and select Gift cards. The balance there is the money from all the cards you have redeemed, minus what you have spent.

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