Google Instant Images Search: Fastest Image Search Online

By 12-09-2010   Google
Tweet Share Email Share  

Instant Searches seems to have caught the search developers  fancy. Now Try Google Instant Images Search, possibly the fastest way to search Images online.

Google image instant search

Google Instant Images Search is created by Michael Hart, a PHP developer, who is using Google API with php and curl and some CDN  super caching. [Now the develper has taken the site offline.]

Advertisements

This is close on the heels of Google Instant, Youtube Instant, Twitter Instant … and is possibly better than most other popular image search engines online.

13 comments on “Google Instant Images Search: Fastest Image Search Online

  1. Will says:
    12/09/2010 at 14:25

    Well, I think the guy could be on his way working for google. Even then, it’s a matter of time that Big G is going to make it happen. With their recent launch of instant search results, we should expect the same thing will take place for image search as well.

    Reply
  2. QuickOnlineTips says:
    13/09/2010 at 12:38

    It seems Google will implement this on all types of Google search soon.

    Reply
  3. Pe says:
    13/09/2010 at 15:03

    Yep – knew this one would be coming to… And probably instant blog search, instant news search, instant everything search… :D

    Reply
  4. Harsh Agrawal says:
    13/09/2010 at 17:22

    I just tried this and it;s cool but results are not accurate for example when I search for my name (Harsh Agrawal) on Google image search, it shows my images on the first page and when I use this tool to search… I could not find anything..
    Seems like it’s time for more work for Michael.

    Reply
  5. John Kenny says:
    14/09/2010 at 08:30

    I think it is not human so accuracy can not be 100% “Will”.
    I think it quite effective

    Reply
  6. vivek says:
    30/12/2010 at 22:53

    now google having fastest image search all over world

    Reply
  7. aditya says:
    28/05/2013 at 17:46

    Google search is already good enough in browsers.
    Are you saying the instant search available as a tool to run as a desktop application?

    Reply
  8. Ridhim says:
    09/11/2013 at 18:43

    Google is a giant.. All its work are awesome..
    I have found your blog very useful..Keep updating :)

    Reply
  9. david says:
    09/12/2014 at 15:52

    Google he still the best all the time

    Reply
  10. Akash Gurnani says:
    24/01/2016 at 13:15

    Anything You get from Google it is fastest by default. :D :P

    Reply
  11. jim jason says:
    11/12/2016 at 01:39

    Not just images, videos, websites and even products for sale are becoming faster everyday

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

css.php