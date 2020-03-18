Microsoft Bing COVID Tracker: Live CoronaVirus Updates

Microsoft Bing COVID-19 tracker provides live updates of active Coronavirus cases occurring across the world along with the number of fatalities. This is a unique effort by Microsoft Bing to track COVID-19 patients and sources data from reliable respected sources.

Bing COVID Tracker

The COVID-19 Tracker site gives comprehensive live total data about Coronavirus infection cases and their distribution. The data is arranged by the country in descending order by a total number of viral cases.

The site gives a clear visualization of cases occurring throughout the world and represents them in the form of circles Each circle size being larger as the case number is larger, so as to provide a clear view in one glance as to the extent of epidemic virus spread in this areas.

Hovering your mouse over the circle will give you an idea about the number of active COVID cases, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases and the number of fatal Coronavirus cases in that particular country. See an example of virus spread in China below.

Right now it seems to be the most authoritative data as it sources from very authentic sources like from CDC, WHO, ECDC, and Wikipedia as per information provided on the site. This is the first site to visit to get accurate pandemic data online and prevent Coronavirus misinformation about case numbers spreading across social media. Meanwhile, US plans to use smartphone location data to combat coronavirus, and will surely raise a lot of privacy issues.