Google Instant Images Search: Fastest Image Search Online

Instant Searches seems to have caught the search developers fancy. Now Try Google Instant Images Search, possibly the fastest way to search Images online.
Google Instant Images Search is created by Michael Hart, a PHP developer, who is using Google API with php and curl and some CDN super caching. [Now the develper has taken the site offline.]
Advertisements
This is close on the heels of Google Instant, Youtube Instant, Twitter Instant … and is possibly better than most other popular image search engines online.
Well, I think the guy could be on his way working for google. Even then, it’s a matter of time that Big G is going to make it happen. With their recent launch of instant search results, we should expect the same thing will take place for image search as well.
It seems Google will implement this on all types of Google search soon.
Yep – knew this one would be coming to… And probably instant blog search, instant news search, instant everything search… :D
Its an instant world. And the magic has just started. Wait for all searches to get instant.
I just tried this and it;s cool but results are not accurate for example when I search for my name (Harsh Agrawal) on Google image search, it shows my images on the first page and when I use this tool to search… I could not find anything..
Seems like it’s time for more work for Michael.
Works really well for celebrities. Just a few letters do the trick. :-)
I think it is not human so accuracy can not be 100% “Will”.
I think it quite effective
now google having fastest image search all over world
Google search is already good enough in browsers.
Are you saying the instant search available as a tool to run as a desktop application?
Google is a giant.. All its work are awesome..
I have found your blog very useful..Keep updating :)
Google he still the best all the time
Anything You get from Google it is fastest by default. :D :P
Not just images, videos, websites and even products for sale are becoming faster everyday