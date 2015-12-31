Top Articles of 2015

Here are the best QOT articles which readers loved to read in 2015 on our site. Check out what you like and stay surprised as we will keep posting new tips and tricks next year. Wishing you a very happy new year!
December 2015
- The $5 Computer: Raspberry Pi Zero
- How to Make Google Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge Browser
November 2015
- How to Create Floating Social Share Icons with Bootstrap
- 5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security
- The Best Way to Secure Your Google Email Account
- First Amazon Book Store Opens in Seattle!
October 2015
September 2015
- 5 Best Free jQuery CDN’s
- Fastest CDN for Loading jQuery, Bootstrap
- Grab Your Paypal.Me Vanity Url to Get Paid
August 2015
- 1 Billion People Used Facebook On A Single Day!
- Use Adsense Matched Content for Related Posts
- Lessons from First Amazon SES Email Campaign
July 2015
- Moving Feedburner/Feedblitz Email Subscribers to Amazon SES
- How to Use ALL Data in Your Internet Plan [#MyDownloadDay]
- Intel Compute Stick is Smallest Windows Computer
- Buy Windows 10 on USB Flash Drive
June 2015
- My New Mi Band Unboxing [Photos]
- Change Cut SIM Card to Increase Mobile Internet Speed
- Download Facebook Lite: Faster Facebook on Slow Mobile Internet
April 2015
- Google Chromebit: Smallest Plug-n-Play Computer Under $100
- Play PacMan Online In Google Maps
- Fastest Way to Shop: Amazon Dash Button
March 2015
- How to Open Mailto: Links in Gmail by Default
- How to Delay Loading of Non Critical CSS to Increase Mobile Site Speed
- How to Dispay Sharper Logo on High Resolution Screens
- View Bootstrap, Font Awesome in WordPress Visual Post Editor
- How to Add Custom CSS Styles to WordPress Post Editor
February 2015
- My New Asus Chromebox Unboxing [Photos]
- How to Backup Websites on Amazon S3
- Download YouTube Kids App with Parental Controls
- How to Backup Websites on Your Hosting Server Easily
- How to Shutdown Windows 8 with One Click Shortcut Button
- HTTP/2: The Web Just Got Faster
- 4 Best Web Page Speed Tests to Make Your Site Faster
- 3 Essential Server Security Software You Must Use
January 2015
- How to Use WhatsApp Online in Your Web Browser
- How to Load Bootstrap Faster in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Change WordPress Login Page Logo & Background
- Fastest Way to Take Screenshots with Dropbox
- Free Private Domain Registration on Google Domains!
See more Best of Year articles.
Year 2015 was fantastic and gained much knowledge from this blog. May 2016 will me more enthusiastic.
May 2016 will me more enthusiastic.
Thank you for a perfectly exhaust year. We wait new information!
nice list of article mate keep up the good work in 2016 too :)
Thank for Complete Year of 2015 ,This year was fantastic and gained much knowledge from this blog, I hope This year more better something, Thank for share your knowledge
I have really learned a lot from quick online tips blog, my sincere thanks..
Really thanks for sharing such articles list of 2015. I have read all most these article in 2015.
2015 was the best year in building a business, right now we’re trying to get back to building a marketing strategy for our business with friends. Thank you for this article very helpful
this is really a nice post it will help most of us thanks for sharing
A great example of Roundup post. Like it.
My pleasure to being here on your blog..I wanna come back here for new post from your site.
Hi Dear,
For me, http://www.quickonlinetips.com/archives/2015/10/google-com-domain-sold-for-12/ would be the best among all. Anyways, Nice collection :)
This is awesome. I’ve always enjoyed reading your blog. Would be nice to see you write this 2016. It seems you’ve been away for quite some time. Hope to hear from you soon!
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of info on your page. Im really impressed by your blog.
I was looking to download the Windows Movie Maker for Windows 10. But i found quickonlinetips.com where i could easily download that software. Thanks for sharing such informative and accessible topics.
Great site and a great topic as well I really get amazed to read this. It’s really good.
Thanks for the useful information. Though I have not worked much on ecommerce sites but as I have worked on wordpress sites, I’am familiar with the All in One SEO Pack, Contact Form 7, Google XML Sitemaps and Comment Luv plugins
Thankyou so much P. Chandra!
This is one of the most required article.We found lot of good article collection in one place.Many many thankx :)
Regard:
Tahir
Hi there Chandra,
Let’s say first, better late than never right? I’m so grateful that I found this blog, and I won’t miss the best of 2015 right? This is the best collection that I’ve seen on the 2015, thank you so much.
Hmm! A great list of useful posts. I found some of the articles listed here are extremely helpful for me. I successfully downloaded Windows movie maker in my new windows 10 laptop. Thanks for the article. Others are also good.
I was looking to download the Windows Movie Maker for Windows 10. But i found quickonlinetips.com where i could easily download that software. Thanks for sharing such informative and accessible topics. great site