50 Kiss Text Smiley Symbols, Love Emoticons

Looking for a kissing smiley or kiss text symbol to send to your girlfriend this Valentine’s Day! Send kiss Smileys and love emoticons to communicate with your love via SMS or email to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Send these kiss text symbols via email or SMS and they are sure to appeal to your lover more than a simple text message.

Love Emoticons

List of Kiss Text Emoticons

Send a kiss smiley

kiss-smiley*
:-x or :x
:-* or :*
(:-*
=^*
:-)*

Puckered up for a kiss smiley
:-<>
:-><

A big wet kiss text
:-X

So many kisses text
}xx

A big kiss text
:-(|)

Blowing a kiss text
:-{}

French kiss text
:-@
:-)~~(-:
:-)~~~

Return a kiss text
:**:

My lips are sealed symbol
:-#

Hugs and Kisses text
(( )):**
((((name)))):**

Love Smileys, Emoticons for Valentines Day

Hearts that Love
love-smiley
<3          Love, I love you
< /3       Broken Heart
Red Roses Symbols
@~)~~~~
@>–;–
@};—
Getting close text
[ ]           Wanting to hug
{}            Hug
(())         Hugs
[ ?           Moving towards you and thinking about you
Winking smiley text
;-)
‘-)
;)
;->          Devilish wink

Tongue Fun symbols
:-J           Tongue in Cheek
:-&          Tongue Tied
:-9           Licking Lips
:-”            Whistling

Be Happy symbols
:-)            Smile
:-D          Big smile
:-))           Really Happy
:-i             Semi-Smile
:-}             Embarrassed Smile
:-‘             Has a Dimple
:-0           Surprised

Miscellaneous love text symbols
0=)          Angel
:-)(-:        Married
\&&&/   Princess
:`-(           Crying
:*(             Crying softly
:-.)            Cindy Crawford
:-B           Drooling
:-[             Pouting
#-)           Partied all night

This post is an attempt to collect all love smileys from various offline and online sources. If you have some more love smileys and emoticons to share, please post them in comments, and we can add them here.

5 comments on “50 Kiss Text Smiley Symbols, Love Emoticons

  1. Smiley Toolbar says:
    15/01/2010 at 02:46

    I am using a toolbar for smileys. It allows me to create and place Smileys on MSN, AIM, Yahoo, email and Social Networking Sites.

    Reply
  2. Sandra C says:
    01/01/2011 at 03:22

    ,’:-) astonished, perplexed

    Reply
  3. Jazzy Jay says:
    14/02/2011 at 06:34

    (>^.^)>#

    Awesome job. Here. Have a waffle…

    Reply
  4. moe says:
    30/05/2011 at 01:05

    what does :-$ means?

    Reply
  5. maria says:
    02/07/2013 at 22:15

    ツ 

     シ

    ★ ④ ♩ ♪ ♬

    Reply

