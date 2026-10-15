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Have you joined the Zerodha affiliate program? Zerodha’s refer-and-earn scheme is back with a 10% share of brokerage plus reward points, which makes it one of the more rewarding referral programs in India for bloggers, finance creators and anyone who already uses Zerodha. Here is how it works in 2026, what you can earn and how to withdraw your earnings.

Quick answer: Every Zerodha account holder can join the Zerodha affiliate (referral) program for free. Share your referral link from Kite or Console, and you earn 300 reward points for every friend who opens an account, plus 10% of the brokerage they pay. You can withdraw the brokerage share to your bank account once it crosses ₹100, provided you have made at least 3 referrals in the last 12 months.

Zerodha is one of the biggest stockbrokers in India, with millions of users who trade and invest daily in the Indian stock market. So wouldn’t it be a good idea to earn a share of that brokerage as a commission, and use the extra money for your website or your own investments?

What is the Zerodha affiliate program?

The best part about the Zerodha affiliate program is that you don’t need to apply for it. Every Zerodha account holder is part of the referral program by default. You share your personal referral link with family, friends and readers. When they open a Zerodha account through your link and start trading, you earn a share of the brokerage that Zerodha charges them.

Zerodha relaunched the program on 1 June 2026, as announced on its Z-Connect blog. Here is what you get:

10% brokerage share: you earn 10% of the brokerage generated by every account you refer, for as long as they keep trading and the program runs.

you earn 10% of the brokerage generated by every account you refer, for as long as they keep trading and the program runs. 300 reward points: for every referred friend who opens an account.

for every referred friend who opens an account. No limit: you can refer as many people as you like.

Only the brokerage is shared. Taxes, exchange and SEBI charges, call-and-trade fees and interest on margin funding are not included. Zerodha offers free equity delivery, so most of your earnings come from referrals who trade intraday, futures or options, which carry a flat brokerage per order.

How to join the Zerodha referral program

Open a Zerodha account if you don’t have one yet. Our guide to the Zerodha Kite login shows how to sign in quickly, even with multiple accounts. In the Kite app, tap your user ID, then Invite friends and Share to send your referral link. Or visit the Zerodha refer page to copy your affiliate link, or enter a friend’s details directly. Your friend must complete their account opening within 60 days, using the same phone number and email address you entered. Track your referrals, points and earnings on the referrals page in Zerodha Console.

Zerodha rewards program: how to use reward points

You earn 300 reward points for every referral who opens a Zerodha account.

What is the use of Zerodha reward points?

You can redeem the points in Console for subscriptions to Zerodha’s partner services, such as Tijori Finance for company research, MProfit for portfolio tracking and Quicko for filing income tax returns. You can also use them to pay your demat Account Maintenance Charge (AMC), which saves you real money every year. Points are forfeited if you close your Zerodha account, so use them while your account is active.

How to withdraw Zerodha referral earnings

You can withdraw your 10% brokerage share from Console when all these conditions are met:

Your referral earnings add up to at least ₹100.

You have referred at least 3 new clients in the last 12 months (counted on a rolling basis).

Your Zerodha ledger balance is positive.

Your PAN is linked with Aadhaar.

The money goes only to your primary bank account linked with Zerodha. Unclaimed balances of ₹100 or more are paid out automatically after 31 March each year if you meet the conditions; smaller amounts are converted into reward points at 2X value. Zerodha deducts TDS (generally 2%) on referral payouts, so show this income when you file taxes on your blogging income.

Rules to follow

Read the full Zerodha referral terms before you promote your link. The most important rules:

No paid ads: you can’t run paid or sponsored promotions with your referral link.

you can’t run paid or sponsored promotions with your referral link. No stock gifts: gifting shares to persuade people to sign up can get you banned from the program.

gifting shares to persuade people to sign up can get you banned from the program. Minor accounts and other products don’t count: referrals for minors, US stocks, fixed deposits and NPS don’t earn a brokerage share.

referrals for minors, US stocks, fixed deposits and NPS don’t earn a brokerage share. Zerodha can change or end the scheme at any time.

Zerodha referral program vs Authorised Person

The referral program is not the same as becoming a Zerodha Authorised Person (AP), earlier called a sub-broker or partner. The AP program is a business arrangement with its own eligibility rules, exchange registration and revenue-sharing terms. For bloggers and creators, the referral program is the simpler choice: it’s free, needs no registration and works with a single link.

Tips to earn more from the Zerodha affiliate program

Write genuinely useful content about investing, such as how to track your stock watchlist in Google Sheets, and mention your link where it naturally helps.

Disclose that it’s a referral link. Readers trust honest recommendations more.

Focus on active traders: since equity delivery is free, long-term investors generate little brokerage.

Remember the 3-referrals-a-year rule to keep your earnings withdrawable.

New to affiliate income? Our beginner’s guide to affiliate marketing covers the basics.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Zerodha affiliate program free to join?

Yes. Every Zerodha account holder can use the referral program at no cost. You just share your referral link from Kite, Console or the Zerodha refer page.

How much can I earn from Zerodha referrals?

You earn 10% of the brokerage paid by each referred client, plus 300 reward points per account opened. There’s no limit on referrals, so your earnings depend on how many people you refer and how actively they trade.

When can I withdraw my Zerodha referral earnings?

Once your earnings reach ₹100 and you have made at least 3 referrals in the last 12 months, with a positive ledger balance and PAN linked to Aadhaar. The money goes to your primary bank account.

Do Zerodha reward points expire?

Unused points are forfeited if you close your Zerodha account. Check the referrals page in Console for the current points balance and redemption options.

Is TDS deducted on Zerodha referral income?

Yes. Zerodha generally deducts 2% TDS on referral payouts (higher for NRI accounts), and you should report the income in your tax return.

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