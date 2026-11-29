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Here is how to record a phone call for free on almost any phone: iPhone, Google Pixel, other Android phones with the Google Phone app, and Samsung Galaxy phones all have call recording built in now, and Google Voice can record incoming calls too. With every built-in recorder the other person hears an announcement, so the recording is never secret. Below you will find the steps for each phone, a backup method that works on any phone, and the consent rules to know before you press record.

Quick answer: iPhone (iOS 18.1 or later): during a call, tap Call Recording (under More on some versions). The recording is saved in the Notes app.

during a call, tap Call Recording (under More on some versions). The recording is saved in the Notes app. Google Pixel: tap Call Assist, then Call Recording. Other Android phones with the Google Phone app: tap Record.

tap Call Assist, then Call Recording. Other Android phones with the Google Phone app: tap Record. Samsung Galaxy: in the Samsung Phone app, tap Record during the call (tap More first if you don’t see it).

in the Samsung Phone app, tap Record during the call (tap More first if you don’t see it). Google Voice: turn on Incoming call recording in settings, then press 4 during an incoming call.

turn on Incoming call recording in settings, then press 4 during an incoming call. Any phone: put the call on speaker and record it with a second device. Everyone on the call hears a recording notice with the built-in tools. Always ask the other person first.

Which call recording method should you use?

Phone or service Built-in tool Other person told? Where the recording goes iPhone (iOS 18.1+) Phone app, Call Recording Yes, audio notice Notes app, Call Recordings folder Google Pixel 6 or later (Android 14+) Google Phone app, Call Assist Yes, notice at start and end On the phone, in the call history Other Android (Android 9+, Google Phone app) Record button on the call screen Yes, notice at start and end On the phone, in the call history Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Phone app) Record button on the call screen Yes, notice at start and end Phone app Recents, Voice Recorder app Google Voice (personal account) Press 4 on incoming calls Yes, announcement Calls tab in Google Voice Any phone Speakerphone + second device Only if you tell them The second device

Not every country or region gets the built-in recorders, so if a button is missing, check the requirements in that section or use the speakerphone method.

How to record a call on iPhone

Call recording is built into the iPhone Phone app on iOS 18.1 or later. During a phone call or FaceTime audio call, tap Call Recording (on some versions you tap More first). Both of you hear a notice that the call is being recorded. Tap Stop Recording or hang up to finish. Apple’s call recording guide (external site, opens in new tab) says the recording and its transcript are saved in the Notes app.

That’s the short version. For every step, where to find transcripts and summaries, how to turn the feature off, and why the option may be missing, see our full guide on how to record a phone call on iPhone.

How to record a phone call on Android (Google Phone app)

Most Android phones that use Google’s own Phone app can record calls without any extra app. Google’s Phone app help page (external site, opens in new tab) lists what you need:

Pixel phones: a Pixel 6 or later running Android 14 or later.

a Pixel 6 or later running Android 14 or later. Other Android phones: Android 9 or later.

Android 9 or later. The latest version of the Phone by Google app, and a country or region where call recording is supported.

Record a call on a Google Pixel

Open the Phone app and make or answer a call. Tell the other person you want to record and wait for a yes. Tap Call Assist, then tap Call Recording. To stop, tap Call Assist, then Stop. Hanging up also ends the recording.

Record a call on other Android phones with the Google Phone app

Open the Phone app and make or answer a call. On the call screen, tap Record. To stop, tap Stop recording.

Google notes that you can’t start recording before the call is answered, while it is on hold, or while you are setting up a conference call. Both people hear a message when recording starts and another when it stops.

Always record unknown numbers or chosen contacts

The Google Phone app can start recording on its own for some calls, which is handy for business callers or numbers you don’t know:

In the Phone app, tap More options (three dots) > Settings > Call recording. Under Always record, turn on Numbers not in your contacts, or tap Selected numbers and add the contacts you want.

The other person still hears the recording notice on these calls.

Where Android call recordings are saved

Recordings stay on your phone; Google says they are not saved or backed up anywhere else. To play one, open the Phone app, tap Home, tap the caller, and use the player (for older calls, tap History first). Tap Share to send a recording to email or a messaging app. You can delete one recording by swiping it away in the call history, delete them all under Settings > Call recording > Delete recordings, or set how long recordings are kept before they are deleted automatically (not available in every market).

Because recordings live only on the phone, copy any recording you need to keep (for example, by sharing it to your email or cloud storage) before you reset or replace the phone.

How to record calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy phones use Samsung’s own Phone app, which has its own recorder. Samsung’s US support page on recording calls on Galaxy phones (external site, opens in new tab) says it works on phones updated to One UI 7 or higher.

Open the Phone app and make or answer a call. Tap the Record icon on the call screen. If you don’t see it, tap More first. Everyone on the call hears an audio notice that recording has started. Tap Record again to stop, or simply hang up.

Samsung points out one catch: people you add to a group call after recording starts are not notified, so tell them yourself.

Find Samsung call recordings and transcripts

Open the Phone app > Recents . Recorded calls show a small microphone icon.

app > . Recorded calls show a small microphone icon. Or go to Phone > More options > Settings > Record calls > Recorded calls .

. The Samsung Voice Recorder app also lists your call recordings.

