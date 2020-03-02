50 Kiss Text Smiley Symbols, Love Emoticons

Looking for a kissing smiley or kiss text symbol to send to your girlfriend this Valentine’s Day! Send kiss Smileys and love emoticons to communicate with your love via SMS or email to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Send these kiss text symbols via email or SMS and they are sure to appeal to your lover more than a simple text message.
List of Kiss Text Emoticons
Send a kiss smiley
*
:-x or :x
:-* or :*
(:-*
=^*
:-)*
Puckered up for a kiss smiley
:-<>
:-><
A big wet kiss text
:-X
So many kisses text
}xx
A big kiss text
:-(|)
Blowing a kiss text
:-{}
French kiss text
:-@
:-)~~(-:
:-)~~~
Return a kiss text
:**:
My lips are sealed symbol
:-#
Hugs and Kisses text
(( )):**
((((name)))):**
Love Smileys, Emoticons for Valentines Day
<3 Love, I love you
< /3 Broken Heart
@~)~~~~
@>–;–
@};—
[ ] Wanting to hug
{} Hug
(()) Hugs
[ ? Moving towards you and thinking about you
;-)
‘-)
;)
;-> Devilish wink
Tongue Fun symbols
:-J Tongue in Cheek
:-& Tongue Tied
:-9 Licking Lips
:-” Whistling
Be Happy symbols
:-) Smile
:-D Big smile
:-)) Really Happy
:-i Semi-Smile
:-} Embarrassed Smile
:-‘ Has a Dimple
:-0 Surprised
Miscellaneous love text symbols
0=) Angel
:-)(-: Married
\&&&/ Princess
:`-( Crying
:*( Crying softly
:-.) Cindy Crawford
:-B Drooling
:-[ Pouting
#-) Partied all night
This post is an attempt to collect all love smileys from various offline and online sources. If you have some more love smileys and emoticons to share, please post them in comments, and we can add them here.
I am using a toolbar for smileys. It allows me to create and place Smileys on MSN, AIM, Yahoo, email and Social Networking Sites.
,’:-) astonished, perplexed
(>^.^)>#
Awesome job. Here. Have a waffle…
what does :-$ means?
ツ
シ
ッ
★ ④ ♩ ♪ ♬