On supported Galaxy phones, Galaxy AI can also turn a recorded call into a transcript and a summary. Turn it on in Phone > More options > Settings > Record calls > Transcript assist, then open a recorded call in Recents and tap View recording and transcript. This needs a Samsung account and an internet connection, and Samsung says it isn’t available on some models (including the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, A26 5G and A17 5G) or in every language.

How to record calls with Google Voice

Google Voice (external site, opens in new tab) gives you a free US phone number that rings on your phone and computer. With a personal Google account it can record incoming calls only. Here is how Google Voice Help describes it:

Open the Voice app, tap the Menu at the top left, then Settings. Under Calls, turn on Incoming call recording. Answer a call to your Google Voice number. Once everyone has joined, press 4 on the keypad to start recording. Everyone hears an announcement. Press 4 again to stop (another announcement plays), or hang up.

Recordings appear in the Calls tab of Google Voice, and you can download a copy from the menu next to the call. On a work or school account with a Google Voice license, recording uses a Record button instead, and your administrator may set calls to record automatically.

Record any call with speakerphone and a second device

If your phone has no built-in recorder, or the option isn’t offered where you live, the oldest trick still works:

Tell the other person you are recording and get their OK. Put the call on speaker in a quiet room. Start a voice recorder on a second device near the phone: the Voice Memos app on another iPhone or iPad, the Recorder app on another Android phone, or a voice recording app on your laptop. Stop the recording when the call ends, then rename and back up the file.

The sound quality depends on the speaker volume and background noise, and the other person hears no automatic notice, so saying it out loud at the start of the call matters even more here. Recording at the start (“I’m recording this call, is that OK?”) also captures their consent on the recording itself.

What the other person hears when you record

iPhone: an audio notice when recording starts, repeated during the call.

an audio notice when recording starts, repeated during the call. Google Phone app (Pixel and other Android): a notice when recording starts and another when it stops.

a notice when recording starts and another when it stops. Samsung Galaxy: an audio notice when recording starts and stops, but people added to a group call later are not notified.

an audio notice when recording starts and stops, but people added to a group call later are not notified. Google Voice: an announcement when you press 4 to start and again when you stop.

an announcement when you press 4 to start and again when you stop. Speakerphone method: nothing, unless you tell them.

None of the built-in tools has a setting to record silently. If you are searching for a way to record without the other person knowing, stop and read the next section first.

Is it legal to record a phone call?

It depends on where you and the other person are. This is general information, not legal advice; check the law that applies to you, or ask a lawyer if the recording matters (for example, for a dispute).

US federal law allows recording a call when at least one person on the call agrees, which can be you. This is called one-party consent.

allows recording a call when at least one person on the call agrees, which can be you. This is called one-party consent. Some states require everyone’s consent. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (external site, opens in new tab) lists about 11 states with all-party consent rules, including California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington (Michigan’s rule is narrower). Connecticut and Nevada also require all-party consent for phone calls.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press lists about 11 states with all-party consent rules, including California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington (Michigan’s rule is narrower). Connecticut and Nevada also require all-party consent for phone calls. Calls across state lines: the same guide advises assuming the stricter state’s law applies.

the same guide advises assuming the stricter state’s law applies. Outside the US, rules differ by country, so check the law where both of you are.

The safe habit is the same everywhere: tell the other person at the start, get a clear yes, and keep the recording private. The automatic notices on iPhone, Android and Samsung help, but asking first is better than relying on a beep.

Tips for better call recordings

Check it works first: make a short test call to a friend or your voicemail so you know where the button is before an important call.

make a short test call to a friend or your voicemail so you know where the button is before an important call. Use a quiet spot: background noise ends up in the recording and makes transcripts worse.

background noise ends up in the recording and makes transcripts worse. Name and back up recordings: recordings on Android stay on the phone, so share the important ones to your email or cloud storage.

recordings on Android stay on the phone, so share the important ones to your email or cloud storage. Need meeting notes rather than a phone call? For Zoom, Meet or Teams calls, one of the best free AI note takers can record and summarise the meeting for you.

For Zoom, Meet or Teams calls, one of the best free AI note takers can record and summarise the meeting for you. Recording your screen instead? See how to screen record on iPhone with sound.

FAQ

Can I record a phone call for free?

Yes. iPhone (iOS 18.1 or later), Google Pixel and other Android phones with the Google Phone app, and Samsung Galaxy phones have free built-in call recording in supported regions, and Google Voice records incoming calls for free.

How do I record a phone call on Android?

On a Pixel, tap Call Assist, then Call Recording during the call. On other Android phones with the Google Phone app, tap Record. On a Samsung Galaxy, tap Record in the Samsung Phone app (tap More first if needed).

Can I record a phone call without the other person knowing?

Not with the built-in tools: iPhone, Google’s Phone app, Samsung and Google Voice all play a notice. Recording someone without consent can also be illegal, especially in all-party consent states.

Why don’t I see the record button during a call?

Your phone may need a software update (iOS 18.1, Android 14 on Pixel, One UI 7 on Galaxy in the US), the latest Phone app, or call recording may not be offered in your country or region. The speakerphone method works as a backup.

Where do recorded calls go?

On iPhone, to the Call Recordings folder in Notes. On Android with the Google Phone app, into the call history on your phone. On Samsung, in the Phone app’s Recents and the Voice Recorder app. On Google Voice, in the Calls tab.

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